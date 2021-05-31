  1. Deals
Memorial Day Sales 2021: Best Memorial Day deals to shop

By

It’s Memorial Day, and the Memorial Day sales are in full swing. But with each retailer claiming to offer the biggest discounts in town, finding the best Memorial Day deals and products worth buying will seem like an impossible task. Fortunately, Digital Trends is here to help: We’re cataloging all of the best Memorial Day sales on products we recommend right here on this very page.

The single best Memorial Day deal we’ve seen so far? We’re torn between two — a massive 70-inch JVC 4K TV for $550 at Walmart, down from $900 in the Walmart Memorial Day Sale 2021; or an iPad Mini for $369 at Amazon, down $30 from $399 in the Amazon Memorial Day Sale 2021. Walmart also has a Roomba 670 robot vacuum for $190, down from $330, which is worth checking out.

Best Memorial Day Deals Today
Expires soon

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS)

$350 $399
The Apple Watch Series 6 is the latest in Apple's smartphone lineup, featuring advanced fitness tracking, sleep monitoring, and a heart rate and blood oxygen monitor to boot
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$197 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Dell Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

SAVE UP TO $1000
Whether you're after a shiny new laptop, gaming PC, monitor, or mouse and keyboard, you'll find it in the discount bin the Dell Memorial Day Sale. Hurry though: The best deals are in short supply.
Shop Now
Expires soon

Instant Pot Duo Mini (3-Quart)

$69 $100
No kitchen is complete without an Instant Pot, and this one has all the bells and whistles, including slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, and saute functions.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 47% OFF
The HP Memorial Day Sale 2021 has arrived and has brought with it incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Shop Now

Memorial Day Sales: AirPod Deals
Expires soon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$197 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
AMAZON RENEWED
Expires soon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case (Renewed)

$168 $197
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$150 $199
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

$120 $159
Launched in 2016, the AirPods aren’t old hat by any means, offering near enough all the same features as the AirPods 2 -- with the main difference being they last for half the time on a single charge.
Buy at Amazon

Memorial Day Sales: Chromebook Deals
Expires soon

Lenovo Chromebook S330 (Mediatek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD)

$159 $239
Lenovo as a brand needs no introduction, and along with its great (but often pricey) ThinkPad laptops, it offers some very solid -- and super affordable -- Chromebooks like the S330.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 4K 2-in-1 Chromebook

$799 $999
This Chromebook is unlike any other, as it's all about luxury, from its 4K OLED display to its durable (and attractive) aluminum finish.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13-Inch 2-in-1 (Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$599 $699
With its lovely QLED touch display, 2-in-1 capabilities, and PC-like hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of our favorites that's perfect for working at home and on the go.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Acer Chromebook 514 (Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$335 $365
This entry-level laptop is a great way to get started in the Chromebook world. Its roomy 14-inch display is great for work, and its sleek design looks the part wherever you take it.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 Laptop

$382 $550
The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is geared for productivity with the full Google experience. With a powerful battery, fast processor, and 2-in-1 design, it is also perfect for presentations.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 (14-inch, Intel m3-8100Y, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

$485 $500
Whether it's for studies or research, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 can perform nearly any clerical or educational task with ease thanks to its Intel m3 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
Buy at Newegg

Memorial Day Sales: Headphone Deals
Expires soon

Beats By Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro - Lava Red

$160 $250
With massive bass performance, nine hours of battery life, hands-free Siri access and plenty of sweat-resistance, these true wireless earbuds are the perfect workout companion.
Buy at Best Buy
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS
Expires soon

Sennheiser Momentum 2

$250 $300
We'll cut to the chase: The Sennheiser Momentum are some of the best-sounding true wireless earbuds on the market. The one downside? They only have a four-hour battery life.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$197 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE
Expires soon

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$269 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

JLab JBuds Air Icon True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

$50 $60
Six hours of battery life and gym-proof water resistance make the JBuds Air Icon True Wireless a great audio companion. At this price, they're a steal.
Buy at Amazon
WIRELESS HEADPHONE
Expires soon

Beats Solo 3 Wireless

$137 $200
There’s more to the Beats Solo 3 Wireless than just kick and punch — they’re small and nimble, so they can be folded up and dropped into a handbag, backpack, or maybe even a fanny pack.
Buy at Amazon

Memorial Day Sales: iPad Deals
Expires soon

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB, Latest Model)

$550 $599
The new iPad Air is the iPad to buy, with all the power and good looks of its more powerful cousins but without the high price tag. It's even cheaper thanks to this discount from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL
Expires soon

New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB, 4th Generation)

$695 $749
Deals are scarce, but considering that the 4th-gen iPad Air has a faster CPU than the Pro, it's a good value even at its regular price. You can grab this one for the same price as the 256GB model.
Buy at Amazon
DISCOUNT AT CHECKOUT
Expires soon

