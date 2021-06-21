All the latest Amazon Prime Day Chromebook deals and sales

As part of our Prime Day deals coverage, we’ve got all the best Prime Day Chromebook deals available right now. If you’re looking to pick up a new Chromebook for work, study, or simply for fun, we’re on hand with all the best deals to cater to every single budget. It’s a great time to switch away from Windows or Mac and to embrace the ChromeOS lifestyle with the benefits of having all your files stored on the Cloud for easy access from anywhere. If you’re not sure what to look for, we also have advice on how to choose the right Chromebook for you and take a look at whether Prime Day is the best time for making such a purchase.

Best Prime Day Chromebook deals

Should you buy a new Chromebook on Prime Day?

Prime Day is a fantastic time to buy any new technology. That’s because Amazon is always keen to heavily discount gadgets with it even keener to embrace the latest trends. Right now, Chromebooks are hot property so Amazon is keen to entice people into snapping them up at a good price. That’s why there are so many Prime Day Chromebook sales to check out.

It’s important you know exactly what you can afford when buying a Chromebook as the device can cost anything from $200 to over $1,000 depending on the specification you need. It can be tempting to think you need the highest-end device out there but in reality, that’s not always the case. It all comes down to exactly what you plan on using it for. Of course, with Prime Day Chromebook deals going on, you should also be able to get a lot more for less which is why it’s all so tempting.

Wondering if you’re better off waiting until Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Probably not. These days, Prime Day rivals the traditional sales seasons and often, you won’t get a better deal. By buying now, you can also enjoy your new Chromebook all summer long which is sure to be a bonus. If you’re buying it for studying reasons, it’ll be ready for you at the start of the semester, too, which is sure to be useful.

Buying now also gives you the benefit of spending a lot on yourself during the quiet summer months when it’s likely you’ll be spending quite a bit on gifts around Black Friday so your budget may be tighter.

Don’t forget that Prime Day is far more exclusive than Black Friday, too. The only people who can access such deals are Amazon Prime members which means stock tends to sell out a little slower than during conventional sales. That gives you a bit more time to think through your purchase and gives you a better chance to snag the best deals. The next thing you really need to know is what do you look for when choosing a Chromebook. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

How to choose a Chromebook on Prime Day

A Chromebook looks like a conventional laptop but it’s a little different from what you might expect. It uses its own ChromeOS instead of Windows or macOS which can take a little adjustment so it’s important you choose the right Chromebook for you. The vast majority of your work is meant to be conducted on the Cloud so don’t expect huge storage capacities with any Chromebooks but do try to seek out strong performance elsewhere.

As always, we have an extensive look at the best Chromebooks out there so you can gain some immediate insight into what’s a good bet and what brands stand out most. We also have an in-depth look at the best Chromebook for students too which is aimed specifically at those who plan on studying with their new acquisition.

Much of the buying process should really come down to fully understanding just what is a Chromebook. That’s why we’ve also compared Chromebooks vs. laptops so you know what the pros and cons are of each option.

Chromebooks are all about portability and flexibility. Generally, the more you spend, the lighter the Chromebook gets which is perfect if you plan on taking it out and about with you a lot, such as between classes or to coffee shops to work from. Some Chromebooks only offer HD screens while others offer touchscreen facilities or even 4K options. It’s down to you whether you need any of these or if a simple HD screen will suffice, such as if you don’t plan on watching any streaming content.

Battery life is an important consideration, too. Typically, about 10 hours is most common but you may wish to spend a little more to get a longer battery life if you plan to be on the move for extended periods of time. Don’t worry about storage. It’s often expandable and the point of a Chromebook is so that you can store your files on the Cloud, meaning this isn’t a major consideration as it is when buying a conventional laptop.

Once you’ve figured out a Chromebook is definitely for you, you should seriously think about your budget. What can you actually afford? Are you diving into the Prime Day Chromebook sales for a quick fix or looking for a long-term investment? The former means you can spend a few hundred dollars without thinking too deeply but the latter involves more planning and preparation.

Generally, the more you spend, the lighter the Chromebook becomes, which means it’s going to look great, too. This might not be an issue though if you plan on keeping it in your dorm or home office all the time though so don’t be tempted to spend more than you need for good looks or features you simply won’t use.

Also, don’t be tempted by incremental discounts that may appear on the Prime Day Chromebook deals. All discounts look enticing but that doesn’t mean they’re all equal. Check before you hit the buy button.

