How to get a 6-month Disney+ subscription for FREE

Disney+ keeps increasing its subscriber count, and if you’re wondering why, you just need to look at the best movies on Disney+ and the best shows on Disney+ to understand. However, there are those who remain skeptical of the service, and it might help if they could try it out first before signing up. Disney has stopped offering the Disney+ free trial, but there’s another way to get a six-month subscription to the service at no cost. If you sign up for a month of Amazon Music Unlimited, which will cost you as little as $8, you’ll get up to six free months of Disney+.

In addition to the free Disney+ subscription, you’ll gain unlimited, ad-free access to more than 75 million songs with Amazon Music Unlimited, with the ability to listen offline. It should serve as a nice complement to the content that you can watch on Disney+, which includes shows and movies from Disney, Fox, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

