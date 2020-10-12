  1. Deals

Best Prime Day monitor deals: What to look for and the best offers

By

Looking for great Prime Day monitor deals? With Prime Day starting tomorrow, October 13, you’ve come to the right place. Some of the best Prime Day deals involve big discounts on great monitors, and we’re keeping an eye on everything for you, so you don’t have to search around for the best prices yourself. Whether you’re on a tight budget and want to get yourself a great deal, or you’re looking to invest in a high-end 4K monitor and want to save a few bucks, there’s something for everyone here.

Today’s best Prime Day monitor deals

Although Prime Day doesn’t start until tomorrow, there are already some great monitor deals up for grabs. If you’re in the market for something like the latest Dell 4K monitor or screens from Asus or LG, there are some excellent bargains to be found while we all prepare for the excitement of Prime Day. Check out the great prices below:
Expires soon

Lenovo Legion 43-Inch 1200p 144Hz Curved Ultrawide FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$749 $1,199
If you're looking for a large curved display for serious entertainment and gaming, this 43-inch monitor from Lenovo is a great pick thanks to its 1200p Full HD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.
Buy at Microsoft
Expires soon

Alienware 25-Inch 1080p 250Hz FreeSync (+ G-Sync Certified) Gaming Monitor

$385 $510
With FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility (thanks to Nvidia's G-Sync certification program) and a 240Hz refresh rate, this 25-inch Alienware display could be the best 1080p gaming monitor deal right now.
Buy at Dell
WITH CODE 'STAND4SMALL'
Expires soon

Dell UltraSharp 34" Curved 1440p Ultrawide Monitor

$660 $820
The Dell UltraSharp 34-inch Quad HD display is a great pick if you're looking to up your entertainment and productivity with an ultra-wide 1440p monitor.
Buy at Dell
Expires soon

AOC C24G1A 24" Curved 1080p 165Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$145
With a 24-inch curved VA panel, 1080p Full HD resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync technology, the AOC G1 Series has just about everything you could want in a budget gaming monitor.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Acer Nitro 27-Inch 1440p 144Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$300 $450
With AMD FreeSync and a smooth refresh rate of 144Hz, this 27-inch display from Acer is a great pick for a quality 1440p gaming monitor. It's also G-Sync certified for Nvidia GPUs.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

BenQ Zowie XL2411P 24 Inch 144Hz 1080p FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$199 $289
Don't let its old-school look fool you: The 24-inch BenQ Zowie XL2411P packs a bevy of modern gaming features including a 144Hz refresh rate, FreeSync, and a 1ms response time.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

SideTrak Portable 12.5-Inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) USB Laptop Monitor

$300
Dual displays aren't just for desktops thanks to this 12.5-inch USB-powered 1080p monitor from SideTrak, which easily attaches to most 13-17-inch MacBooks, Chromebooks, and Windows laptops.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

LG 24-Inch 24M47VQ 1080p 60Hz Monitor

$100 $130
If you're after the cheapest 24-inch monitor, this one from LG could be it. It's not ideal for gaming with a 60Hz refresh rate, but its 1080p resolution and its price make it a great value.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Asus VP348QGL 34" Quad HD 3440 x 1440 75Hz FreeSync Ultrawide Monitor

$360 $449
Take a walk on the ultra-wide side: This 34-inch 1440p Asus monitor is great for multi-tasking and can even handle gaming thanks to AMD FreeSync technology.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

HP 24-Inch 1080p 60Hz Monitor

$110 $140
For a no-frills 1080p monitor that's light on the wallet, this 24-inch IPS panel from HP does the job very nicely for a great price.
Buy at Staples
Expires soon

Monoprice 27" Zero-G Curved 1440p 144Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$250
Moving past 24 inches, it's a good idea to go for a Quad HD monitor like the 27" Monoprice Zero-G. On top of its 1440p resolution, this curved display has FreeSync and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate.
Buy at Monoprice
Expires soon

Westinghouse 32-Inch 1440p 144Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$250 $300
It's a VA panel (our second recommendation after IPS), but for $240, this 32-inch Westinghouse gaming display gives you a ton of monitor for your money with a 1440p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.
Buy at Newegg
WITH COUPON + CODE '29YM5MMH'
Expires soon

Lepow Z1-Gamut Portable IPS Monitor (15.6-Inch, 1080p Full HD)

$170 $200
The Lepow 15.6-inch IPS monitor is a perfect (and extremely affordable) way to add a second display to your laptop or portable gaming setup. Includes USB-C and Mini HDMI cables for power and video.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Gigabyte G27F 27-Inch 144Hz 1080p FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$220 $250
27 inches is a great sweet spot between "too big" and "too small," and the Gigabyte G27F gaming monitor is also pretty sweet with its crisp 144Hz IPS panel. This one is compatible with AMD FreeSync.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

LG UltraGear 27-Inch IPS 144Hz 1080p G-Sync Gaming Monitor

$300 $350
G-Sync compatible monitors are usually a bit more costly than their FreeSync counterparts, but this deal lets you score the 27-inch LG UltraGear display for the same price as the FreeSync version.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

AOC 25-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) 144Hz G-Sync Monitor

$215 $220
You'll want a refresh rate of around 120-144Hz for a gaming monitor to avoid stuttering, lag, and screen-tearing. This 25-inch AOC 1080p display has that along with G-Sync technology for Nvidia GPUs.
Buy at Office Depot
Expires soon

Gigabyte 32-Inch 1440p 165Hz Curved FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$330 $370
There aren't a lot of good gaming monitors in the 32-inch size category, but the Gigabyte Quad HD display is more than up to the task with its 165Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync compatibility.
Buy at Amazon

When are the best Prime Day monitor deals?

