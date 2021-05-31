Memorial Day Sales 2021: Best Memorial Day deals to shop

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

It’s Memorial Day, and the Memorial Day sales are in full swing. But with each retailer claiming to offer the biggest discounts in town, finding the best Memorial Day deals and products worth buying will seem like an impossible task. Fortunately, Digital Trends is here to help: We’re cataloging all of the best Memorial Day sales on products we recommend right here on this very page.

The single best Memorial Day deal we’ve seen so far? We’re torn between two — a massive 70-inch JVC 4K TV for $550 at Walmart, down from $900 in the Walmart Memorial Day Sale 2021; or an iPad Mini for $369 at Amazon, down $30 from $399 in the Amazon Memorial Day Sale 2021. Walmart also has a Roomba 670 robot vacuum for $190, down from $330, which is worth checking out.

Where Are The Best Memorial Day Sales?

This depends on what you’re looking for. If it’s a 4K TV, head over to Best Buy or Walmart. They’re the standouts. If it’s an iPad, Amazon is the standout. See where we’re going with this? You don’t have to make this decision yourself, though: By analyzing what’s on sale, we’ve thrown together a quick list of where to find the best Memorial Day deals in each category (above).

Are Cheap Memorial Day Sales Too Good To Be True?

For every good deal out there on Memorial Day, there are a dozen bad. That’s why it’s important to not only consult an impartial source of buying advice to find out whether the offer you’re looking at is really worth your hard-earned cash, but to also have an understanding of the tricks retailers use to trick customers into thinking they’re looking at the deal of the century.

Fortunately, we’re on hand to help — we’ve thrown together some expert advice to make sure you’re getting the best possible deal this Memorial Day 2021. This guidance will also ring true for Prime Day deals.

Compare: It can be hard to do this for clothing, but if you’re shopping for electronics, a quick check of other stores can help you decide if you’re getting a good price (if you found the deal here, skip this step).

It can be hard to do this for clothing, but if you’re shopping for electronics, a quick check of other stores can help you decide if you’re getting a good price (if you found the deal here, skip this step). Read: Some sales aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, but you have to read all of the details to know that. BOGO could mean a variety of things and mail-in rebates are always more work than they ought to be.

Some sales aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, but you have to read all of the details to know that. BOGO could mean a variety of things and mail-in rebates are always more work than they ought to be. Think: Deals were designed to get you to buy on an impulse, so make sure you do your due diligence before clicking Buy Now. If an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is. Be sensible.

