All the latest Amazon Prime Day Chromebook deals and sales

Prime Day 2021 Chromebook Deals

As part of our Prime Day deals coverage, we’ve got all the best Prime Day Chromebook deals available right now. If you’re looking to pick up a new Chromebook for work, study, or simply for fun, we’re on hand with all the best deals to cater to every single budget. It’s a great time to switch away from Windows or Mac and to embrace the ChromeOS lifestyle with the benefits of having all your files stored on the Cloud for easy access from anywhere. If you’re not sure what to look for, we also have advice on how to choose the right Chromebook for you and take a look at whether Prime Day is the best time for making such a purchase.

Reading this and not entirely sure if your heart is set on a Chromebook? That’s OK, too. We also have the best Prime Day Razer deals and the best Prime Day Alienware deals if you’re thinking you’d prefer a gaming laptop in your home. Alternatively, if you’re considering a stylish and professional-looking device, we have the best Prime Day Dell XPS deals. Or if you want a complete change, there are the best Prime Day MacBook deals as well. No idea what you want other than that you need a laptop? That’s where the best Prime Day laptop deals will help you out a bunch. For now, keep on reading while we take a look at the best Prime Day Chromebook deals and check out what to look for before buying one.

Best Prime Day Chromebook deals

Lenovo Chromebook S330 (Mediatek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD)

$179 $239
Lenovo as a brand needs no introduction, and along with its great (but often pricey) ThinkPad laptops, it offers some very solid -- and super affordable -- Chromebooks like the S330.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 4K 2-in-1 Chromebook

$799 $999
This Chromebook is unlike any other, as it's all about luxury, from its 4K OLED display to its durable (and attractive) aluminum finish.
Buy at Best Buy
With trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13-Inch 2-in-1 (Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$300 $700
With its lovely QLED touch display, 2-in-1 capabilities, and PC-like hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of our favorites that's perfect for working at home and on the go.
Buy at Samsung

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 2-in-1 (13 inches, Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

$384 $430
For less than a couple Benjamins, it doesn't get much better than the Lenovo Chromebook Flex if you're looking for a compact 2-in-1 laptop that can pull double duty as a tablet.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Chromebook 2021 (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$379 $499
With its sleek gray finish and spacious 14-inch screen, this Chromebook looks the part while helping you get your work done quickly and easily thanks to Google's online suite of superb apps.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Chromebook 514 (Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$336 $365
This entry-level laptop is a great way to get started in the Chromebook world. Its roomy 14-inch display is great for work, and its sleek design looks the part wherever you take it.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 2-in-1 (MediaTek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage)

$199 $299
Designed for everyday versatility, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is a laptop that can convert into a screen or tablet in seconds, making it perfect for students and professionals working on-the-go.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 Laptop

$370 $550
The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is geared for productivity with the full Google experience. With a powerful battery, fast processor, and 2-in-1 design, it is also perfect for presentations.
Buy at Amazon
With on-page coupon

Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga 4K 2-in-1 Chromebook (Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,000 $1,100
Whether you’re a working professional or a student, the Leovo ThinkPad Yoga is a great way to maximize your workflow. With a Ryzen 7 CPU and gorgeous 4K display, this 2-in-1 is a jack of all trades.
Buy at Amazon

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 (14-inch, Intel m3-8100Y, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

$420 $570
Whether it's for studies or research, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 can perform nearly any clerical or educational task with ease thanks to its Intel m3 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
Buy at Newegg
Or $450 without trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 QLED 2-in-1 (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$50 $550
If the 4K Galaxy Chromebook is too pricey, this one still gets you a gorgeous 1080p QLED display. Add that to a 2-in-1 design, and you get a portable laptop that's perfect for work and study.
Buy at Samsung

HP Chromebook 11 (MediaTek Mobile CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$169 $219
Need to work quickly on the go? Take this 11-inch HP Chromebook for a spin and watch your workflow fly. This compact Chromebook is powered by MediaTek CPU with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space.
Buy at Walmart

