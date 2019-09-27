The market for headphones just keeps expanding in terms of wireless and noise-canceling options. However, if you’re looking for something to take with you on a run or to the gym, a pair of wireless earphones is the better fit. The Bose SoundSport Wireless in-ear headphones are currently $20 off on Best Buy, so you can get your groove on for just $130 instead of $150.

Though headphones nowadays offer a certain level of portability, they still fail to compare to the undeniably compact and lightweight construction of earphones. During an intense workout, the last thing you want is to deal with a wobbling headband or the sweat in your ears. Bose’s SoundSport wireless earphones are not only light at 0.8 ounces, they also boast an IPX4 rating that enables them to resist sweat or raindrops. A hydrophobic cloth on each port keeps moisture out as well.

Design-wise, these in-ear headphones look a bit bulky, but the StayHear+ sport tips in three sizes help keep them firmly in place. Powering and pairing these earphones can easily be done via the single button on the right earbud, while Bluetooth, along with the NFC (near-field communication), facilitate a seamless connection with your compatible device. The in-line mic and remote house the necessary controls for playback and calls.

Bose is highly acclaimed for supreme audio reproduction, and these SoundSport earphones were engineered to stay true to that tradition, with Bose active EQ assuring a well-balanced sound at any volume. The Bose Connect app gives you the means to update your headphones’ software, as well as personalize your settings. The supplementary Tile app helps you find your headphones if they go missing.

These Bose SoundSport Wireless in-ear headphones have a battery life rated at six hours, which should be more than enough to jump-start an active lifestyle or power through the hustle of a busy commute. These earphones come with a soft neoprene case, but those constantly on the go may want to shell out $50 more to get the Bose SoundSport charging case (sold separately), which promises three full charges. These slick earphones have what it takes to keep you tuned in no matter the weather, and Best Buy puts the cherry on top with $20 in savings.

