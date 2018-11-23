Steep Black Friday discounts on TP-Link smart plugs

Share

When people talk about smart home technology, they usually bring up Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Siri before anything else. While it’s true that artificial intelligence is the brains of the operation, A.I. is completely limited by how many other devices in your home have the correct integration. You can always ask Alexa to turn on your toaster, rice cooker, or fan, but nothing is going to happen if those devices are not “smart,” and they can’t understand any of your commands. Luckily there is a way to add a degree of Alexa-integration to every one of those things — a TP-Link smart plug. For Black Friday only, you can pick up a 2-pack of TP-Link HS105 KIT Mini WiFi Smart Plug for only $31 — that’s 30 percent off the retail price.

The beauty of a WiFi smart plug is that it can turn just about any electronic device into a smart device. The TP-Link smart plug integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for easy voice control activation. If you don’t already have an Amazon Echo or Google Home, however, this device is still able to connect directly to your smartphone. It may seem pretty cool to be able to activate your outlets with just your voice or with the tap of the button, but there are also quite a few practical benefits to this technology. You can monitor the energy consumption of your plug-in devices and set times and schedules to avoid those higher than average energy bills at the end of every month. This scheduling aspect also doubles as a security system by allowing you to set lights to turn on and off while you are away or on vacation.

TP-link is one of the most trusted brands of smart plugs on the market right now, and with discounts like these, it’s not hard to see why.

