Deals

The best deals on video games, consoles, and gaming accessories for October 2019

By

This year has been a good one for gaming. Nintendo is still killing it with the Switch, and with a slew of great new PS4 and Xbox One titles coming our way soon, 2019 is only going to get better. We’re looking forward to new and upcoming releases like Death Stranding, Gears of War 5, and Luigi’s Mansion 3, but there’s also a ton of top-rated games from previous years that you can score on the cheap today.

Next year is looking pretty exciting, too, with Sony recently confirming that the new PS5 will finally be rolling out in late 2020 – and there’s little doubt that Microsoft’s next console, code-named Project Scarlett, won’t be far behind. Nintendo has also just rolled out the Switch Lite, a handheld-only refresh of its popular console. This, along with the upcoming holidays (not to mention Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales) makes right now a great time to score deals on consoles, games, and accessories.

The Best Video Game Deals

nintendo switch deals

The current range of consoles have been out for a while now, and sorting through the ocean of available bundles, games, and peripherals in search of the best gaming deals can become a time-consuming hassle (especially if, like many people, you game on multiple platforms). Let us help you out: We’ve compiled this quick and handy up-to-date list of a dozen of the best gaming deals for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch so that — no matter what systems you prefer — you can get your game on and save some cash.

Top Picks:

  • Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-con V2 with Digital $25 GameStop Gift Card — $300
  • TSV 2-Pack Wireless Pro Gaming Controller for Nintendo Switch — $40
  • <em>Katamari Damacy REROLL</em> for Nintendo Switch — $20
  • PlayStation 4 Pro <em>Death Stranding</em> Limited Edition Console Bundle — $400
  • <em>Far Cry 5</em> for PlayStation 4 — $29
  • <em>CyberPunk 2077</em> for PlayStation 4 — $50
  • Xbox One X 1TB <em>Tom Clancy’s The Division 2</em> Console Bundle — $400
  • <em>Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition</em> for Xbox One — $20

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Red Joy-con + Digital $25 GameStop Gift Card

$300 $325
Expires soon
This bundle nets you a Nintendo Switch console (with red- and blue-colored Joy-con controllers) along with a free $25 GameStop gift card.
Buy at GameStop

PlayStation 4 Pro Death Stranding Limited Edition

$400 $460
Expires soon
This PS4 Pro Limited Edition console and controller bundle comes with a physical Blu-Ray copy of Hideo Kojima's upcoming game, 'Death Stranding.'
Buy at GameStop

Xbox One X 1TB Tom Clancy's The Division 2 System Bundle

$400 $460
Expires soon
Grab Microsoft's latest Xbox One 4K gaming console plus a free copy of "Tom Clancy's The Division 2."
Buy at GameStop

Katamari Damacy REROLL for Nintendo Switch

$20 $30
Expires soon
Kamatari Damacy REROLL for the Switch is an HD port of the iconic PS2 game, finally bringing all of the hectic and hilarious rolling action to a Nintendo console.
Buy at GameStop

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch

$50 $60
Expires soon
Experience Hyrule like never before in this stunning open-world entry in the beloved Legend of Zelda franchise.
Buy at Walmart

Doom Eternal for Xbox One

$50 $60
Expires soon
It's highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 reboot, Doom Eternal plunges you back into bloody battle with the armies of Hell.
Buy at Walmart

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition for Xbox One

$20 $60
Expires soon
'Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition' gives you the complete 'GTA V' experience along with the Grand Theft Auto Online multiplayer suite.
Buy at Walmart

Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4

$50 $60
Expires soon
Live the cyberpunk life in this dystopian open-world adventure game from the same development studio that brought us The Witcher series.
Buy at Walmart

Far Cry 5 for PS4

$29 $60
Expires soon
Ubisoft finally brings the Far Cry series to the United States, with 'Far Cry 5' pitting you against the Eden's Gate cult in rural Montana.
Buy at Walmart

TSV Wireless Pro Gaming Controllers (2-Pack) for Nintendo Switch

$40 $70
Expires soon
Snag two wireless Switch gamepads for less than the price you'd pay for one Switch Pro controller.
Buy at Walmart

Microsoft Xbox One Bluetooth Wireless Controller, Black

$40 $59
Expires soon
The official wireless controller for the Xbox One S and Xbox One X consoles. Also fully supported by Windows 10, making it an excellent choice for PC gaming.
Buy at Walmart

PowerA Dual Charging Dock for PlayStation 4

$19 $25
Expires soon
This dual controller dock lets you store two PS4 controllers while also keeping them charged up so they're always ready to go.
Buy at Walmart

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, fall sales, and other discounts on our curated deals page. Also be sure to follow our gaming page for the latest info on new and upcoming releases along with up-to-date news on gaming consoles, e-sports, and more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Android games currently available (October 2019)

android games

The best zombie games of all time, from Resident Evil to The Last of Us

resident evil 2 interview how sound design injects horror into games zombie crawl

The best gaming desktops for 2019

origin neuron 2019

All cross-platform games available now for consoles and PC

Dauntless review