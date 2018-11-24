Get the Roomba 618 for just $199 during Cyber Weekend

Share

There are so many machines created to help keep our homes organized and clean. Oftentimes we don’t have the time to keep it as tidy as we’d like, and these machines can be very costly. Thankfully robotic vacuum cleaners have become more and more popular, and while there are a lot of different robot vacuums in the market, Roomba, a leader in the space since it launched in 2002, comes to mind.

For a limited time during Cyber Weekend you can grab a Roomba 618 by iRobot for just $199 on Walmart with two day shipping. The robotic vacuum is listed for $269 on Amazon, which means this sale will save you $70.

Give yourself – and your back – a break with a Roomba that will take away that painful hour of cleaning. The iRobot Roomba is a robot vacuum priced that can handle the vacuuming for you. With self-docking and built-in sensors, you don’t need to worry about sweeping up pet hair or maintaining a clean household all by yourself any longer. These little robotic vacuums are a great way to lessen the daily workload of household chores.

Most people who purchase a Roomba are satisfied with how much time it saves them in their daily cleaning. Pet owners especially rave about it’s impressive ability to pick up dog fur and cat litter. You can put cleaning in the back of your mind by scheduling when you want the Roomba to operate with its scheduling operations feature. You don’t even have to be in the house anymore to have your home cleaned.

Having your own personal robotic house cleaner just became a little bit easier. If you’re tired of tripping over chords, the loud vacuum noise, or just allergic to cleaning, a smart home product such as the Roomba is the solution. In the spirit of the holiday season nearing closer, this makes the perfect treat-yourself gift.

If you’re still not sure if you’re ready to take the plunge you can read more about the different Roombas to choose from here. Keep checking up on Digital Trends for daily curated deals and savings.

Buy Now

Looking for more of the best deals? Find vacuum deals, Roomba deals, and more from our Cyber Monday deals page.