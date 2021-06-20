It’s no secret that all throughout the past week and into the weekend there have been some amazing early Prime Day deals, across a host of retailers, not just Amazon. You can find deals on smart TVs, home theater equipment, tools, cleaning tech like robot vacuums, and so much more.

While you’d be forgiven for jumping on a lot of those excellent deals right away, we’d like to propose something. If you come across any Keurig coffee maker deals this weekend, no matter how good they seem, you might want to avoid them. Why? Because the official Prime Day sale is right around the corner, kicking off on June 21 and June 22. Keurig makers are always at their cheapest during Amazon’s Prime Day sales, seconded only by some enticing Black Friday deals right around the holidays.

Because the best Keurig coffee makers can be a little more expensive than your average coffee machine, and they’re popular, it seems like a good idea to jump on any deal that comes available. We’re so close to Amazon Prime Day, however, that it doesn’t make sense to spend your hard-earned money, at least not yet!

During Prime Day we usually see some awesome deals on Keurig brand coffee makers and coffee pods too. The prices tend to be much lower then they are throughout the rest of year, except for Black Friday.

There are some Prime Day Keurig deals live right now, which you’re always welcome to peruse, of course. Still, we’d recommend you hold off until Monday, June 21 when Prime Day officially starts, especially if you are an Amazon Prime member.

So now that you know you need to hit pause before you snag a Keurig deal, you can turn your focus to the many other gadgets that will bring ultimate convenience into your home and are going on now in the early Amazon Prime Day sales, and at other participating retailers like Walmart Prime Day sale. We rounded up some of the best smart home sales out there. Take a look!