HP 14 Chromebook (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$219 $310
Among HP's arsenal of versatile products is the HP Chromebook 14, which is capable of dishing out hours of endless productivity. Features a 14-inch display along with speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 13-inch 2-in-1 (Snapdragon CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$329 $400
Equipped with solid mobile hardware, the convertible 13.3-inch Acer Chromebook Spin 513 also has a lovely IPS touch-screen display for added versatility.
Buy at Walmart

Google Pixelbook Go (Intel Core m3, 8GB RAM, 64GB SSD)

$649
The 13-inch Google Pixelbook Go is our favorite Chromebook and the one we recommend for most people. It's hard to find on sale, but it's a solid value even at its normal price.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Touchscreen Chromebook 315 (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$269
If a cheap, dependable Chromebook is what you're looking for, the no-nonsense Acer Chromebook 315 is worth a look, boasting a 15.6 Full HD 1080p IPS touchscreen for all-day productivity.
Buy at Walmart

Acer Chromebook 311 (Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 32GB)

$179 $229
If you're looking for perhaps the cheapest name-brand Chromebook you can buy, then the 11.6-inch Acer Chromebook 11 fits the bill for just 200 bucks.
Buy at Walmart

Asus C433 2-in-1 Chromebook (14-Inch, Intel Core m3, 4GB Memory, 64GB eMMC)

$477 $529
With a 360-degree hinge, you can easily flip this laptop's screen in any way you want to suit your current needs. It's powered by an Intel Core m3 CPU and 4GB RAM for smooth basic everyday computing.
Buy at Best Buy

HP Chromebook 14 2-in-1 (Intel Pentium Silver CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB flash storage)

$365 $419
This 14-inch HP Chromebook combines the cloud-based speed and simplicity of Chrome OS with the versatility of a 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop.
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixelbook Go (m3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 64GB SSD) - Geek Squad Refurbished

$630 $649
With its PC-like hardware and intuitive software, the 13-inch Pixelbook Go is our favorite Chromebook (Google did design Chrome OS, after all).
Buy at Best Buy

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 2K 2-in-1 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$529 $629
This clever 2-in-1 works as a traditional laptop, but can be flipped over and used with a stylus -- perfect for artists and graphic designers. Its 13.5-inch 2K 3:2 touch display is also beautiful.
Buy at Best Buy

Acer R13 13.3-inch 2-in-1 Full HD IPS Touchscreen Chromebook

$345 $387
This ultra-portable little powerhouse has a Full HD IPS touchscreen and Chrome OS, which supports an ever-growing number of apps, so you shouldn't miss out on much with this budget-friendly laptop.
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo 300e Chromebook (AMD A4-9120C, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$280 $319
When it comes to productivity, there's almost no better wallet-saver than a Chromebook, especially the Lenovo 300e. It's powered by an AMD A4 processor, with 4GB of RAM and a 32GB eMMC for storage.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Chromebook 4 (11.6", Intel Celeron Processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB)

$236 $280
Despite its lightweight design, the Samsung Chromebook 4 has military-grade durability. When you boot it up, it offers fast Wi-Fi connectivity and advanced virus protection.
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Chromebook 3 11-Inch (AMD A6 CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage)

$149 $219
Need a bargain Chromebook with a sleek footprint? Lenovo's Chromebook 3 laptop should fit the bill. It's slim but powerful enough for work and has everything you need.
Buy at Best Buy

HP Pro c640 Chromebook (Intel Pentium CPU, 8GB RAM, 32GB)

$591 $844
HP rarely disappoints when it comes to laptops and the HP Pro c640 Chromebook is among its most well-rounded, equipped with an Intel Pentium processor with 8GB of RAM for great utility and power.
Buy at HP

HP Touchscreen Chromebook 14 (AMD A4, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$229 $289
Prefer touchscreens with your laptops? This HP Chromebook 14 comes with a touchscreen to provide you with the extra convenience of finger-accurate navigation no matter the task.
Buy at Best Buy

Asus Chromebook C423 14-Inch (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$199 $269
If you want a reliable companion in your workspace, you can't go wrong with the Asus Chromebook C423. It's the perfect size for work and carry at 14 inches and packs perfect hardware for the price.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Chromebook 4 (11-Inch, Celeron N4000, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage)

$159 $230
Don't let that small frame fool you: This Chromebook still packs a lot of great features for an on-the-go student, including fast Gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity, Google Assistant, and ChromeOS.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Chromebook 4+ 15-inch (6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

$299 $350
This lightweight Chromebook features a large 15.6-inch FHD display as well as USB-C connectivity, allowing you to charge up and stay productive on the go for school, work, and a lot more.
Buy at Amazon

Should you buy a new Chromebook on Prime Day?

