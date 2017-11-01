Join the smart home revolution and save cash with these smart home bundles

Whether we’re ready for it or not, the smart home revolution is here. As we become more dependent on technology for work, entertainment, and mundane daily tasks like shopping, our tech devices are themselves becoming more interconnected. A smart home setup has many advantages, including letting you automate certain functions (such as lighting or climate control) and providing remote monitoring and control from the convenience of your smartphone.
Smart home ecosystems are also completely modular – your setup can be as small or large, or as simple or complex, as you like – as well as future-proof, offering a lot of flexibility for you to add new components at your leisure. The first step is selecting a good hub to serve as the central point to which all of your appliances are connected and from which they are controlled. The Alexa-enabled Echo is a great option, and it’s the perfect time to grab one now that Amazon has released its new generation of Echo devices. To help you get started, we’ve picked out two limited-time smart home bundles that can kick-start your new smart home setup and save you as much as $100.
Echo (2nd generation) + Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control and Hub
The new second-generation Echo is smaller, less expensive, and more refined than the original, which was already a solid piece of equipment. For those unfamiliar with the Echo, it is a smart speaker that doubles as a smart home hub thanks to its Alexa capability. It can wirelessly connect with a myriad of compatible devices and home appliances, letting you control your smart home ecosystem with easy voice commands. You can also use the Echo itself to stream music, make online purchases, perform internet searches, and more.
This Echo bundle includes the second-generation speaker along with the Logitech Harmony Elite remote control and Hub. The Harmony Elite is a full -featured universal smart remote that controls all of your compatible media devices, giving you complete command with a single device — no more messing around with multiple remotes — via both voice and touchscreen commands. The Harmony Hub also lets you control appliances that are located within closed cabinets outside of the remote’s sensor range, and it serves as a wireless access point for your smartphone as well. This package costs $330 from Amazon, saving you $53.
Echo (2nd generation) + Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
In the market for a new Ultra HD television? This Alexa-enabled bundle scores you a second-generation Echo smart speaker, along with a 55-inch Sony 4K smart TV, so it’s the perfect way to start building your ultimate internet-connected home entertainment setup. Sony’s TV utilizes an Android-based OS, providing smart functionality so you can stream movies, shows, and more from popular services like Netflix and Hulu. It’s also Alexa-capable (naturally) for use with voice commands via the Echo hub.
The TV delivers a true 4K Ultra HD experience with high dynamic range and features four HDMI ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and one high-speed USB 3.0 port for connecting all of your input devices. This TV and Echo bundle is available for a limited time on Amazon for $1,198, a savings of $100.
