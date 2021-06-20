  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Don’t buy a Keurig this weekend — wait until Amazon Prime Day on Monday

By
Coffee mug filled and on desk with keyboard

It’s no secret that all throughout the past week and into the weekend there have been some amazing early Prime Day deals, across a host of retailers, not just Amazon. You can find deals on smart TVs, home theater equipment, tools, cleaning tech like robot vacuums, and so much more.

While you’d be forgiven for jumping on a lot of those excellent deals right away, we’d like to propose something. If you come across any Keurig coffee maker deals this weekend, no matter how good they seem, you might want to avoid them. Why? Because the official Prime Day sale is right around the corner, kicking off on June 21 and June 22. Keurig makers are always at their cheapest during Amazon’s Prime Day sales, seconded only by some enticing Black Friday deals right around the holidays.

Because the best Keurig coffee makers can be a little more expensive than your average coffee machine, and they’re popular, it seems like a good idea to jump on any deal that comes available. We’re so close to Amazon Prime Day, however, that it doesn’t make sense to spend your hard-earned money, at least not yet!

During Prime Day we usually see some awesome deals on Keurig brand coffee makers and coffee pods too. The prices tend to be much lower then they are throughout the rest of year, except for Black Friday.

There are some Prime Day Keurig deals live right now, which you’re always welcome to peruse, of course. Still, we’d recommend you hold off until Monday, June 21 when Prime Day officially starts, especially if you are an Amazon Prime member.

More Prime Day smart home deals available now

So now that you know you need to hit pause before you snag a Keurig deal, you can turn your focus to the many other gadgets that will bring ultimate convenience into your home and are going on now in the early Amazon Prime Day sales, and at other participating retailers like Walmart Prime Day sale. We rounded up some of the best smart home sales out there. Take a look!

Aqara Camera Hub G2H

$65 $75
Aqara G2H makes your home as smart as it is secure. HomeKit Security Video, two-way audio and night vision. Also a Zigbee control center linking all Aqara child-devices. Use Promo code: SDAQARAG2H
Buy Now

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi Bridge

$130 $230
With its minimalist design, the August Smart Lock Pro doesn't look like your traditional smart lock, but that's a good thing because it has everything you need to keep your home protected.
Buy at Amazon
Refurbished

Instant Pot DUO60 (6 Quart)

$80 $89
The Instant Pot is a fantastic cooking machine that lets you cook delicious, slow-cook meals and more in just minutes. This 6-quart option is the most popular size and best-selling model.
Buy at Amazon

Kwikset Premis Touchscreen Smart Lock

$198 $229
Smart locks aren't just novelty items. They allow you to lock or unlock your home from far away and give access to temporary guests without having to print more keys.
Buy at Amazon

August Smart Lock (3rd gen)

$84 $150
Secure your home with the August Smart Lock. In addition to locking/unlocking your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Plus 60, 6 Quart 9-in-1

$120 $130
The perfect size for most families and 9-in-1 functionality make this workhorse kitchen appliance a no-brainer even at full price and impossible to pass up at this great discount.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day iPhone deals 2021: iPhone deals to grab right now

Prime Day 2021 iPhone Deals

Best Prime Day iPad deals 2021: Grab a weekend deal now

Prime Day 2021 iPad Deals

Best Prime Day smartwatch deals 2021: Big weekend deals are live

Prime Day 2021 Smartwatch Deals

Best Prime Day Amazon Echo deals 2021: Deals you can buy today

Prime Day 2021 Amazon Echo Deals

Best Prime Day Tablet deals 2021: The weekend deals are here

black friday tablet deals

Best Prime Day Air Fryer Deals 2021: Deals you can buy today

air fryer deals instant vortex black decker philips amazon 4 in 1

Best Prime Day smartphone deals 2021: Weekend deals are live

iPhone 11 Pro

Roborock S6Pure is so cheap for Prime Day it could be a mistake

Roborock S6 Pure robot vacuum

Why now is the worst time to buy a Ring Video Doorbell

ring video doorbell 4 review 0003

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2021: What to expect

nintendo switch deal prime day 2020 featured resized

Best Prime Day gaming headset deals 2021: What to expect

PC Gaming Monitor LED Lights

Best Prime Day MacBook deals 2021: What to expect

Prime Day 2021 MacBook Deals

Best Prime Day gaming deals 2021: What to expect

Prime Day 2021 Gaming Deals