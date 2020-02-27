Best Buy slashes up to $120 off Bang & Olufsen wireless headphones

While there is just no way to escape the hubbub around you, this technological age has thankfully brought us wireless headphones. This way, you can just bob your head to the soundtrack of your life without any cables holding you back. If you’re in the market for a high-quality pair, Bang and Olufsen’s premium cans are worth a look. And now is your chance to snag either the Beoplay H4 wireless over-the-ear headphones or the E8 2.0 true wireless earbuds with up to $120 in savings from Best Buy.

B&O – Beoplay H4 — $180 ($120 Off)

Design is undoubtedly where Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay H4 shines. It sports a metal and plastic frame that gives some structure while being fairly lightweight at just 236 grams. With soft and plush circular earcups that seal nicely, these entry-level over-ear wireless cans not only provide comfort but also offer good passive noise isolation. The headband is adjustable for a precise fit, and to top it off, both the earcups and headband are coated in lambskin, which serves to highlight the premium build and wearability. Portability and convenience then comes through with no strings attached and a collapsible frame.

Getting entangled in those cords is a hassle we can live without. The Beoplay H4 puts wireless freedom front and center with Bluetooth 4.2 technology while the right earcup houses all the necessary controls along with a 3.5mm jack and a Micro-USB port for charging. The only disadvantage to the Beoplay H4 is that the center button needs to be mastered. It holds a little too much functionality, which may leave you guessing how to power, play/pause, answer/end calls, and facilitate Siri or Google Now voice assistants, at least for a while. Overall, though, it’s a solid bet for those who want to remain untethered from their devices. The 3.5 audio jack that’s included makes it possible for you to listen nonstop.

Bang & Olufsen’s signature sound comes through the iOS and Android compatible Beoplay app without compromise. A rich and punchy bass is instantly guaranteed while you can personalize your listening experience either by selecting a preset sound profile for your commute, workout, and podcast, or by manually tapping through the ToneTouch section.

The Beoplay H4 is one functional and stylish accessory that could greatly complement your on-the-go lifestyle. Don’t miss out on high-quality sound when you can get it for as low as $180 instead of the usual $300 from Best Buy.

B&O – Beoplay E8 2.0 — $300 ($50 Off)

Those who want to lose the bulky headband as well as the cord may find Bang and Olufsen’s Beoplay E8 2.0 true wireless earbuds more compelling. The low unobtrusive profile seamlessly blends with your busy routine. These in-ear headphones make for superb noise isolation since they tightly seal into your ear canal. The brand takes premium comfort a notch higher with Comply Sport memory foam and silicone ear tips in varying sizes to ensure your hard-earned investment won’t just fall out of your ears.

Equipped with advanced Bluetooth 4.2 technology, the E8 can be synced with a compatible device to activate voice commands, switch or skip tracks, increase or decrease volume, as well as answer or reject calls. And you’ll easily be able to do so with its intuitive touch interface that reels in power through your fingertips. The only reason you may have to pull out your phone is when you want to go through all the settings on the Bang and Olufsen mobile app. For instance, ToneTouch allows you to adjust the sound profile to match your current activity, while activating Transparency Mode enables you to control how much noise from the outside seeps in.

The Beoplay E8 lets you enjoy up to four hours of playtime, and its fast-charging capabilities are cutting-edge as 20 minutes will give you an additional hour of use. More than its luxurious and elegant design, the genuine leather case can hold two full charges or eight hours of power. In totality, the compact and stylish earbuds can provide you with at least 12 hours of music and calls wherever and whenever you want it.

The Bang and Olufsen Beoplay E8 Truly Wireless Earbuds is sweat resistant and limits dropouts with Near Field Magnetic Induction (NFMI). Basically, sound is transmitted between earbuds via a magnetic field to offer better connectivity and less sound degradation. It also packs DSP technology for sound tuning, equalization, and gain along with 5.7-millimeter drivers to ensure an unfailing robust sound. Usually ringing in at $350, Best Buy chimes in with a better price at just $300.