Amazon tends to hold back its best deals for the big event and day itself. That doesn’t mean you’ve always got to wait for Prime Day, though. Amazon is keen to get you warmed up (and your credit card) and whet some appetites with must-have offers as part of the run-up to the big Prime Day event.

Typically, these offers kick in the week before Prime Day, so we recommend that if you see something that stands out around then, you should buy it. There’s no guarantee that the same monitor will be on sale on Prime Day, and there’s certainly no guarantee it’ll be as cheap. Remember — you can always return your original purchase and buy it again if it does wind up cheaper in a Prime Day offer.

What Prime Day monitor deals to expect

Last year, we saw some pretty big discounts when it came to great monitor options on Prime Day. Generally, older products see the biggest discounts but they won’t be all that will enjoy significant price cuts. Oftentimes, Amazon loves to have flash sale deals for newer items at cheapest-ever prices for a short time only. It’s a good idea to have a rough idea of what you’re planning to buy, in case you have to react quickly.

In recent months, we’ve seen a lot of great deals lately on monitors from HP and LG, as well as Dell. In particular, 4K monitors seem to be seeing quite hefty discounts lately. We’d expect to see that trend continue meaning you might be able to get a sizeable monitor at a sizeable discount.

That’s not to say that smaller and more inexpensive monitors won’t be discounted as well. Look out for these if you’re looking to kit out a home office for the winter.

How to choose a new monitor

If you’re preparing for great Prime Day monitor deals, it’s important to know what you want from a new monitor and to understand some key terminology so you buy the right screen for your needs.

Like with any sales purchase, don’t go over your budget. Stick to it unless it’s a truly unbeatable deal. Generally, if you stay close to your budget and know what you need, you’ll still be happy with the purchase even if something way out of your league looks appealing.

One important consideration is what size do you need? Do you simply need to be able to see a little more in your home office or are you looking to have a huge amount of screen space to have multiple windows open at all times? This may depend on what your work involves.

Similarly, do you need a 4K screen? If high resolution is everything in your line of work, this will be crucial. If you’re simply typing up some documents and designing some presentations, a 4K screen will be overkill.

Unless, of course, you’re also an avid gamer. If your PC can handle 4K resolutions then you want a gaming monitor that matches those needs. While you’re at it, look for a low refresh rate so that you won’t have to deal with too much lag while playing your favorite games.

Again though, if you just need a monitor for work, a high-end gaming monitor (even when discounted) is probably not worth it. If your work simply involves typing up documents, you should be fine with most any monitor that’s a good price and the right size for your desk.

If you do a lot of photo editing or video editing, it can be worth checking out picture quality to ensure the monitor you’re considering buying has the best image reproduction. Precise temperature and color controls are vital here, as well as the option to save different color profiles. Otherwise, it could affect your work adversely.

Curved monitors may seem appealing because they look cool, but they can make viewing angles a little trickier, so they won’t suit every setup.

Finally, if you want to create a dual monitor set up, make sure you buy matching monitors so your setup looks better overall on your desk.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Buy has the best 75-inch 4K TV deal before Prime Day

best buy trying to steal amazons thunder with samsung 4k tv deal prime day 2020 limited stock

The best Prime Day 4K TV deals: What to expect from the sale

75 inch vizio 4k tv pseries vseries walmart deas quantum p series

This 70-inch LG 4K TV is only $600 before Amazon Prime Day

lg un7070 deal best buy pre prime day sale 2020 4k tv hot

Best Prime Day projector deals 2020: What to expect

best outdoor projectors aop projector

iPad Pro back down to cheapest-ever price before Prime Day

early apple ipad pro 11 and 12 9 prime day deal 2020 low stock lowest price

Amazon slashes prices on Garmin smartwatches ahead of Prime Day

early prime day garmin smartwatch deals 2020 vivoactive hot deal

The best tablet deals you can shop before Prime Day 2020

The best air fryer deals you can shop before Prime Day

The best robot vacuum deals you can shop before Prime Day

Best Prime Day printer deals 2020: What to expect

Amazon Kindle Unlimited Free Trial: How to sign up without paying a dime

kindle unlimited two month free trial subscrption best ebook apps amazon 768x768

How to watch Hamilton online: Stream the musical now

hamilton disney plus movie vs stage show lin manuel miranda phillipa soo

The best gaming laptop deals you can shop before Prime Day 2020

amazon slashes price hp pavillion 16 gamng laptop before prime day 2020 pavilion gaming early deal

All the Nintendo Switch games under $50 before Prime Day

The best smartwatch deals you can shop before Prime Day 2020