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi) - Latest Model

$900 $1,000
If you can forego having a cellular connection, you can take home this iPad Pro with a gorgeous 12.9-inch Retina display for less than a grand -- one of the better prices we've seen for this model.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB, 2020)

$395 $429
With a 10.2-inch Retina display, 128GB storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, an 8MP back camera, and FaceTime HD front camera, this 2020 iPad has everything you need.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple 4th Gen iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular - 256GB (Verizon)

Trade in your device and get up to $100.
Sign on with a two-year Verizon contract and save a Benjamin on the newest 4th-gen 256GB iPad Air with Wi-Fi and cellular 4G LTE connectivity that lets you use it on your data plan.
Buy at Verizon

Memorial Day Sales: Laptop Deals
Expires soon

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$950 $1,150
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. Its slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP
Expires soon

HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 47% OFF
The HP Memorial Day Sale 2021 has arrived and has brought with it incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Shop Now
Expires soon

EVOO 15.6" 1080p Laptop (Core i7, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD)

$379 $499
This Evoo laptop is perfect for home, school, and work use. The Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB RAM combo is also pretty shocking to see at this cheap price.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 13-Inch Laptop (Ryzen 3 PRO, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$626 $1,139
The Thinkpad X13 is a love letter to ThinkPad fans thanks to its sleek yet classic design, great keyboard, and superb performance. At 13 inches, it'll go with you anywhere.
Buy at Lenovo
Expires soon

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i3 CPU, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM)

$784 $850
If you are in the market for a laptop that will last you years without breaking the bank, try this gem. It's plenty fast for everyday work, is built superbly well, and has great hardware.
Buy at Dell
Expires soon

HP Notebook 14 (Ryzen 3, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD)

$320 $400
With its Ryzen 3 CPU backed up by double the RAM you usually see at this price point, this 14-inch HP laptop is the perfect cheap no-frills workhorse for writing, browsing, and everyday use.
Buy at Best Buy

More: Memorial Day Laptop Deals

Memorial Day Sales: Phone Deals
Expires soon

OnePlus 8T (Unlocked)

$700 $750
OnePlus 8T, a 5G-capable mobile, is one of the best values on the Android market today, sporting flagship quality and features for a sub-flagship price.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

OnePlus 8 Pro (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Unlocked)

$900 $999
The OnePlus 8 Pro is one of our favorite OnePlus phones. It holds its own with the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S20 with its world-class display and buttery smooth performance — and it's cheaper.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB (GSM Unlocked)

$730 $1,400
Half phone, half tablet, the unique Surface Duo is a versatile device that can handle all your daily mobile tech needs.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

OnePlus 8 256GB (Unlocked)

$499 $699
Buy the 256GB OnePlus 8 for a decent discount, getting you a flagship-level phone with some extra built-in storage over the standard model.
Buy Now
Expires soon

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

$285 $600
Grab the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone and score a free case or screen protector (your pick) to sweeten the deal.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (Unlocked)

$950 $1,200
Live life in the lap of luxury with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which delivers superb performance and boasts a world-class 8K camera. Its 1440p screen lets you enjoy videos and play games in crisp Quad HD.
Buy at Best Buy

Memorial Day Sales: Smartwatch Deals
Expires soon

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm)

$408 $499
The Apple Watch Series 6 is undoubtedly one of the best smartwatches Apple has come up with to date, so if you want to upgrade your lifestyle the best way possible, this watch can do it all and more.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Garmin Vivoactive 4S, White/Rose Gold

$280 $350
This is the perfect watch for keeping track of your runs and workouts. It features GPS tracking, music, energy monitoring, and more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium (45mm, Bluetooth)

$400 $600
Rock the first-ever titanium Galaxy watch, with fitness tracking and watch features combined. It's got Wi-Fi, a cool rotating bezel, and decent battery life, too.
Buy at Samsung
Expires soon

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS Smartwatch

$350 $750
The Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS smartwatch is a flagship model that boasts a rugged design for any adventure seeker. It also features health tracking to help you achieve your fitness goal
Buy at Adorama
Expires soon

Fossil Hybrid Commuter Smartwatch (42mm)

$99 $155
If you're in the market for a smartwatch that maintains the classic wristwatch look, the Fossil Hybrid Commuter is a great option, designed with convenient features that make life a walk in the park.
Buy at Fossil
Expires soon

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle (GPS, 44mm)

$240 $295
For a sleek and stylish smartwatch that comes with all the functionality and none of the bulk, the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle is the perfect option for the stylish intellectual with a passion for fashion.
Buy at Amazon

Memorial Day Sales: Tablet Deals
Expires soon

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB, Latest Model)

$550 $599
The new iPad Air is the iPad to buy, with all the power and good looks of its more powerful cousins but without the high price tag. It's even cheaper thanks to this discount from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB, 2020)

