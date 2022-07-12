Best TV deals at Best Buy for Prime Day: Get a 70-inch for $500

Prime Day deals are underway and that doesn’t just mean great TV deals at Amazon. These days, the best Prime Day TV deals are often from retailers like Best Buy. That’s certainly the case this year with some amazing deals including a 70-inch 4K TV for just $500. With so many great options out there, we’ve picked out some of the highlights of the Best Buy Prime Day deals. Read on while we take you through them.

Best TV deals at Best Buy for Prime Day 2022

Vizio 40-inch Class D-Series 1080P Smart TV — $200, was $230

Why Buy:

Reliable brand

Full array LED backlight

Fast processor

Dedicated gaming mode

Not everyone needs a 4K TV. At least, not for every room of the home. If you’re simply in need of a cheap 1080P TV deal, then the Vizio 40-inch Class D-Series 1080P Smart TV is a great bet. Vizio is one of the best TV brands around and while the focus these days may be on 4K-based TVs, Vizio still brings a touch of class to regular 1080P HD. That’s helped a lot by its use of a full-array LED backlight. It gives you evenly distributed LEDs across the screen’s backlight so you get superior light uniformity compared to the competition, leading to improved picture performance.

In addition, the Vizio 40-inch Class D-Series 1080P Smart TV also has a fairly good processor in the form of the IQ Picture Processor. It gives you faster navigation through the TV’s smart interface but it also provides superior picture processing which helps you get the most out of what you’re watching or playing. For gamers, the Vizio 40-inch Class D-Series 1080P Smart TV also offers up a V-Gaming Engine mode. It automatically optimizes the picture so you can enjoy variable refresh rate support with AMD FreeSync along with the lowest input lag you’ll see on a D-Series TV from Vizio. If you’re still rocking an Xbox One or PlayStation 4, it’ll look great on the Vizio 40-inch Class D-Series 1080P Smart TV.

The Vizio 40-inch Class D-Series 1080P Smart TV’s smart interface is pretty good too. It offers intuitive navigation and instant access to the best selection of apps including all your favorites. As well as that, you get voice controls via the SmartCast Mobile app so it’s easier to look things up rather than relying on the TV remote. AirPlay 2 and Chromecast support means you can easily share content from your phone or tablet, while there’s also integration with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa-enabled devices. That way, the Vizio 40-inch Class D-Series 1080P Smart TV can work as a smart hub for your home devices too. Throw in two HDMI ports and DTS Virtual:X support and this TV is packed with useful features.

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV — $290, was $400

Why Buy:

4K and HDR

Alexa voice control

DTS Studio Sound

HDMI ARC and eARC support

The Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV might not be the biggest 4K TV out there but it offers all the key features you could need to ensure you get a great experience. Well suited for someone on a budget or anyone looking for a TV for their bedroom, this TV deal offers a great 4K resolution screen along with High Dynamic Range (HDR) support. As well as that, it has an LED-backlit LCD screen so you get a wider range of colors and contrast than more standard 4K TVs. It’s not all about picture quality either as the Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV bundles in DTS Studio Sound. The feature means that the speakers can create realistic and immersive audio so you feel more part of what you’re watching.

Anytime you do want to switch over to a soundbar, the Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV supports both HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC so you can easily hook it up to a compatible soundbar or AV receiver without needing an extra cable. The Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV also offers extensive streaming support with Fire TV built into it meaning that you have access to thousands of apps including Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and many more. You won’t run out of anything to watch here. If you’re worried about your kids accessing inappropriate content, you will also appreciate that the Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV has parental controls so you can block content based on program ratings or even entire channels. You’re only ever a PIN away from full access once more.

To save you further effort, the Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV also has built-in Alexa voice controls. Using them means you can search for new content or switch inputs, or pretty much anything else on the TV by using your voice. It’s so much easier to do this than relying on tapping in commands on your TV remote. Continuing the versatile trend, the Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV also has three HDMI inputs so you can hook up all your favorite devices, along with digital optical output, USB port, headphone jack, coaxial jack, ethernet port, and AV/composite jacks too.

TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV — $320, was $380

Why Buy:

Stylish design

Google Assistant built-in

Alexa voice controls

Watchlist facility

The TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV is a fairly stylish-looking TV deal. While that may not be high up on your needs after checking out the 4K TV buying guide, it makes a big difference when placing it in your living room. After all, you want it to look good when not in use, right? Of course, when you switch it on, you get all the benefits of 4K resolution as well as High Dynamic Range. That means brighter and more accurate colors than before and ensures whatever you watch looks great. The TV has support for thousands of streaming apps so you have plenty of choice here, with pretty much everything imaginable available.

Google TV OS means it’s simple to browse through and contains some neat features. For instance, it has Google Assistant built-in so you can use your voice to get personalized recommendations, find movies, stream apps, play music, or simply control the TV. There’s also Chromecast built-in so you can stream content across from your phone or tablet within seconds. The Google TV app also offers up a watchlist facility to help you keep track of everything you might want to watch. For Alexa users, you can also use voice controls here to find new shows, but it goes further than that. Through Alexa, you can view smart cameras on your TV as well as control other Alexa-enabled smart home devices too, meaning you can adjust numerous parts of your home in seconds.

Continuing the versatile theme, the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV has three HDMI inputs including one eARC socket. The latter means it’s simple to sync up your soundbar with your TV, leading to better quality sound. A built-in digital tuner also means you won’t have to rely solely on streaming apps with Live TV mixed into your recommendations. Convenient to use in seemingly every way, the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV soon becomes an integral part of your entertainment setup, making finding something to watch a breeze.

Hisense 65-inch Class A6G 4K TV — $450, was $480

Why Buy:

Large display for price

Android TV

Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10

Auto low latency mode

Offering much of what we like to see from the best 4K TVs for under $500, the Hisense 65-inch Class A6G 4K TV is a very attractive TV deal for anyone looking for a large 4K TV full of features, all without spending a fortune. While Hisense might not be the biggest brand out there, it’s still reliable and this TV will suit both movie watchers and gamers who don’t want to spend too much. It’s built around the Android TV platform too which makes it all the more convenient to use.

Besides the always appealing 4K resolution screen, the Hisense 65-inch Class A6G 4K TV also offers Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support. This means that you can enjoy more details in shadowy parts of movies, along with visibly clearer highlights, and drastically more vibrant colors too. If you love to watch movies or play games, you’ll notice a difference here with things simply looking better than before. As well as that, gamers will love the auto low latency mode here. The TV automatically adjusts when it spots you’re playing a game, meaning you get smooth and uninterrupted gaming with no blur or lag. It’s a big advantage for a TV of this size and price, making a core difference to your experience. There’s also DTS Virtual: X audio that helps create more immersive audio by virtualizing height content over traditional stereos.

Outside of the obvious good qualities of the Hisense 65-inch Class A6G 4K TV, it’s also easy to use. Android TV is highly customizable so you can arrange it to display your favorite apps, shows, and movies. It’s easy to pick up where you left off. Alternatively, the TV’s voice remote makes it easy to open apps, adjust the volume, and much more using your voice. There’s also Chromecast built-in for any time you want to cast content over from your phone or tablet straight to your TV. Simply put, everything about the Hisense 65-inch Class A6G 4K TV is appealing straightforward and effective.

TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV — $500, was $600

Why Buy:

Google Assistant built-in

Android TV

120Hz refresh rate

Large screen

A fantastic TV deal if you want a reliable TV brand combined with a large screen, the TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV is quite the bargain. The 4K resolution really stands out on this large a screen with High Dynamic Range helping you enjoy brighter and more accurate colors so you get a lifelike viewing experience whatever you’re watching. It’s ideally suited for movie fans as well as gamers or sports fans who prefer a big-screen experience so they can take everything in. The TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV also embraces Clear Motion Index 120 technology so it’s capable of displaying fast-moving action scenes while still being clear and smooth, with no risk of motion blur.

Such features make it a great option for gamers looking for a reliable 4K TV and a big-screen experience without needing the extra features you may get elsewhere (for more). As well as that, the TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV is ideally designed for streaming content. It uses the Android TV OS which is great for extensive customizing as well as for providing support for pretty much every streaming app you can think of. Even better, it has a voice remote so you can use your voice to find movie titles, launch or change apps, as well as almost anything else imaginable. The TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV also has Google Assistant support so you can gain entertainment recommendations, as well as control your smart home. Via your voice, you can change the temperature, dim the lights, and control all your smart devices without lifting a finger.

