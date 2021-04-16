Sony’s PlayStation 5 is meeting the high expectations of gamers with lightning-fast load speeds, innovative changes to the DualShock controller, and amazing titles that are optimized for the next-generation console. However, the launch of the PlayStation 5 doesn’t mean that the PlayStation 4 will fade away any time soon. Most of the PlayStation deals from retailers will focus on the seven-year-old console, as well as its games and accessories.
Gamers who decide to stay on the PlayStation 4 should take advantage of the cheap PlayStation deals that will be available for the console’s games, including exclusives like The Last of Us Part II and Final Fantasy VII Remake, and its accessories, such as DualShock 4 controllers and gaming headsets. The PlayStation 4 has a massive library of games, so if you’re thinking about playing as many of them as possible, you should invest in the console to make sure that you have enough gear to last a few years.
The PlayStation 5 is relatively new, but there are already some PS5 deals out there, if you know where to look. Buying a next-generation console isn’t cheap, but you can still save a few dollars here and there if you remain on the lookout for discounts from different retailers. You should also consider subscribing to a PlayStation Plus membership through PS Plus deals to maximize the platform, whether you’re on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5.
Today’s Best PlayStation Deals
Most of the cheap PlayStation deals that are available will focus on the PlayStation 4, its games, and its accessories, as retailers look to unload their stocks as the industry shifts to the PlayStation 5. While there will be fewer PS5 deals overall, owners of the new console should still be able to enjoy some discounts, particularly on games that come with a free next-generation upgrade.
Browsing through the numerous online retailers may be overwhelming as there’s just no end to listings related to the PlayStation. Fortunately, we’re here to help. Here are some of the best PlayStation deals for expanding your PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 systems and gaming libraries, though you’d have to hurry to avail yourself of them as it’s unclear how long they’ll last.
- – $16, was $25
- – $40, was $60
- – $43, was $60
- – $44, was $60
- – $66, was $80
- – $250, was $400
Final Fantasy VII: Remake (PS4)$30
Logitech Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force G29 Gaming Racing Wheel (PS4, PS5)$248
Razer Kraken Gaming Headset$66
HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Stereo Gaming Headset$112
Persona 5 Strikers (PS4, PS5)$40
Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition (PS4)$20
Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4, PS5)$40
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB$365
Marvel's Avengers (PS4)$25
Persona 5 Royal: Standard Edition$53
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Game of the Year Edition (PS4, PS5)$36
Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package (PS4, PS5)$20
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Standard Edition (PS4, PS5)$50
Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package$39
NexiGo PlayStation 5 Controller Charger with Thumb Grip Kit$30
Marvel's Avengers (PS4, PS5)$25
PowerA Charging Station$16
DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment$20
Razer Nari Ultimate Gaming Headset$150
PlayStation VR Iron Man and Star Wars Set (PS4, PS5)$560
OIVO PlayStation 5 Stand with Cooling Fan and Dual Controller Charger Station$50
