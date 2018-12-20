These fun family board games come with a free gift card at Walmart

Digital Trends
The holidays are the perfect time to bring out the board games and get everyone engaged in some family fun. And thanks to Walmart, you can now grab a new board game that is entertaining for everyone and save money while you do it. Walmart is now offering free eGift cards when you purchase a new board game. This deal can save you up to $20 on your next order. Check out the selection of board games below for the next family game night.

Note: With Christmas only five days away, there’s still time to shop last-minute gifts with two-day delivery. December 20 is the shipping cutoff for most orders, so if you order by 2 p.m. today, you can select two-day shipping to have it delivered by Christmas Eve. You can also opt out of shipping and pick up in store today. The latest you can pick up in store and still have your gift in time for Christmas Eve is 4 p.m. December 23.

Settlers of Catan – $44

catan board game

Travel to the Island of Catan, where you acquire land and resources through trades or the luck of the dice and cards, all while building cities and new settlements. When you buy this strategy board game receive a free $20 eGift Card.

Buy Now

Game of Thrones Catan: Brotherhood of the Watch — $64

board games walmart free gift card catan got

Catan is a never-ending game because it features extensions such as the Game of Thrones game that introduces new elements of strategy and gameplay. Get everyone involved to defend the wall from wildings and receive a free $20 eGift Card.

Buy Now

Star Wars: Empire at War Display — $89

board games walmart free gift card starwars empire st war

Bring all the characters from Star Wars to the gaming table and battle to defeat your foe using cards and dice. Fight with Thrawn, Ezra Bridger, and Sabine Wren and get a free $20 eGift Card.

Buy Now

Pandemic — $36

board games walmart free gift card pandemic

Grab two to four players and work together to fight the deadly diseases that threaten the world. Your elite disease control team will travel the globe to treat the sick while collecting the cards you need to discover a cure for each disease. Fight all the challenges in your way and receive a free $20 eGift Card.

Buy Now

7 Wonders — $45

board games walmart free gift card 7 wonders

This board game can be played with three to seven players. You play as the leader of one of the seven great cities of the ancient world, gathering resources, developing commercial routes, and affirming your military supremacy. Enjoy a free $20 eGift card when you buy this game.

Buy Now

