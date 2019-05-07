Digital Trends
Deals

Best Memorial Day sales 2019: Everything you need to know

Jacob Kienlen
By

Memorial Day is a time for friends and family to gather together and be grateful for everything they have. Despite being primarily about honoring people who have died in service of the United States, it has become somewhat of a shopping holiday for many Americans. Any time there is a three-day weekend, you can be sure there’s going to be more than a few sales to be had.

Mattresses, laptops, clothing, 4K TVs, smart home products, and outdoor deals will be strewn across the internet during this time, with some awesome savings ripe for the picking. So if you’re looking to save big on some shiny new stuff for Memorial Day 2019, we’ve gathered everything you need to know into one place.

When are the best Memorial Day sales?

Let our Memorial Day guide help you throw a successful three-day weekend.

Memorial Day always happens on the last Monday of May. So that means that the actual holiday will land on May 27 this year — but that doesn’t mean that’s when the sales will start rolling in. Most retail stores like Macy’s, Home Depot, Kohls, Sephora, and others will likely start their Memorial Day sales as early as May 24. For online retailers, however, it’s hard to pin down when exactly the sales will happen. Home Depot and Lowe’s, for example, will likely start discounting major appliances as soon as all of those Mother’s Day promotions end. So you should be able to expect at least the mention of holiday savings as early as May 13.

Where are the best sales?

Much like Presidents’ Day or Labor Day weekend, most of the major online retailers will be having sales. Determining which ones are best for you really just depends on what kind of savings you’re looking for. Whether it’s mattress deals, clothing sales, or huge discounts on technology, you just need t know where to look. Using previous years as a guide, here’s a quick rundown of where to find the best deals for Memorial Day 2019:

  • Clothing sales: Some of the best shopping on Memorial Day has traditionally been on clothing. You can pretty much expect every major clothing retailer to have some sort of sale going on, but if you’re looking for the most possible savings, there are a few places where you can focus your search. Macy’s, Kohls, Old Navy, Lulu Lemon, H&M, Abercrombie & Fitch, REI,  and a host of other retail outlet stores you’d find at a mall will likely have some crazy discounts going on. You can also keep your eye on Amazon and Walmart for some decent clothing sales if you’re OK with buying something that doesn’t have a top brand associated with it.
  • Mattress sales: If you’ve been thinking about picking up a new mattress for cheap, three-day weekends are among the best possible times to do so. Brick-and-mortar locations like Sleep Train and Mattress Firm will likely have some solid promotions going on, but if you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck, a bed-in-a-box brand is one of the best ways to go. Sites like Casper, Tuft and Needle, Layla Sleep, DreamCloud, and Nectar are all going to have some sort of promo going on. With memory foam mattresses under $500, the holiday weekend is a great time to save on anything and everything related to sleep.
  • Outdoorgear sSales: A lot of folks choose to go on a camping trip during Memorial Day weekend, and considering it’s basically the start of summer for most people, it makes a lot of sense. You can find some of the very best discounts during the REI anniversary sale, which happens around this time every year. You can also look out for solid deals from sites like Backcountry, which usually offer some sort of promo for these weekend events.
  • Laptop deals: Memorial Day is actually a pretty great time to find really good laptop discounts. Big brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, and Razer will often drop prices pretty significantly direct from their sites. There will also likely be a discount or two on MacBooks and iPads from bigger retailers like Walmart and Amazon.
  • Home appliance sales: If you’re in the market for a new refrigerator, washing machine, or range, this is one of the best times of the year to save big. Home Depot and Lowe’s will likely have the biggest discounts on large appliances, but if you’re looking for smaller appliances, Amazon and Walmart are a great option. Air fryers, Instant Pots, and a wide variety of other kitchen appliances are likely to be on sale.

How to know if a sale is actually a good deal?

