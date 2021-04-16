  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is meeting the high expectations of gamers with lightning-fast load speeds, innovative changes to the DualShock controller, and amazing titles that are optimized for the next-generation console. However, the launch of the PlayStation 5 doesn’t mean that the PlayStation 4 will fade away any time soon. Most of the PlayStation deals from retailers will focus on the seven-year-old console, as well as its games and accessories.

Gamers who decide to stay on the PlayStation 4 should take advantage of the cheap PlayStation deals that will be available for the console’s games, including exclusives like The Last of Us Part II and Final Fantasy VII Remake, and its accessories, such as DualShock 4 controllers and gaming headsets. The PlayStation 4 has a massive library of games, so if you’re thinking about playing as many of them as possible, you should invest in the console to make sure that you have enough gear to last a few years.

The PlayStation 5 is relatively new, but there are already some PS5 deals out there, if you know where to look. Buying a next-generation console isn’t cheap, but you can still save a few dollars here and there if you remain on the lookout for discounts from different retailers. You should also consider subscribing to a PlayStation Plus membership through PS Plus deals to maximize the platform, whether you’re on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5.

Most of the cheap PlayStation deals that are available will focus on the PlayStation 4, its games, and its accessories, as retailers look to unload their stocks as the industry shifts to the PlayStation 5. While there will be fewer PS5 deals overall, owners of the new console should still be able to enjoy some discounts, particularly on games that come with a free next-generation upgrade.

Browsing through the numerous online retailers may be overwhelming as there’s just no end to listings related to the PlayStation. Fortunately, we’re here to help. Here are some of the best PlayStation deals for expanding your PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 systems and gaming libraries, though you’d have to hurry to avail yourself of them as it’s unclear how long they’ll last.

  • – $16, was $25
  • – $40, was $60
  • – $43, was $60
  • – $44, was $60
  • – $66, was $80
  • – $250, was $400
Final Fantasy VII: Remake (PS4)

$30 $60
Explore Midgar with Cloud Strife and Avalanche in the remake of the PlayStation classic that features a hybrid gameplay system and a customizable arsenal.
Buy at Amazon
Logitech Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force G29 Gaming Racing Wheel (PS4, PS5)

$248 $400
Immerse yourself in driving simulators with this racing wheel, which offers realistic steering and pedal action with dual-motor force feedback.
Buy at Amazon
Razer Kraken Gaming Headset

$66 $80
Immerse yourself in your gameplay with Razer Kraken headset's surround sound and noise-isolating mic. The cushions are also cooling gel-infused for extra comfort.
Buy at Best Buy
HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Stereo Gaming Headset

$112 $140
This gaming headset from HyperX is equipped with powerful 50mm drivers, stylish earcups with LED lights, and memory foam for maximum comfort.
Buy at Best Buy
Persona 5 Strikers (PS4, PS5)

$40 $60
Join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts in a new adventure, as they fight against the corruption that's taking over cities in Japan.
Buy at Best Buy
Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition (PS4)

$20 $40
Take advantage of Spider-Man's abilities and equipment to fight crime in New York City. This edition incudes the complete The City That Never Sleeps DLC.
Buy at Amazon
Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4, PS5)

$40 $60
Take Ichiban Kasuga up the ranks of the yakuza in Tokyo, in a game with dynamic RPG combat, 19 unique jobs, and limitless equipment upgrades.
Buy at Best Buy
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB

$365 $399
The PlayStation 4 Slim is equipped with a 1TB hard drive, and comes with a matching DualShock 4 wireless controller.
Buy at Amazon
Marvel's Avengers (PS4)

$25 $60
Marvel's Avengers features a character-driven story with single-player and co-op missions. Unlock skills and gear to build your version of the Earth's Mightiest Heroes.
Buy at Amazon
Persona 5 Royal: Standard Edition

$53 $60
Wear the mask of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts and reveal your truth in Persona 5 Royal, which adds a new semester at Shujin Academy to the base Persona 5 game.
Buy at Amazon
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Game of the Year Edition (PS4, PS5)

$36 $60
Fight gigantic foes in late 1500s Japan using an arsenal of deadly prosthetic tools and ninja abilities. This edition includes bonus content, including new boss challenge modes.
Buy at Best Buy
Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package (PS4, PS5)

$20 $40
Play through 10 games in the Kingdom Hearts franchise, with unique skills and powerful spells in your arsenal to fight against darkness.
Buy at Best Buy
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Standard Edition (PS4, PS5)

$50 $60
Drop into the depths of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s, with a gripping single-player campaign and the next generation of multiplayer and Zombies experiences.
Buy at Best Buy
Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package

$39 $50
This collection includes 10 Kingdom Hearts games, where you travel across beloved Disney and Pixar worlds to defend them from the evil Heartless.
Buy at Amazon
NexiGo PlayStation 5 Controller Charger with Thumb Grip Kit

$30 $38
Fully charge two PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers at the same time in under 3 hours, while a built-in intelligent chip protects them from overloading.
Buy at Amazon
Marvel's Avengers (PS4, PS5)

$25 $60
Step into the shoes of Earth's mightiest heroes, unlock powerful skills, and collect gear as you defend the world from escalating threats.
Buy at Amazon
PowerA Charging Station

$16 $25
Charge and display your DualShock 4 wireless controllers with this charging station. You can charge two controllers at the same time.
Buy at Best Buy
DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment

$20 $30
The attachment comes with two programmable buttons, with an OLED screen that displays information on the button assignments.
Buy at Best Buy
Razer Nari Ultimate Gaming Headset

$150 $200
The Razer Nari Ultimate features intelligent haptic technology that converts sound signals into dynamic touch-sensory feedback in real time. The gaming headset offers up to 16 hours of battery life.
Buy at Best Buy
PlayStation VR Iron Man and Star Wars Set (PS4, PS5)

$560 $600
The bundle includes the PlayStation VR headset, a pair of PlayStation Move controllers, the PlayStation camera, Iron Man VR, and Star Wars: Squadrons.
Buy at Amazon
OIVO PlayStation 5 Stand with Cooling Fan and Dual Controller Charger Station

$50 $60
The multi-functional design works for the Digital Edition and Disc Edition of the PlayStation 5. The suction cooling system helps dissipate heat, while the charging station offers high-speed charging.
Buy at Amazon
