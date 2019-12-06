Cyber Week is almost over, but there is still time to get a great deal on some Bowflex exercise equipment. Whether you are looking for a gift for someone special on your holiday list or looking to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution, Bowflex has equipment for you. The sale only lasts until December 9, so be sure to check out the deals below today so you can take advantage of the sale.

Bowflex is a well-known top seller in the fitness equipment market and for good reason. The company now makes everything from smart activity trackers to cardio machines, adjustable dumbbells, and home gyms. We outlined the many Bowflex products below so you can make the right choice when purchasing your new equipment.

Max Trainer

The Bowflex Max Trainer is a machine that combines the motions of an elliptical and a stepper into one workout. This exercise provides a low impact cardio workout for your whole body. Each model features individualized workouts that adjust time and intensity as you improve. Video workouts offer a library of trainer-led content that is recommended to you based on your workout history. Each model has multiple resistance levels, so the machine is useful for everyone, from beginners to experts.

Bowflex Max Total – Free 552 Dumbbells + Free Shipping — $2,799

Bowflex Max Trainer M8 – Save $450 + Free Mat + Free Shipping — $2,299

Bowflex Max Trainer M6 – Save $100 + Free Mat + Free Shipping — $1,600

Treadmill

Bowflex treadmills are packed with features and built to withstand tough workouts. Featuring backlit LCD screens, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, iOS and Android compatibility, and USB charging ports, these treadmills are equipped with the latest technology. The treadmills have inclines of up to 15% and a max speed of up to 12 mph. A Heart rate monitor, fan, integrated speaker, and media shelf are built into each of the models that are on sale as well.

Bowflex BXT216 Treadmill – Save $125 + Free Shipping — $1,899

Bowflex BXT116 Treadmill – Save $100 + Free Shipping — $1,599

SelectTech

SelectTech Dumbbells are an entire rack of weights in one compact design. Each dumbbell has an adjustable weight range and various weight settings. Some of the models include built-in customizable workouts, and all models come with an app that tracks your workouts. The Cyber Week deals on SelectTech Dumbbells are bundles that include a stowable workout bench.

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Dumbbells Bundle — $828 + Free Shipping

Bowflex SelectTech 560 Dumbbells Bundle — $678 + Free Shipping

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells Bundle — $558 + Free Shipping

<strong>C6 Bike with </strong><strong>free mat plus free shipping — $899</strong>

The Bowflex Bike is a stationary exercise bike that pairs with popular cycling apps for a total cycling experience. The bike features 100 adjustable magnetic resistance levels, a backlit LCD console, dual-link pedals with toe cages, and easy-to-reach cradles for 3-pound dumbbells. The ride is smooth and quiet, which makes for an enjoyable workout for you and the other members of your household.

Home Gym

Bowflex home gyms utilize resistance to help you complete dozens of possible exercises. Most models feature a leg developer, and some of them have preacher curl attachments and a vertical bench press. Any Bowflex home gym is like bringing your favorite gym equipment into the comfort of your home.

Bowflex Revolution Home Gym – Save $300 + Free Mat + Free Shipping — $2,899

Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym – Save $200 + Free Shipping – $1,499

LateralX Trainer

The Bowflex LateralX Trainer is a low-impact, full-body cardio machine. The machine moves in three directions, which allows you to move naturally in the same way that you do during day-to-day activities. You can glide side to side as you push, pull, squat, and stand. All models have varying resistance levels and multiple workout programs. Backlit displays show premium workout videos to help guide you through your exercise.

Bowflex LateralX LX5 – Save $200 + Free Shipping — $2,399

Bowflex LateralX LX3 – Save $150 + Free Shipping — $1,799

<strong>Bowflex HVT with </strong><strong>Free Mat + Free Shipping — $799</strong>

The Bowflex HVT (high-velocity training) keeps you in constant motion through cardio and strength exercises while minimizing impact. In just over 18 minutes, the HVT delivers a full-body workout that burns fat and builds muscle. The built-in coaching counsel has three workout modes, and there are adjustable resistance levels to provide you with varying intensities.

Other equipment on sale now

Bowflex TreadClimber TC200 – Save $300 + Free Mat + Free Shipping — $2,499

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell – Free Shipping – $150

Bowflex TreadClimber TC100 – Save $250 + Free Mat + Free Shipping — $1,899

Bowflex BXE216 Elliptical – Save $100 + Free Shipping – $1,799

Bowflex BXE116 Elliptical – Save $100 + Free Shipping – $1,499

As you can see, there is a vast selection of Bowflex equipment that is still on sale for Cyber Week. If you are interested in fitness deals, be sure to stop by Bowflex’s website this weekend so you don’t miss out on the savings.