With Memorial Day sales, like any shopping event, it’s important to do your research before you buy. There are quite a few retailers out there that will try to capitalize on this buying weekend by slapping “Memorial Day” on everything, raising the prices, and then applying discounts to products. This is something you should especially be wary of when shopping online. Considering Prime Day 2019 is fast approaching as well, here are a few quick tips for spotting good deals online:

  • Compare prices on other sites: It can be hard to do this for clothing, but if you’re shopping for a laptop or an appliance, a quick check of other stores can help you decide if you’re getting a good price.
  • Read the fine print: Some sales aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, but you have to read all of the details to know that. A BOGO sale could mean a wide variety of different things and mail-in rebates are always more work than they ought to be.
  • Use your judgment: When it comes to shopping, online or otherwise, it’s important not to trust everything you see. Deals were designed to get you to make an impulsive buying decision, so make sure you do your due diligence before going too crazy with your purchases.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best wireless routers for 2019
best video doorbells ring doorbell pro review 4 800x534 c
Deals

Amazon cuts prices on Ring Doorbells, Ring Alarm Kits, and Blink Cameras

Right now Amazon is running sales of up to 40% off on Blink Indoor Home Security Cameras, Ring Doorbells, and Ring Alarm security system packages for a limited time, in some cases the best prices we've seen yet on these products.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for May 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
beats studio wireless mem 5v2
Deals

Beats’ Studio 3 Wireless headphones drop to lowest price on Amazon

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless are a great set of noise-canceling headphones, and now they can be yours for $280 — the cheapest price Amazon has ever listed them for. If you've been holding back on a pair of Beats, now's your chance.
Posted By Josh Levenson
fire tablets and kindle ereaders mothers day amazon all new 3
Smart Home

Amazon slices prices of Fire Tablets and Kindle e-readers for Mother’s Day

Mother's Day is next Sunday, and Amazon is offering big price cuts on Fire Tablets and Kindle e-readers. Whether you're buying a Fire Tablet or Kindle for Mother's Day, as a gift for someone else, or yourself, these deals can help you…
Posted By Bruce Brown
lg 55 inch 4k smart tv deal walmart
Home Theater

Don’t miss this fantastic deal on a 55-inch 4K LG Smart TV at Walmart

On the lookout for a new TV? Walmart has the answer: A 55-inch 4K LG Smart TV for $400. But that isn't the best bit — that would be the fact that the same model usually sits on the retailer's shelves for $700.
Posted By Josh Levenson
revzilla light saber on star wars motorcycle helmet prices rev two 1600x900
Cars

Revzilla takes a light saber to its prices on Star Wars motorcycle helmets

Revzilla slashed the prices on Star Wars motorcycle helmets. From HJC's open face X-Wing Fighter Pilot and Poe Dameron helmets to Fox Racing's Boba Fett racing helmet, Revzilla cut prices on all categories and styles.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon echo and google home devices mothers day deals show hub
Smart Home

Amazon Echo and Google Home devices get big price cuts for Mother’s Day

Amazon Echo and Google Home smart home devices have big price cuts for Mother's Day. Digital voice assistants keep homes secure, entertain and inform family members, and cut energy costs. These sixteen deals can help you save up to $100.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Canon Rebel T7i review
Photography

The Canon Rebel T7i, our favorite entry-level DSLR, is now $100 off

The Canon EOS Rebel T7i is one of our favorite entry-level DSLRs, and right now it can be picked up for $100 off in two different kit forms, starting at just $699 for the camera and 18-55mm kit lens.
Posted By Daven Mathies
best cheap vacuum deals hoovers
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best antivirus software for business
Deals

Here are the 5 of the best antivirus solutions for your small business

Getting your business off the ground is hard enough, and dealing with viruses, hackers, and security breaches only makes it harder. These 5 antivirus solutions can help keep you protected.
Posted By Don Reisinger
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for May 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for May 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods might be new and improved, but they aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, with attractive features. These are the best AirPod alternatives on the market today.
Posted By Lucas Coll
cheap air conditioner deals whynter elite
Deals

Beat the heat this spring and summer with an affordable air conditioner

Spring is in full swing and summer is on the way, and now is the time time to shop for some deals on air conditioning units. We rounded up a selection of the best deals on cheap air conditioners and dehumidifiers going right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll