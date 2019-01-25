Digital Trends
On the heels of the massive success of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, more and more television channels are offering their own streaming options for people who want to enjoy their content away from the TV. ESPN, a household name in the world of sports entertainment, was a little slower on the uptake than other companies, but finally rolled out its streaming service – ESPN+ – early last year.

Unlike some other streaming apps, ESPN+ isn’t meant to replace ESPN’s cable TV channel. Instead, it’s an easy and convenient way to enjoy both pre-programmed and live sports content like UFC, NBA, boxing, cricket, rugby, soccer, and just about anything else you could want to watch. ESPN+ offers a 7-day trial, too, so if you’re looking to watch the ongoing India vs. New Zealand cricket One Day International matches, then you can take advantage of this to stream them for free.

The New Zealand vs. India cricket ODI series started on Tuesday, January 22, with the first of five matches. The Duckworth-Lewis method was employed for scoring after a period of intense sunlight interrupted the game, making it hard for the batsmen to sight the ball in the air. New Zealand won the initial toss, but India ultimately claimed victory, beating New Zealand by 8 wickets with 85 balls left.

The second ODI match is set for Friday, January 25, with India now leading 1-0 over New Zealand heading into the game. The third ODI match takes place on January 27, the fourth on January 30, and the final match is scheduled for Saturday, February 2. All of these start at 3 p.m. local time, so American viewers can catch them at 9 p.m. ET. With ESPN+, though, you can also watch them later at your leisure.

Your 7-day free trial gives you access to the whole suite of ESPN+ features and streaming options. After the trial period, ESPN+ costs only $5 per month or $50 per year, with the annual subscription option saving you $10. The monthly sub isn’t too expensive if you don’t want to sign up for a year, but even if you do, you can end your subscription without any cancellation fees or hidden charges at any time.

