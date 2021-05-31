Memorial Day Sales 2021: Best Memorial Day deals to shop

It’s Memorial Day, and the Memorial Day sales are in full swing. But with each retailer claiming to offer the biggest discounts in town, finding the best Memorial Day deals and products worth buying will seem like an impossible task. Fortunately, Digital Trends is here to help: We’re cataloging all of the best Memorial Day sales on products we recommend right here on this very page.
The single best Memorial Day deal we’ve seen so far? We’re torn between two — a massive 70-inch JVC 4K TV for $550 at Walmart, down from $900 in the Walmart Memorial Day Sale 2021; or an iPad Mini for $369 at Amazon, down $30 from $399 in the Amazon Memorial Day Sale 2021. Walmart also has a Roomba 670 robot vacuum for $190, down from $330, which is worth checking out.
Memorial Day Sales 2021
- Amazon: Savings across a variety of different categories, including laptops.
- Best Buy: Cheap appliances, laptops, tablets, and smart home accessories.
- Casper: Save up to $940 on select mattresses and up to 60% on bedding.
- Dell: Save up to $1000 on laptops, monitors, and computer accessories.
- Dyson: As much as $120 off Dyson vacuum cleaners and fans.
- Fitbit: Save up to 44% on Fitbits latest fitness trackers at Amazon.
- Home Depot: Price cuts on grills, tools, and smart home essentials.
- HP: Up to 47% off laptops, monitors, printers, and accessories.
- Lenovo: Savings of up to 75% on laptops, desktops, and workstations.
- Lowe’s: Up to 40% off appliances like refrigerators and washer-dryers.
- Nectar: Discounts and $400 worth of free goodies with every mattress.
- Overstock: Savings of up to 70% sitewide, including mattresses.
- REI: Up to 50% off clothing, shoes, and outdoor equipment like tents.
- Samsung: Save up to 30% on major appliances including refrigerators.
- Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on select mattress sets and bed bases.
- Tuft & Needle: 20% off sitewide on mattresses and accessories.
- Walmart: Steep discounts on electronics, home appliances, and grills.
- Wayfair: Up to 50% off sitewide on home decor, outdoor furniture, and grills.
Best Memorial Day Deals Today
Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)$299
Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS)$350
Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case$197
Dell Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors
SAVE UP TO $1000
Instant Pot Duo Mini (3-Quart)$69
HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors
UP TO 47% OFF
Memorial Day Sales: AirPod Deals
Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case$197
Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case (Renewed)$168
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case$150
Apple AirPods with Charging Case$120
Memorial Day Sales: Chromebook Deals
Lenovo Chromebook S330 (Mediatek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD)$159
Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 4K 2-in-1 Chromebook$799
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13-Inch 2-in-1 (Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)$599
Acer Chromebook 514 (Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)$335
Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 Laptop$382
ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 (14-inch, Intel m3-8100Y, 4GB RAM, 64GB)$485
Memorial Day Sales: Headphone Deals
Beats By Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro - Lava Red$160
Sennheiser Momentum 2$250
Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case$197
Beats Studio 3 Wireless$269
JLab JBuds Air Icon True Wireless In-Ear Headphones$50
Beats Solo 3 Wireless$137
Memorial Day Sales: iPad Deals
Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)$299
Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB, Latest Model)$550
New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB, 4th Generation)$695
Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi) - Latest Model$900
Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB, 2020)$395
Apple 4th Gen iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular - 256GB (Verizon)
Trade in your device and get up to $100.
Memorial Day Sales: Laptop Deals
HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$950
HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors
UP TO 47% OFF
EVOO 15.6" 1080p Laptop (Core i7, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD)$379
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 13-Inch Laptop (Ryzen 3 PRO, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)$626
Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i3 CPU, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM)$784
HP Notebook 14 (Ryzen 3, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD)$320
More: Memorial Day Laptop Deals
Memorial Day Sales: Phone Deals
OnePlus 8T (Unlocked)$700
OnePlus 8 Pro (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Unlocked)$900
Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB (GSM Unlocked)$730
OnePlus 8 256GB (Unlocked)$499
OnePlus Nord N10 5G$285
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (Unlocked)$950
Memorial Day Sales: Smartwatch Deals
Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm)$408
Garmin Vivoactive 4S, White/Rose Gold$280
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium (45mm, Bluetooth)$400
Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS Smartwatch$350
Fossil Hybrid Commuter Smartwatch (42mm)$99
Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle (GPS, 44mm)$240
Memorial Day Sales: Tablet Deals
Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)$299
Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB, Latest Model)$550
Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB, 2020)$395
Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi)$369
Kano PC 11.6" Touch-Screen Laptop & Tablet (4GB Memory - 64GB Storage)$200
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (12.4-Inch) + with S Pen - 512 GB - Wi-Fi$400
Memorial Day Sales: TV Deals
75-inch Samsung 8K QLED TV$2,800
75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV$2,997
65-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR65A8H)$2,300
Furrion Aurora 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV$1,300
Vizio M-Series 65-inch Quantum LED 4K Smart TV$478
43-inch TCL 5-Series 4K TV$298
Memorial Day Sales: Vacuum Deals
Black & Decker Ultra Upright Vacuum Cleaner$80
Armor All Wet/Dry Vacuum$52
Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless HEPA Vacuum$310
ionVac Robot Vacuum$129
APOSEN 4 in 1 Cordless Stick Vacuum$115
Dirt Devil Scorpion Handheld Vacuum$27
Where Are The Best Memorial Day Sales?
This depends on what you’re looking for. If it’s a 4K TV, head over to Best Buy or Walmart. They’re the standouts. If it’s an iPad, Amazon is the standout. See where we’re going with this? You don’t have to make this decision yourself, though: By analyzing what’s on sale, we’ve thrown together a quick list of where to find the best Memorial Day deals in each category (above).
Are Cheap Memorial Day Sales Too Good To Be True?
For every good deal out there on Memorial Day, there are a dozen bad. That’s why it’s important to not only consult an impartial source of buying advice to find out whether the offer you’re looking at is really worth your hard-earned cash, but to also have an understanding of the tricks retailers use to trick customers into thinking they’re looking at the deal of the century.
Fortunately, we’re on hand to help — we’ve thrown together some expert advice to make sure you’re getting the best possible deal this Memorial Day 2021. This guidance will also ring true for Prime Day deals.
- Compare: It can be hard to do this for clothing, but if you’re shopping for electronics, a quick check of other stores can help you decide if you’re getting a good price (if you found the deal here, skip this step).
- Read: Some sales aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, but you have to read all of the details to know that. BOGO could mean a variety of things and mail-in rebates are always more work than they ought to be.
- Think: Deals were designed to get you to buy on an impulse, so make sure you do your due diligence before clicking Buy Now. If an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is. Be sensible.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- Memorial Day Sales 2021: Best deals you can shop today
- Amazon is practically giving away the iPad Mini in Memorial Day deal
- This 27-inch HP monitor is so cheap we thought it was a mistake
- Apple Watch Series 6 is so cheap we had to check the price twice
- Amazon is practically giving away the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 today