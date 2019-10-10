This year has been a good one for gaming. Nintendo is still killing it with the Switch, and with a slew of great new PS4 and Xbox One titles coming our way soon, 2019 is only going to get better. We’re looking forward to new and upcoming releases like Death Stranding, Gears of War 5, and Luigi’s Mansion 3, but there’s also a ton of top-rated games from previous years that you can score on the cheap today.

Next year is looking pretty exciting, too, with Sony recently confirming that the new PS5 will finally be rolling out in late 2020 – and there’s little doubt that Microsoft’s next console, code-named Project Scarlett, won’t be far behind. Nintendo has also just rolled out the Switch Lite, a handheld-only refresh of its popular console. This, along with the upcoming holidays (not to mention Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales) makes right now a great time to score deals on consoles, games, and accessories.

The Best Video Game Deals

The current range of consoles have been out for a while now, and sorting through the ocean of available bundles, games, and peripherals in search of the best gaming deals can become a time-consuming hassle (especially if, like many people, you game on multiple platforms). Let us help you out: We’ve compiled this quick and handy up-to-date list of a dozen of the best gaming deals for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch so that — no matter what systems you prefer — you can get your game on and save some cash.

Top Picks:

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-con V2 with Digital $25 GameStop Gift Card — $300

— $300 TSV 2-Pack Wireless Pro Gaming Controller for Nintendo Switch — $40

— $40 <em>Katamari Damacy REROLL</em> for Nintendo Switch — $20

— $20 PlayStation 4 Pro <em>Death Stranding</em> Limited Edition Console Bundle — $400

— $400 <em>Far Cry 5</em> for PlayStation 4 — $29

— $29 <em>CyberPunk 2077</em> for PlayStation 4 — $50

— $50 Xbox One X 1TB <em>Tom Clancy’s The Division 2</em> Console Bundle — $400

— $400 <em>Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition</em> for Xbox One — $20

