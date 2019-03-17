Digital Trends
How to watch Top Rank Boxing: Conlan vs. Hernandez free on ESPN Plus

Lucas Coll
By
Top Rank Boxing: Conlan vs. Garcia Hernandez on ESPN Plus

St. Patrick’s Day falls on Sunday, March 17, so it’s only fitting that one of the most promising up-and-coming Irish boxers – Michael Conlan – is set to fight Mexican boxer Rueben Garcia Hernandez this weekend. This Top Rank Boxing event will air on ESPN, so if you’re looking for a way to stream the fights, then now’s your chance to start your ESPN Plus 7-day trial so you can watch it all totally free.

ESPN Plus is a long-awaited premium streaming service which launched in early 2018. It gives sports junkies access to a myriad of content, including more than 1,500 live events in March alone as well as over 100 exclusive shows, pre- and post-event coverage, and other programs, all through ESPN’s website or mobile app.

Michael Conlan is a rising star and one of Ireland’s most successful amateur boxers, boasting a record of 10 wins (six by knockout) and zero losses. Conlan stacked up some impressive victories as an amateur fighter, claiming the top spot in the International Boxing Association’s (AIBA) bantamweight world rankings as well as a gold metal as the 2015 AIBA World Championships.

Rueben Garcia Hernandez, while a lesser-known fighter than Conlan, is more seasoned, with a solid record of 24 wins (ten by knockout), three losses, and two drawstart your ESPN Plus 7-day trial s. Having gone 9-1-1 in his most recent fights, Hernandez is more than up to the challenge of facing his Irish opponent in the ring.

The undercard features the second big event of the night, pitting welterweights Luis Collazo and Samuel Vargas against each other. Collazo is a veteran with a solid record (38-7 with 20 KOs) earned over almost two decades in the ring. He’ll be facing Colombian star Vargas (who enjoys fame in his home country just as Conlan does in Ireland), and both fighters have a lot riding on this fight – Collazo to prove he’s still got it, and Vargas to claim what could be one of the most important victories of his career so far.

Conlan vs. Hernandez on ESPN Plus will be hosted this Sunday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day), at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden. The undercard bouts start at 3 p.m. ET, while the main event airs at 6 p.m. ET, so now’s the time to start your ESPN Plus 7-day trial so you can stream it live for free (and you can always watch it later if you can’t catch it when it airs). After your trial, ESPN Plus costs only $5 per month or just $50 for a whole year.