Elsewhere, there’s Chromecast support built-in so it’s a breeze to cast movies and shows, or photos, from your Android or iOS tablet or phone. Bluetooth wireless connectivity means you can do it that way, or you can use it to wirelessly stream music to your phone, headphones, or a soundbar with Bluetooth support. Alternatively, Wi-Fi and ethernet connections give you plenty of other ways to keep connected. The TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV is a great versatile TV that’s well suited for the living room of anyone who wants to get the most out of their budget.

Hisense 75-inch Class A6G 4K TV — $650, was $710

Why Buy:

Large screen

Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support

Auto low latency mode

Plenty of smart features

The Hisense 75-inch Class A6G 4K TV is a great bet for anyone looking for one of the best TVs under $1,000. While it might lack QLED or OLED technology, you get a massive 4K screen for the price. Hisense often features highly in this kind of price range and this TV deal is no different. It’s so much more than just a big 4K screen. That’s because it also has Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support. The two technologies mean that you get more details in the darker moments of things you’re watching, while also enjoying visibly clearer highlights, along with more vibrant colors too. It’s the kind of technology that truly improves your viewing experience, feeling a cut above regular 4K.

Alongside that, the Hisense 75-inch Class A6G 4K TV is well suited for gaming too. It offers an auto low latency mode which means it does all the hard work for you. Rather than requiring you to change settings yourself, it automatically gives you smooth and uninterrupted play with little motion blur and no lag either. It’s great for those fast-paced gaming moments that can stutter with an inferior TV. Accompanying that, the Hisense 75-inch Class A6G 4K TV offers up DTS Virtual X technology so it can provide you with immersive audio through its TV speakers. It’s another thing that makes a key difference.

During those quieter moments, the Hisense 75-inch Class A6G 4K TV is easy to browse through too. It uses Android TV for its operating system so you can extensively customize it to display your favorite apps, shows, and movies, saving you a few steps. There’s Chromecast built-in too so it’s a breeze to exhibit content from your phone or tablet at the touch of a button. A voice remote means tapping buttons isn’t needed so often too as you can quickly open apps, adjust the volume, and search for new shows all with the power of your voice. Combined, it’s a great way of making sure you get the most from the Hisense 75-inch Class A6G 4K TV with the minimum of effort.

LG 65-inch Class C1 Series 4K TV — $1,600, was $1,900

Why Buy:

OLED looks fantastic

Great remote

Perfect for gaming and movies

Easy to use operating system

One of the best TVs you can buy, the LG C1 OLED 4K TV is a fantastic choice for gamers, movie fans, and anyone who simply wants the best picture quality. OLED technology is immensely clever stuff, meaning that each pixel you see on the screen can turn on and off independently of the other. That means that you can enjoy perfect blacks at the same time as seeing rich colors elsewhere on screen with the LG C1 OLED smart enough at knowing the difference. You’ll see intense colors no matter what you’re watching, and in a way that the filmmaker intended you to see them. Clarity is fantastic with scenes looking more natural at all times.

That leads to the LG C1 OLED being brilliant at everything. Its a9 Gen4 AI processor 4K is capable of upscaling HD content while it also adjusts picture and sound settings automatically so you get the best results. Deep-learning algorithms can detect scenes and genres to make your content look at its best. Alongside that, a dedicated filmmaker mode is available for watching movies how they were intended, with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos further assisting. A dedicated game mode also helps here so you can enjoy no motion blur and a silky smooth picture, no matter how frantic things may get on screen. As well as all that, the LG C1 OLED uses HDMI 2.1 ports so it’s ideal for hooking up to the latest games consoles. The TV’s Game Optimizer automatically kicks in, giving you low input lag and fast response times. It’s Nvidia G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Compatible too.

Even when not gaming, the LG C1 OLED makes life simple through an easy-to-use interface. WebOS 6.0 is quick and simple to figure out, while the Wii remote style Magic Remote makes it quick and easy for you to navigate the dashboard. In this price range, there’s not much else like the LG C1 which is why it’s one of the best OLED TVs money can buy right now.

