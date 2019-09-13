As much as we dread having to vacuum, it is still the best way to save our floors, furniture, and most of all ourselves from all that stubborn dirt, dust, or pet hair lingering around our homes. Vacuums like any other product are not created equal but one thing is for sure, Dyson has established itself as a reliable brand. Its typical high price may be disheartening and so a sale could make all the difference. The Dyson Big Ball Multi Floor Canister Vacuum usually rings in at $500 but Amazon sweeps in with a $101 price cut that lets you have it for just $399.

The great thing about canister vacuums is that they weigh significantly less and provide more freedom of movement in comparison to uprights. Dyson’s Big Ball canister vacuum ups the ante with its sheer ability to prop itself back up after toppling over when most vacuums simply stay down. With the Big Ball technology in place, no corner would be left unscathed as you’ll be unlikely to have any problem wielding this machine. Its suction power of 250 AW is more than sufficient, and is achieved thanks to its 2-tiered Radial root cyclone technology that serves to capture microscopic dust.

Dyson’s multi floor canister vacuum can zoom through any surface from carpets, hard floors, upholstery, and ceilings with the set of onboard quick-release tools. The self-adjusting cleaning head may already prove to work wonders as it seals in that powerful suction but then again we always have room for more perks. The carbon fiber turbine tool, for example, has stiff nylon bristles capable of removing ground-in dirt while the wand extends your reach by 50 inches and comes with 360-degree articulation to give you even more control.

Thoughtful features are also packed into this exceptional canister vacuum. Dyson’s Big Ball has washable HEPA filters that ensure pesky allergens stay trapped in its 0.42-gallon detachable bin, and that in turn keeps the airflow free from any blockage. Moreover, this will help you save on the cost of replacements. And before you get grossed out by the idea of emptying this dust-laden bin, Dyson has already made it painless and hygienic with just one click.

The Dyson Big Ball Multi Floor Canister Vacuum has everything that makes for a thorough and versatile clean. That promise may stand the test of time but supply may not, so take advantage of Amazon’s 20% price cut that lets you save $101 on a top-selling vacuum justified by its award for having the “Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Canister Vacuums.”

