Best Memorial Day Sales 2020: Everything you need to know

Memorial Day 2020 is right around the corner, and that can only mean one thing: Memorial Day sales. OK, maybe not only one thing. It’s still a time for friends and family to come together and honor those who have sacrificed their lives in service of the United States. But we can’t dismiss that like any long weekend, it has fast turned into a shopping bonanza. This means we can expect to see steep discounts on everything from iPads and laptops to mattresses and 4K TVs at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. So if you have something on your shopping list, this is the time to buy.

Here’s the catch: While there isn’t a massive number of Memorial Day sales happening now, come Memorial Day 2020 we’re going to be tripping over hundreds — and with each claiming to offer the biggest discounts in town, separating the good from the bad will seem like an impossible task. Fortunately, Digital Trends is on hand to help: We’re cataloging all of the best Memorial Day sales right here. If you find a product or service you like the look of listed below, you can rest assured it’s: A) the cheapest price we’ve seen it for; and B) is worthy of your hard-earned cash.

When Are The Best Memorial Day Sales?

Memorial Day always falls on the last Monday of May, so Memorial Day 2020 will fall on May 25. However, you won’t have to wait till then to take home the latest must-have appliance on the cheap. Most retailers will start their Memorial Day sales a little earlier — usually the Friday before Memorial Day. This means the best Memorial Day sales will land between May 22 and May 26. Or will they? Some retailers kick off the price-cutting action even sooner. Home Depot is no stranger to rolling out the Memorial Day sale bins as soon as Mother’s Day is over, with its first offers often arriving as early as May 18.

Where Are The Best Memorial Day Sales?

This depends on what you’re looking for. If it’s a 4K TV, head over to Best Buy or Dell. If it’s an iPad, Amazon is the standout. Mattress? You’ll want to look at a manufacturer like Casper. See where we’re going with this? You don’t have to make this decision yourself, though: By analyzing Memorial Days of the past, we’ve thrown together a quick list of where to find the best deals for Memorial Day 2020. Just keep in mind that Digital Trends will be on hand when the slew of sales start, highlighting all of the best deals right here, so be sure to check back nearer the time for more structured buying advice.

Electronics Sales

Home Appliance Sales

Mattress Sales

Outdoors Sales

  • Academy Sports
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • REI

Are Cheap Memorial Day Sales Too Good To Be True?

For every good deal out there on Memorial Day, there are a dozen bad. That’s why it’s important to not only consult an impartial source of buying advice to find out whether the offer you’re looking at is really worth your hard-earned cash, but to also have an understanding of the tricks retailers use to trick customers into thinking they’re looking at the deal of the century. Fortunately, we’re on hand to help — we’ve thrown together some expert advice to make sure you’re getting the best possible deal this Memorial Day 2020. This guidance will also ring true come Prime Day 2020.

  • Compare: It can be hard to do this for clothing, but if you’re shopping for electronics, a quick check of other stores can help you decide if you’re getting a good price (if you found the deal here, skip this step).
  • Read: Some sales aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, but you have to read all of the details to know that. BOGO could mean a variety of things and mail-in rebates are always more work than they ought to be.
  • Think: Deals were designed to get you to make an impulsive buying decision, so make sure you do your due diligence before clicking Buy Now. If an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is. Be sensible.

Are Any Memorial Day Sales Happening Now?

While there aren’t any Memorial Day sales happening right now, there are several fantastic offers on must-have products like AirPods, Fire TV Sticks, Keurigs, Kindles, iPads, MacBooks, and even 4K TVs that are bound to run right through the shopping bonanza. We’ve cataloged all of the best deals below. The highlight? Verizon has the latest, state-of-the-art AirPods Pro for $225, down $25 from the usual $250. It also has the run-of-the-mill AirPods with Charging Case for $135, down from $159, and the souped-up AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $169, down from $199.

TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$170 $200
Expires soon
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless.
Buy at Verizon
BEST SELLER

Instant Pot DUO60 (6 Quart)

$79 $100
Expires soon
The Instant Pot is a fantastic cooking machine that lets you cook delicious, slow-cook style meals in just minutes. This 6-quart option is the most popular size and best-selling model.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$200 $350
Expires soon
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Buy at Best Buy
LATEST MODEL | TRUE WIRELESS AIRPODS

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$225 $250
Expires soon
With noise-cancellation, water-resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Verizon
PERFECT FOR HOME OFFICES

Sony WH-1000XM3

$248 $350
Expires soon
You won't find a better blend of performance, features, and comfort -- even if your budget can take you to the Moon and back. Seriously, the Sony WH-1000XM3 is the best out there.
Buy at Newegg
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

$136 $160
Expires soon
Launched in 2016, the AirPods aren't old hat by any means, offering near enough all the same features as the AirPods 2 — with the main difference being it lasts for half the time on a single charge.
Buy at Verizon
ROBOT VACUUM

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$269 $300
Expires soon
Don't let your housework suffer while you're working from home. The iRobot Roomba 675 will vacuum your home office and all the other rooms on the level while you're cracking on with your tasks.
Buy at Amazon
WIRED HEADPHONE

Beats EP

$91 $130
Expires soon
These iconic and trendy headphones are the most affordable Beats you can get, with a wired connection, fine-tuned acoustics, and lightweight design.
Buy at ABT
UNBEATABLE VALUE

50-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV

$328 $430
Expires soon
It doesn't get better than this, folks: A 50-inch Samsung 4K TV for just $280. It's not short of features, either. Smart software for one-click streaming? It's got it. HDR10+? You betcha. Killer.
Buy at Walmart
