Best Prime Day treadmill deals 2021: What to expect

For shoppers who are focused on their health, and for those who are planning to finally take better care of their bodies, this year’s Prime Day deals will offer discounts on exercise machines such as stationary bicycles, rowing machines, and the ever-popular treadmills. If you want to run but you’d prefer to stay at home, you should take advantage of Prime Day treadmill deals to enjoy immense savings.

What Prime Day treadmill deals to expect

This year’s Prime Day treadmill sales will likely cover a wide range of models, from the most basic treadmills to the most feature-packed ones. You may even see discounts on the products that are included in Digital Trends’ best treadmills, which are all highly recommended exercise machines. You should study the benefits and features that each treadmill offer, to help determine the best one for you.

What Prime Day treadmill deals we saw last year

The Prime Day treadmill deals of last year offered savings of as much as more than $1,000, allowing shoppers to stretch their budget. Amazon featured treadmills from the best brands, including NordicTrack, Bowflex, and Famistar, each with its own trademark features that will help you in your fitness journey.

Should you buy a new treadmill on Prime Day?

If you’re serious about working out to improve your health, a treadmill is a great investment. It’s very easy to use, it doesn’t take up too much space, and for the more advanced models, it helps you customize your running exercise while also tracking your fitness metrics. If you find a treadmill that fits your budget and needs, you should buy it immediately, and it will be much easier to do that with the upcoming Prime Day treadmill sales.

The best treadmill deals happening now

You will be able to enjoy huge discounts with Prime Day treadmill deals, but it’s currently unclear when Amazon’s annual shopping event will happen. If you don’t want to wait any longer, here are some of the best treadmill deals that you can take advantage of right now, so you can start running inside the comfort of your own home as soon as possible.
Expires soon

Gymax 2.25HP Electric Folding Fitness Treadmill

$540 $1,000
You need this treadmill in your home gym. Why? With its powerful 2.25HP motor, you do a your workout with much variety as you can adjust the speed.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

7.8 AT TREADMILL

$1,999 $2,699
Declared one of the best treadmills of 2019, the Horizon Fitness 7.8 treadmill is a state-of-the-art option with enough features to make even the most hardcore of fitness buffs break a sweat.
Buy at Horizon Fitness
Expires soon

Goplus 2.25HP Folding Treadmill

$560 $800
Get your daily cardio in with this Goplus treadmill, which has adjustments for speed and inclination to suit your workout needs.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Famistar M7 Plus Electric Folding Treadmill w/ Heart Pulse System

$460 $2,000
Famistar's mid-range M7 Plus model has a wider than normal running belt and can hold up to 300 pounds. Track time, speed, distance, and heart rate.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Fitnation Slim Line Treadmill

$700 $899
To be slim, you need to work slim, and the Fitnation Slim Line treadmill is an excellent life (and space-)saver. Featuring a lightweight and foldable build, this bad boy can go just about anywhere.
Buy at Fitnation
Expires soon

Famistar W500C Portable Folding Electric Treadmill

$400 $1,000
Easy-to-set-up treadmill has a 1.5 HP motor and can be set to run from 0 to 6.2 miles per hour. Heart rate pulse grips. Best for beginners or intermediate runners.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

TR6.6 Treadmill

$1,100 $2,000
For a well-rounded cardio workout that leaves out none of the essentials, the Xterra TR6.6 treadmill is a powerful treadmill with an intuitive display to make exercising a walk in the park.
Buy at Xterra
Expires soon

NordicTrack Folding Treadmill with 7-inch Interactive Touchscreen Display

$597 $899
This equipment comes with one year of iFit membership, allowing you to select workouts from iFit's expansive library. Experience personalized training and runs that can mimic real-world terrain.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Famistar 3.25HP Portable Folding Electric Treadmill

$660 $2,400
High-powered folding treadmill with auto-levelling incline, built-in workout programs, and audio.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Superfit 2.25HP 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill

$430 $560
This Superfit treadmill has 2 sport modes so you can use it for running and as an under-the-desk walking treadmill. It's made with a non-slip running belt for extra safety.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

NordicTrack EXP 7i Treadmill

$1,100 $1,200
If you want one of the most advanced treadmills on the market, look no further than the NordicTrack EXP 7i treadmill, capable of making cardio a workout to look forward to.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods
Expires soon

Merax Easy Assembly Folding Treadmill

$286 $400
This Merax treadmill won't take up much space in your home, but it's also a fast and powerful machine that allows you to run 1 to 12 km/h.
Buy at Amazon
