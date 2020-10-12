Looking for great Prime Day monitor deals? With Prime Day starting tomorrow, October 13, you’ve come to the right place. Some of the best Prime Day deals involve big discounts on great monitors, and we’re keeping an eye on everything for you, so you don’t have to search around for the best prices yourself. Whether you’re on a tight budget and want to get yourself a great deal, or you’re looking to invest in a high-end 4K monitor and want to save a few bucks, there’s something for everyone here.

Today’s best Prime Day monitor deals

Although Prime Day doesn’t start until tomorrow, there are already some great monitor deals up for grabs. If you’re in the market for something like the latest Dell 4K monitor or screens from Asus or LG, there are some excellent bargains to be found while we all prepare for the excitement of Prime Day. Check out the great prices below:

When are the best Prime Day monitor deals?

Amazon tends to hold back its best deals for the big event and day itself. That doesn’t mean you’ve always got to wait for Prime Day, though. Amazon is keen to get you warmed up (and your credit card) and whet some appetites with must-have offers as part of the run-up to the big Prime Day event.

Typically, these offers kick in the week before Prime Day, so we recommend that if you see something that stands out around then, you should buy it. There’s no guarantee that the same monitor will be on sale on Prime Day, and there’s certainly no guarantee it’ll be as cheap. Remember — you can always return your original purchase and buy it again if it does wind up cheaper in a Prime Day offer.

What Prime Day monitor deals to expect

Last year, we saw some pretty big discounts when it came to great monitor options on Prime Day. Generally, older products see the biggest discounts but they won’t be all that will enjoy significant price cuts. Oftentimes, Amazon loves to have flash sale deals for newer items at cheapest-ever prices for a short time only. It’s a good idea to have a rough idea of what you’re planning to buy, in case you have to react quickly.

In recent months, we’ve seen a lot of great deals lately on monitors from HP and LG, as well as Dell. In particular, 4K monitors seem to be seeing quite hefty discounts lately. We’d expect to see that trend continue meaning you might be able to get a sizeable monitor at a sizeable discount.

That’s not to say that smaller and more inexpensive monitors won’t be discounted as well. Look out for these if you’re looking to kit out a home office for the winter.

How to choose a new monitor

If you’re preparing for great Prime Day monitor deals, it’s important to know what you want from a new monitor and to understand some key terminology so you buy the right screen for your needs.

Like with any sales purchase, don’t go over your budget. Stick to it unless it’s a truly unbeatable deal. Generally, if you stay close to your budget and know what you need, you’ll still be happy with the purchase even if something way out of your league looks appealing.

One important consideration is what size do you need? Do you simply need to be able to see a little more in your home office or are you looking to have a huge amount of screen space to have multiple windows open at all times? This may depend on what your work involves.

Similarly, do you need a 4K screen? If high resolution is everything in your line of work, this will be crucial. If you’re simply typing up some documents and designing some presentations, a 4K screen will be overkill.

Unless, of course, you’re also an avid gamer. If your PC can handle 4K resolutions then you want a gaming monitor that matches those needs. While you’re at it, look for a low refresh rate so that you won’t have to deal with too much lag while playing your favorite games.

Again though, if you just need a monitor for work, a high-end gaming monitor (even when discounted) is probably not worth it. If your work simply involves typing up documents, you should be fine with most any monitor that’s a good price and the right size for your desk.

If you do a lot of photo editing or video editing, it can be worth checking out picture quality to ensure the monitor you’re considering buying has the best image reproduction. Precise temperature and color controls are vital here, as well as the option to save different color profiles. Otherwise, it could affect your work adversely.

Curved monitors may seem appealing because they look cool, but they can make viewing angles a little trickier, so they won’t suit every setup.

Finally, if you want to create a dual monitor set up, make sure you buy matching monitors so your setup looks better overall on your desk.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations