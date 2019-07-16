Digital Trends
Amazon drops deals on Breville Nespresso Machines by 25% for Prime Day

Kaitlyn Gilles
Today marks the second day of Prime Day and there are still a few hours left to snag the best deals you’ll find this season. These Breville Nespresso Coffee and Espresso Machines get a 25% price cut on Amazon. Take this sale as the perfect opportunity to gear your kitchen with a premium coffeemaker. It’s a great time as ever to switch up your daily morning routine with barista-grade coffee.

BREVILLE NESPRESSO ESSENZA MINI ORIGINAL ESPRESSO MACHINE — $113

breville nespresso machines amazon price cut b essenza mini

Breville’s Nespresso Essenza Mini is the newest and smallest ever single-serve espresso maker that would stylize your kitchen. The sleek and compact design will not let you down in terms of taste and counter space. For those who aren’t tech-savvy, this machine is easy to navigate through. In just one touch, you can count on the fast-heat up system to reach the ideal serving temperature in just 25 seconds. This is complemented by an energy-saving mode that automatically switches off your machine after 9 minutes of inactivity.

The 19 bar high-pressure pump perfectly extracts all those delicate flavors and premium aromas you look for in a cup of coffee. With two programmable cup sizes for Espresso (1.35 ounces) and Lungo (5 ounces), plus a complimentary welcome gift of 16 authentic espresso Grand Crus coffee capsules, single-serve has never been served up this good.

There is no room for bitterness with Amazon’s sweet deal that brings the list price of Breville’s Nesspresso Essenza Mini Original Espresso Machine from $150 down to $113.

BREVILLE NESPRESSO VERTUO COFFEE AND ESPRESSO MACHINE — $150

breville nespresso machines amazon price cut b vertuo

If you can’t be sated with just two programmable cup sizes, Breville’s Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine may be what you’re looking for. Rolling in with five adjustable cup sizes for Espresso (1.35 ounces), Double Espresso (2.7 ounces), Gran Lungo (5 ounces), Coffee (7.7 ounces), and Alto (14 ounces), you can be your own barista in one touch of a button.

This Vertuo Coffee Machine is equipped with an intelligent extraction system that recognizes each Grand Cru blend through the capsule’s barcode. The intuitive machine has a heat-up time of only 15 seconds and adjusts the brewing parameters seamlessly for the perfect crema each and every time. With a 40-ounce water reservoir, you will have enough coffee in your system before you need to go back for a refill.

Find the Grand Cru blend that suits your taste specifically with the 12 Nespresso Vertuo Capsules packed along as an added perk. Normally priced at $200, the Breville Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine can be yours now for $50 less on Amazon. Score an additional discount of $50, if you have your Amazon Rewards Visa Cards ready.

BREVILLE NESPRESSO VERTUOPLUS DELUXE COFFEE AND ESPRESSO MACHINE — $150

breville nespresso machines amazon price cut b vertuoplus

Here’s another Vertuo Coffee Machine to power up your mornings. Breville’s Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine also comes in with five programmable cup sizes exclusive to Nespresso capsules. This is aided by cup support that is adjustable to four positions to accommodate changes in the cup and recipe sizes. For the best in-cup results, Vertuo coffee makers use a patented Centrifusion technology that spins up to 7,000 rotations per minute.

If you’re wondering what makes this a VertuoPlus Deluxe coffee machine standout among its class, take a close look at the head and the upsized 60-ounce water tank. Unlike the VertuoLine, the VertuoPlus has motorized head opens up with a single push of a button and automatically punctures the capsule as the lid closes down. This eliminates the need to push the lever yourself. The moveable water tank is part of its innovative design that allows you to position it based on how much counter space you got to spare. Another factor that distinguishes the VertuoPlus is that it packs 1,350-watts of power compared to the VertuoLine’s 1,300-watt range.

This Breville Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine usually retail for $200, but you can have the ultimate coffee fix for only $150 with this limited-time offer. You may also qualify to get $50 off on top of the sale price if you’re an Amazon Rewards Visa Cardholder.

