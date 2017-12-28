Here are some of the best outlet deals to make your smart home even smarter

Whether you received an Amazon Echo, Homekit, or saved big gifting yourself a smart home bundle this holiday season, you are probably ready to step up your smart home game. Smart outlets are one of the easiest ways to get started in home automation. They essentially allow you to make almost any device a ‘smart’ device by taking control of your electrical outlets with apps and voice commands. You can choose when your devices go on and off and even setting unique schedules that fit best with your lifestyle. Setup usually isn’t that difficult, but it never hurts to read up on how to get started with home automation to you can ensure you get it right the first time.

Making the switch to a fully automated home isn’t a cheap process, but it is completely worth it. In an effort to help keep costs down as you take the next step in your smart home journey, we’ve rounded up some of the best smart outlet deals available right now.

TP-Link Smart Plug An easy to install smart outlet, the TP-Link Smart Plug allows you to control devices at your convenience. As an Amazon Favorite product, this smart plug lets you automatically power electronics on and off as needed, such as setting lights to switch on at dusk or turn off at sunrise. Like many popular smart plugs, you can create schedules for each device any day of the week, or customize it by a specific time of day. This smart home device also helps you keep energy bills low with a built-in feature that helps you effectively manage devices that use the most power. The scheduling feature also allows you to prevent power-hungry devices from being left on longer than needed. This model plugs into any standard wall outlet and lets you switch electronics on or off from anywhere with your tablet or smartphone using the free Kasa app. Though these outlets work with Amazon Alexa, there’s no hub required. The TP-Link Smart Plug normally retails for $40 but is currently reduced to $29 on Amazon with free shipping for Prime members. See it

Wemo Insight Smart Plug Using your existing home Wi-Fi network, the WeMo Insight Smart Plug allows you to control your lights and appliances and set worry-free schedules from a phone or tablet. It gives you handsfree voice control and works with a variety of platforms including Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Nest, and If This Than That, also known as IFTTT. To use the smart device, simply plug in a WeNo Insight Smart Plug and download the WeMo app from the iTunes or Google Play Store. The smart plug provides real-time energy monitoring reports on how much energy your devices are consuming so you can monitor factors such as how much a space heater is costing you or how much energy a particular room consumes. It also has a handy ‘Away’ mode built into the smart switch that will turn plugged-in lights on and off randomly to create the illusion that you’re home even when you’re not. The WeMo Insight Smart Plug regularly retails for $40 but is currently discounted to $35 on Amazon, saving you $5 (13 percent). You can also pick up the WeMo Mini for $30. See it

Securifi Peanut Smart Plug This one-of-a-kind smart home device is a Zigbee enabled smart plug which enables you to control your home appliances from anywhere. It works with Echo Plus, Almond 3, Almond+, and Almond 2015 and can be operated via the free Almond app for iOS and Android or using a standard web browser. The smart plug works with everything you need including lights, appliances, washers, dryers, heaters, in-wall air conditioners, fans, TVs, game consoles, and much more. With a handy set-it-and-forget-it feature, you can schedule your sensors once and they will remember your routine until you change your mind. The smart plug allows you to control multiple devices at the tap of a button and save money as you monitor your energy usage each month. Pick one up today for $19 on Amazon after a $21 (53 percent) discount. See it

Sochoose WiFi Smart Plug Instantly control devices connected to this smart plug wherever you have Wi-Fi network using the free TuyaSmart app on your smartphone. The smart plug is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home as well as with Android 4.4. above and iOS 8 above phone system. Additionally, you can enjoy voice control as the plug works with Amazon Alexa as well as Amazon Echo, Echo show, and Echo dot. With the timer setting, you can schedule the smart plug to automatically power electronics on and off as you needed and make sure devices can be powered off when not in use to help you save on energy costs. This model has been certificated for ETL and FCC and ensure 18-month replacement warranty free of charge. Snag one today on Amazon for $16 after a $4 (20 percent) discount. See it