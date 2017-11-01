Join the smart home revolution and save cash with these smart home bundles

Whether we’re ready for it or not, the smart home revolution is here. As we become more dependent on technology for work, entertainment, and mundane daily tasks like shopping, our tech devices are themselves becoming more interconnected. A smart home setup has many advantages, including letting you automate certain functions (such as lighting or climate control) and providing remote monitoring and control from the convenience of your smartphone.

Smart home ecosystems are also completely modular – your setup can be as small or large, or as simple or complex, as you like – as well as future-proof, offering a lot of flexibility for you to add new components at your leisure. The first step is selecting a good hub to serve as the central point to which all of your appliances are connected and from which they are controlled. The Alexa-enabled Echo is a great option, and it’s the perfect time to grab one now that Amazon has released its new generation of Echo devices. To help you get started, we’ve picked out two limited-time smart home bundles that can kick-start your new smart home setup and save you as much as $100.

Looking for more great deals on home electronics? Check out our deals page to score some extra savings on our favorite tech.