Prime Day is a fantastic time to buy any new technology. That’s because Amazon is always keen to heavily discount gadgets with it even keener to embrace the latest trends. Right now, Chromebooks are hot property so Amazon is keen to entice people into snapping them up at a good price. That’s why there are so many Prime Day Chromebook sales to check out.

It’s important you know exactly what you can afford when buying a Chromebook as the device can cost anything from $200 to over $1,000 depending on the specification you need. It can be tempting to think you need the highest-end device out there but in reality, that’s not always the case. It all comes down to exactly what you plan on using it for. Of course, with Prime Day Chromebook deals going on, you should also be able to get a lot more for less which is why it’s all so tempting.

Wondering if you’re better off waiting until Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Probably not. These days, Prime Day rivals the traditional sales seasons and often, you won’t get a better deal. By buying now, you can also enjoy your new Chromebook all summer long which is sure to be a bonus. If you’re buying it for studying reasons, it’ll be ready for you at the start of the semester, too, which is sure to be useful.

Buying now also gives you the benefit of spending a lot on yourself during the quiet summer months when it’s likely you’ll be spending quite a bit on gifts around Black Friday so your budget may be tighter.

Don’t forget that Prime Day is far more exclusive than Black Friday, too. The only people who can access such deals are Amazon Prime members which means stock tends to sell out a little slower than during conventional sales. That gives you a bit more time to think through your purchase and gives you a better chance to snag the best deals. The next thing you really need to know is what do you look for when choosing a Chromebook. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

How to choose a Chromebook on Prime Day

A Chromebook looks like a conventional laptop but it’s a little different from what you might expect. It uses its own ChromeOS instead of Windows or macOS which can take a little adjustment so it’s important you choose the right Chromebook for you. The vast majority of your work is meant to be conducted on the Cloud so don’t expect huge storage capacities with any Chromebooks but do try to seek out strong performance elsewhere.

As always, we have an extensive look at the best Chromebooks out there so you can gain some immediate insight into what’s a good bet and what brands stand out most. We also have an in-depth look at the best Chromebook for students too which is aimed specifically at those who plan on studying with their new acquisition.

Much of the buying process should really come down to fully understanding just what is a Chromebook. That’s why we’ve also compared Chromebooks vs. laptops so you know what the pros and cons are of each option.

Chromebooks are all about portability and flexibility. Generally, the more you spend, the lighter the Chromebook gets which is perfect if you plan on taking it out and about with you a lot, such as between classes or to coffee shops to work from. Some Chromebooks only offer HD screens while others offer touchscreen facilities or even 4K options. It’s down to you whether you need any of these or if a simple HD screen will suffice, such as if you don’t plan on watching any streaming content.

Battery life is an important consideration, too. Typically, about 10 hours is most common but you may wish to spend a little more to get a longer battery life if you plan to be on the move for extended periods of time. Don’t worry about storage. It’s often expandable and the point of a Chromebook is so that you can store your files on the Cloud, meaning this isn’t a major consideration as it is when buying a conventional laptop.

Once you’ve figured out a Chromebook is definitely for you, you should seriously think about your budget. What can you actually afford? Are you diving into the Prime Day Chromebook sales for a quick fix or looking for a long-term investment? The former means you can spend a few hundred dollars without thinking too deeply but the latter involves more planning and preparation.

Generally, the more you spend, the lighter the Chromebook becomes, which means it’s going to look great, too. This might not be an issue though if you plan on keeping it in your dorm or home office all the time though so don’t be tempted to spend more than you need for good looks or features you simply won’t use.

Also, don’t be tempted by incremental discounts that may appear on the Prime Day Chromebook deals. All discounts look enticing but that doesn’t mean they’re all equal. Check before you hit the buy button.

