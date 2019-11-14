Treadmills are by far the most popular gym equipment for cardio workouts. Treadmills used to be very pricey, and not many people could afford to buy one for home use. These days, though, there are several affordable options packed with features that allow the average person to add one to their personal home gym without breaking the bank.

Since the holidays are only a few weeks away, most people will be gathering to eat and drink more than they do during any other time of year. All of the holiday festivities can bring about extra pounds, and an excellent way to combat those pounds is with a good cardio workout. Purchasing a treadmill for home use is a great way to get in those much-needed cardio sessions.

Walking or running on a treadmill puts less stress on the body than walking or running on a flat surface outdoors. Every time you take a step while running or walking outside on the pavement, concrete, or dirt, your legs take on a lot of impact. This impact can eventually lead to ankle, knee, and even back problems. The softer surface of a treadmill helps reduce this impact and is thus much easier on your joints and bones.

Treadmills also allow you to monitor your heart rate and blood pressure, which makes them safer for people suffering from those issues. In fact, treadmills are used to diagnose cardiac problems because the body may not show symptoms until it is put under stress. It is proven that regular aerobic exercise, such as running on a treadmill, also improves blood circulation, and helps lower blood pressure.

Treadmills are also an ideal way to control insulin levels and are extremely beneficial for type 2 diabetics. Because regular cardio exercise decreases blood sugar levels, diabetic patients can benefit from a daily treadmill workout regimen.

Many of the treadmills on the market today feature LED screens that display all sorts of valuable information. You can track your speed, distance, calories burned, incline, and more. Many of them also have built-in heart rate monitors. All of this data allows you to track your progress and set workout goals for yourself. The treadmills of today are compact, and many fold up to save space. Most of them feature very quiet motors, so you won’t disrupt your household while running.