$395 $429
With a 10.2-inch Retina display, 128GB storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, an 8MP back camera, and FaceTime HD front camera, this 2020 iPad has everything you need.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi)

$369 $399
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and this model supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Kano PC 11.6" Touch-Screen Laptop & Tablet (4GB Memory - 64GB Storage)

$200 $300
The Kano 2-in-1 tablet/laptop hybrid is one of the cheapest Windows PCs you can buy right now and would be the perfect first machine for a young techie.
Buy at Best Buy
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (12.4-Inch) + with S Pen - 512 GB - Wi-Fi

$400 $1,030
With specs (and storage) like this, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is a serious tablet for mobile tech enthusiasts who don't want to shell out for an iPad Pro.
Buy at Samsung

Memorial Day Sales: TV Deals
Expires soon

75-inch Samsung 8K QLED TV

$2,800 $3,000
For the ultimate, highest resolution experience available, this 8K TV offers an incredible level of detail that has to be seen to be believed. Plus it's QLED and upscales content to 8K as well.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV

$2,997 $4,997
This LG 8K NanoCell TV meets the industry definition for 8K resolution. It's 4 times the resolution of 4K, complete with the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

65-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR65A8H)

$2,300 $2,500
The Sony A8H series ensures magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle. It also has the Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field for an immersive watching experience.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Furrion Aurora 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV

$1,300 $1,700
In the market for a 4K TV fit for your patio? The Furrion Aurora might just be what you're looking for with its outdoor-optimized 4K panel and IP54 weather-resistant housing.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Vizio M-Series 65-inch Quantum LED 4K Smart TV

$478 $598
Worthy of headlining any entertainment setup, the 65-inch M-Series is a must-have for anyone looking for a more affordable alternative to Samsung's QLED TVs, with endless smarts and vibrant color.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

43-inch TCL 5-Series 4K TV

$298 $500
Get a sweet deal on one of TCL's popular Roku smart TVs. Great smarts, great picture, great value.
Buy at Walmart

Memorial Day Sales: Vacuum Deals

Extra discount with coupon on page
Expires soon

Black & Decker Ultra Upright Vacuum Cleaner

$80 $90
Unlike traditional vacuums that usually require two separate motors to accommodate swivel functionality, this Black & Decker uses a patented Airswivel Technology which only needs one motor.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Armor All Wet/Dry Vacuum

$52 $72
This Armor All wet-dry vac is especially useful for getting dirt out of your car given its small size, suction power, and maneuverability.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless HEPA Vacuum

$310 $330
This cord-free vacuum cleaner features powerful suction and HEPA filtration, with up to 30 minutes of run time on a single charge. It works on all floor types, and can transform to a handheld machine.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

ionVac Robot Vacuum

$129 $180
Sweep your floor clean with the powerful suction of this Robot vacuum. You can use voice command to control and quietly clean surfaces with this smart vacuum.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

APOSEN 4 in 1 Cordless Stick Vacuum

$115 $155
Use this lightweight cordless vacuum as a stick vac for floors and walls or handheld vac for furniture, pets, cars, and boats. 30-minutes running time per charge.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Dirt Devil Scorpion Handheld Vacuum

$27 $40
Perfect for homeowners struggling with those tight, hard-to-reach places, the Dirt Devil Scorpion is a surefire way to guarantee a robust cleaning where no ordinary vacuum can reach.
Buy at Amazon

Where Are The Best Memorial Day Sales?

This depends on what you’re looking for. If it’s a 4K TV, head over to Best Buy or Walmart. They’re the standouts. If it’s an iPad, Amazon is the standout. See where we’re going with this? You don’t have to make this decision yourself, though: By analyzing what’s on sale, we’ve thrown together a quick list of where to find the best Memorial Day deals in each category (above).

Are Cheap Memorial Day Sales Too Good To Be True?

For every good deal out there on Memorial Day, there are a dozen bad. That’s why it’s important to not only consult an impartial source of buying advice to find out whether the offer you’re looking at is really worth your hard-earned cash, but to also have an understanding of the tricks retailers use to trick customers into thinking they’re looking at the deal of the century.

Fortunately, we’re on hand to help — we’ve thrown together some expert advice to make sure you’re getting the best possible deal this Memorial Day 2021. This guidance will also ring true for Prime Day deals.

  • Compare: It can be hard to do this for clothing, but if you’re shopping for electronics, a quick check of other stores can help you decide if you’re getting a good price (if you found the deal here, skip this step).
  • Read: Some sales aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, but you have to read all of the details to know that. BOGO could mean a variety of things and mail-in rebates are always more work than they ought to be.
  • Think: Deals were designed to get you to buy on an impulse, so make sure you do your due diligence before clicking Buy Now. If an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is. Be sensible.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

