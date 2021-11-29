If you’ve been pretty underwhelmed by the iPad deals going on, we’ve found the best of the Cyber Monday tablet deals for you. Right now, as part of the best Cyber Monday deals, you can buy a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for just $350 reduced from $650. It’s available direct from Samsung so you know it’s from a good source and reputable retailer. Sure, you can go trawling the Cyber Monday iPad deals, but we’re pretty confident most people will be delighted with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, especially Android owners.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tops our list of the best Android tablets for so many great reasons. It’s a true hardware king thanks to its top-end processing power, a beautiful display, and its super responsive S Pen that makes using it a breeze. Our look at the iPad Air 4 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 shows you just how highly competent it is. The display is an edge-to-edge 11-inch LCD screen that looks pretty gorgeous. After all, Samsung knows how to make good screens, and this one is no different. Included amongst it are AKG quad speakers with Dolby Atmos Surround sound, so it’s an ideal combination if you love to watch your favorite streaming shows while on the move. Honestly, though? Whatever you plan on doing looks better with this screen.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is also capable of a lot. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which is the same processor you’ll see in the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S20, so it can still pack a punch. It’s ideal for gaming while on the move, either through the Google Play Store or by streaming games via the cloud, with plenty of services at your disposal. Just hook up a Bluetooth-enabled controller and you’re good to go. Remember those great speakers and display? That definitely helps a bunch!

You get 128GB of storage, which should be enough for most users, but you can always expand it via a microSD card if you prefer. That could be handy if you love taking photos and video, as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is pretty good at that. It has a rear-facing, dual-lens 13-megapixel camera along with a 5MP main camera. You can record 4K video at 30 frames per second through it, which is great for those times when you don’t have your smartphone handy or it’s simply easier to use your table. The front-facing camera is an 8MP lens, which is perfect for selfies and video calls.

Worried about charging capability? Don’t be. It has an 8,000mAh battery, which can be quickly recharged thanks to a fast-charging USB-C port. The tablet doesn’t just recharge itself either thanks to its bundled in S Pen, which magnetically attaches itself to your tablet any time you’re not using it. When you do use it, it’s a far more tactile way of sketching out designs or even writing up notes on your tablet, giving you an extra dimension to how you get things done. It’s ideal for providing you with a bit of variety to your tablet usage, and it’s not even like you have to pay extra for the S Pen.

Normally priced at $650, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is just $350 from Samsung right now. You really don’t want to miss out on this deal, so snap it up now while there’s still stock. We can’t see it hanging around for long given how many supply issues there are related to tablets and other electricals.

