The Xbox One will soon be overshadowed by the Xbox Series X and Series S, but that doesn’t mean that the console should be forgotten altogether. Xbox One owners may want to take advantage of early Prime Day deals to pick up a new controller, and fortunately, there is already an offer ahead of October 13. Amazon adds the Xbox Wireless Controller to its list of Prime Day Xbox One deals with a sale price of $50, for a $15 discount from its original price of $65.

The Xbox Wireless Controller, which comes with every purchase of the Xbox One, features an ergonomic design with a textured grip that makes it fit snugly into most gamers’ hands. All the buttons and sticks are comfortably within reach, and respond well to presses.

There are many reasons for buying a new Xbox Wireless Controller, first and foremost to replace a worn out controller after years of abuse from playing. You may also want to buy an extra controller if you’re attracted to the color, or to be able to play with family members since everyone’s staying home more often. The Xbox One has no shortage of great two-player options, including fighting games such as Mortal Kombat 11 and Tekken 7, and co-op modes in Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Gears 5.

The Xbox Wireless Controller, however, is not limited in compatibility with only the Xbox One and its variants. Through Bluetooth, you can use the controller for gaming sessions on Windows 10 PCs and tablets, for games where keyboards and touchscreens are not the ideal input device. Additionally, for less latency, you can connect the controller to your gaming device through a micro USB cable.

The Xbox Wireless Controller is a solid gaming peripheral that serves its purpose well. Extra controllers are always a good idea for any gaming platform, and that holds true for the Xbox One. The Xbox Wireless Controller is on sale in an early Prime Day deal, bringing its price to $50 from $65 after a $15 discount. It’s unclear how long the offer will last, so if you need or want a new controller, you should take advantage of the offer now.

