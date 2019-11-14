Deals

Treadmills are by far the most popular gym equipment for cardio workouts. Treadmills used to be very pricey, and not many people could afford to buy one for home use. These days, though, there are several affordable options packed with features that allow the average person to add one to their personal home gym without breaking the bank.

Since the holidays are only a few weeks away, most people will be gathering to eat and drink more than they do during any other time of year. All of the holiday festivities can bring about extra pounds, and an excellent way to combat those pounds is with a good cardio workout. Purchasing a treadmill for home use is a great way to get in those much-needed cardio sessions.

Walking or running on a treadmill puts less stress on the body than walking or running on a flat surface outdoors. Every time you take a step while running or walking outside on the pavement, concrete, or dirt, your legs take on a lot of impact. This impact can eventually lead to ankle, knee, and even back problems. The softer surface of a treadmill helps reduce this impact and is thus much easier on your joints and bones.

Treadmills also allow you to monitor your heart rate and blood pressure, which makes them safer for people suffering from those issues. In fact, treadmills are used to diagnose cardiac problems because the body may not show symptoms until it is put under stress. It is proven that regular aerobic exercise, such as running on a treadmill, also improves blood circulation, and helps lower blood pressure.

Treadmills are also an ideal way to control insulin levels and are extremely beneficial for type 2 diabetics. Because regular cardio exercise decreases blood sugar levels, diabetic patients can benefit from a daily treadmill workout regimen.

Many of the treadmills on the market today feature LED screens that display all sorts of valuable information. You can track your speed, distance, calories burned, incline, and more. Many of them also have built-in heart rate monitors. All of this data allows you to track your progress and set workout goals for yourself. The treadmills of today are compact, and many fold up to save space. Most of them feature very quiet motors, so you won’t disrupt your household while running.

Check out the deals we’ve found for you below.

Nautilus Treadmills

$100 off Nautilus Treadmills
Expires soon
Nautilus, a top fitness brand, is offering $100 off their three treadmill models: T618, T616, and T614.
Buy at Nautilus

Bowflex BXT116 Treadmill

$1,499 $1,599
Expires soon
Bowflex remains one of the top fitness brands delivering quality machines for your at-home workouts. The BXT116 is now $100 + free shipping with code BF19
with code: BF19

Goplus 1100W Folding Treadmill

$196 $500
Expires soon
Features heavy-duty construction, LED display, function buttons and heart rate functions built into the handrails, device holder, and low-noise motor.
Buy at Walmart

Gold's Gym Trainer 720 Treadmill

$499 $600
Expires soon
Features a multi-window LED display and is compatible with 18 different workout apps. MP3 compatibility allows you to plug your device in and listen to tunes on the built-in sound system.
Buy at Walmart

Gold’s Gym Trainer 430i Treadmill

$379 $394
Expires soon
iFit enabled workouts allow you to work out with personal trainers in virtual studio classes and with personalized workouts based on your fitness level.
Buy at Walmart

Weslo Cadence G 5.9 Treadmill

$339 $474
Expires soon
Featuring 6 personal trainer workouts, 2 incline positions, comfort cell cushioning, LCD display that tracks speed, time, distance and calories burned, and a pulse rate monitor.
Buy at Amazon

XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill

$350 $399
Expires soon
Featuring a large 16" x 50" running surface and large LCD display that displays speed, incline, time, distance, calories burnt, and pulse as well as an adjustable speed range and 12 preset programs.
Buy at Amazon

IPO Treadmill - Folding Electric Portable Treadmill

$339 $399
Expires soon
This foldable treadmill has adjustable speeds and 12 preset programs. A multifunction LED display tracks performance: speed, time, distance, and calories burnt.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

