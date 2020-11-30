If you’re looking for a TV with Roku built-in, there are some fantastic Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals that match exactly that. A great Roku TV doesn’t have to cost a fortune either with Cyber Monday deals meaning that TVs begin at just $220 if you’re on a tight budget. Roku not a deciding factor when buying a new TV? Check our Cyber Monday TV deals for all the best offers out there right now.

TCL 43-inch Class 4 Series 4K TV — $220, was $230

The TCL 43-inch Class 4 Series 4K TV might only be discounted by $10 right now but it was already an amazing price to begin with. As the name suggests, it’s a 4K TV which means superior resolutions with the appropriate hardware plus HDR for stunning clarity and detail. It’s also powered by Roku so you can explore and discover over 500,000 movies and TV episodes via streaming, all via a simple to use, personalized home screen that adapts to your tastes. Three HDMI inputs are a very useful addition if you have multiple devices to hook up, plus there are voice controls via the Roku app as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. What more could you need?

Westinghouse 50-inch 4K TV — $250, was $350

With a massive $100 off the usual price, you can buy a 50-inch 4K TV for just $250. Westinghouse isn’t a well-known brand but you’re getting a lot for the price. Namely, you get a sizeable TV screen that will suit a living room, bedroom, or anywhere else you might think of. Besides 4K resolution and HDR support, it also has the wonders of Roku built into it which means convenient access to streaming services, plus compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. There are three HDMI inputs too, which is always convenient, plus Dolby audio sound. The highlight here though is the ability to buy a 50-inch 4K TV for just $250. An utter bargain.

TCL 65-inch Class 4 Series 4K TV — $430, was $470

For when your budget is smaller but your desire for a big screen is huge, there’s the TCL 65-inch Class 4 Series 4K TV. For just $430, you can enjoy a massive 65-inch 4K TV experience. As expected, there’s Roku support so you get an advanced digital tuner, live TV channel guide, plus all the access to streaming apps you could need. Voice control is a great bonus but TCL also promises a simple to use remote with around half the buttons of a traditional one. The highlight here is the big screen but we really appreciate that there are four HDMI inputs including one HDMI ARC socket which is great for syncing up audio and video sources such as a soundbar more easily.

