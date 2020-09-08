Best Prime Day Chromebook Deals 2020: What to expect

  1. Deals
Prime Day is coming a bit late in 2020, with Amazon’s big annual blowout falling in October — sandwiched neatly between Labor Day and Black Friday. That’s great news for Prime members (even if we missed those Prime Day deals this summer), as it means extra chances to save on pricey stuff like computers. If you’re in the market for a new laptop yourself and specifically want a Chrome OS machine, then we also expect to see plenty of Prime Day Chromebook deals this year, and we’ve got everything you need to shop the sale right here.

Today’s Best Prime Day Chromebook Deals

Prime Day will be coming in October this year (meaning that obviously the Prime Day Chromebook deals aren’t live yet), but if you need a laptop for work or school, you probably need it soon and might not have the luxury of waiting. If that’s the case and you need a laptop now, don’t fret: We’ve already compiled a handy list of the best Chromebook deals that you can score today.

  • Dell Chromebook 11 3100$369, was $518
  • Lenovo Chromebook Duet$372, was $400
  • HP Chromebook 14$415, was $435

Google Pixelbook Go (Intel Core m3, 8GB RAM, 64GB SSD)

$649
Expires soon
The 13-inch Google Pixelbook Go is our favorite Chromebook and the one we recommend for most people. Being a new release, it's hard to find on sale, but it's a solid value even at its normal price.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy 13-Inch 4K Chromebook

$952 $1,000
Expires soon
Not all Chromebooks are created equal, and unlike many others, this 2-in-1 Samsung Chromebook with 4K display is far from a budget option -- but it's one of the best Chromebooks money can buy.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Chromebook Spin 13 (Intel i5-8250U, 8GB RAM, 64GB SSD)

$857 $900
Expires soon
One of the more robust chromebooks around, this Acer Chromebook Spin 13 has an Intel i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and a great 64GB SSD all packed under the hood.
Buy at Amazon
MUST-HAVE

HP Chromebook 14

$260 $338
Expires soon
A solid, no-frills 14-inch Chromebook to meet your basic needs. Ideal for light daily use, as a kid's first laptop, for a student, or just as a cheap "backup" computer.
Buy Now

Acer Chromebook Spin 13 (Intel i3-8130U, 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$769 $800
Expires soon
If you don't need the space and prefer a more powerful approach to your work, this Acer Chromebook Spin 13 has an Intel i3 processor with an above-average 8GB of RAM.
Buy at Amazon
WITH .EDU EMAIL ADDRESS

HP 2-in-1 14-Inch Touchscreen Chromebook

$529 $629
Expires soon
HP makes plenty of budget Chromebooks, but with its Intel i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 64GB of storage, and 2-in-1, this 14-inch Chrome OS machine feels more like a full-on laptop (and it's still pretty cheap).
Buy at Best Buy

HP Chromebook 14 (Intel Celeron N4000, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

$399 $435
Expires soon
Among HP's arsenal of versatile products is the HP Chromebook 14, capable of dishing out hours of endless productivity thanks to its Intel Celeron processor in unison with 4GB of RAM.
Buy at Amazon

HP Touchscreen Chromebook 14 (AMD A4-9120C, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$300 $378
Expires soon
Unlike its standard version, this HP Chromebook 14 comes with a touch-screen to provide you with the extra convenience of finger-accurate navigation no matter the task.
Buy Now

Asus Chromebook (Intel Pentium N4200, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$525 $999
Expires soon
When it comes to work reliability, this ASUS Chromebook is as reliable as any, powered by an Intel Pentium N4200 processor with 4GB of RAM and a 64GB eMMC.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Chromebook Spin 13 (Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB eMMC)

$829 $900
Expires soon
With a strong emphasis on visual prowess, the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 is designed with a QHD touch-screen display, while being just as robust as a laptop with its Intel i5 processor and 8GB of RAM.
Buy at Amazon

Asus Chromebook C523 (Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$280 $289
Expires soon
If you want a reliable companion in your private workspace, you can't go wrong with the Asus Chromebook C523. It's sized at 15.6 inches, making it one of the bigger Chromebooks on the market.
Buy Now

HP Chromebook 14 (AMD A4-9120C, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$260 $338
Expires soon
With an AMD A4 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, the HP Chromebook 14 is a fantastic budget offering, with over 13 hours of battery life.
Buy Now

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2, 12-inch 2-in-1 with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage

$539 $550
Expires soon
This ultra-portable Chromebook would make for an excellent device for a student to bring to college.
Buy at Amazon

When Are The Best Prime Day Chromebook Deals?

Be it Black Friday or Labor Day, the best deals to be had during any big sale are going to be during the day(s) of the event itself. We expect Prime Day to be no different; however, if previous years are any indication, you can bet that Amazon will be throwing out some early teaser discounts in the week leading up to Prime Day.

These early Prime Day Chromebook deals are also likely to be every bit as good as the ones you’ll see during Prime Day itself — Amazon is trying to entice shoppers with these pre-sale bargains, after all, and lousy deals aren’t the best way to do that. What that means for you is that if you peek a good Chromebook deal you like, don’t sit on it thinking it’ll roll around again come Prime Day. And even if you do see it cheaper during the sale, you can always just cancel or return the one you bought and grab it again at the lower price.

What Prime Day Chromebook Deals To Expect

There are a ton of Chromebooks on the market today (the surest sign of their growing popularity), and just about every PC brand, as well as Google, makes several Chrome OS laptops of their own. We expect to see Prime Day Chromebook deals from just about all the big names, but the ones to really look out for are the premium models that are naturally more expensive.

These higher-end Chromebooks include the Google Pixelbook, the new Pixelbook Go, and any others from top makers (HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, etc.) that feature current-gen PC hardware. More specifically, you’ll want to look for deals on Chromebooks packing Intel Core i-series CPUs rather than Celeron, Pentium, or AMD Athlon mobile CPUs, along with specs like 8GB of RAM or more and larger solid-state drives instead of the usual 32GB or 64GB of eMMC flash storage you usually find on cheap Chromebooks.

That said, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with those cheaper Chromebooks if all you’re after is a super-affordable laptop for work and light use. We’ll surely see plenty of Prime Day Chromebook deals on those models, too, but since those are already cheap and are often on sale year-round, those naturally aren’t going to see the juiciest discounts.

As far as our two favorite models go, here’s what we expect and hope to see among this year’s Prime Day Chromebook deals: Google’s Pixelbook, arguably the most expensive Chromebook on the market at around a grand or more, has been discounted by as much as $300 this year (or as much as $450 for the higher-end configurations), so look for the biggest price cuts on those. The more budget-friendly Pixelbook Go is new but has also seen modest discounts this year, but we’ll be surprised if we see discounts bigger than $50-$100 on that one.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

