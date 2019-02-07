Share

On the heels of the massive success of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, more and more television channels are offering their own streaming options for people who want to enjoy their content away from the TV. ESPN, a household name in the world of sports entertainment, was a little slower on the uptake than other companies, but finally rolled out its streaming service – ESPN+ – early last year.

Unlike some other streaming apps, ESPN+ isn’t meant to replace ESPN’s cable TV channel. Instead, it’s an easy and convenient way to enjoy both pre-programmed and live sports content like UFC, NBA, boxing, cricket, rugby, soccer, and just about anything else you could want to watch. ESPN+ offers a 7-day trial, too, so if you’re looking to watch the ongoing India vs. New Zealand cricket One Day T20I matches, then you can take advantage of this to stream them for free.

New Zealand currently leads India 1-0 in this series. The first cricket match was completely dominated by New Zealand with India losing by 80 runs. India received an early blow to their lineup with Rohit Sharma getting dismissed for 1. After being asked to chase down 220 in this first match, India were bowled out for 139.

The second T20I match is set for Friday, February 8, with India now leading 1-0 over New Zealand heading into the match. Taking place in Auckland, New Zealand, the match is set to begin at 7 p.m. local time if you happen to be in the area. However, if you’re planning on watching this in America, viewers can catch the match at 1 a.m. ET. With ESPN+, though, you can also watch them live, or later at your leisure.

Your 7-day free trial gives you access to the whole suite of ESPN+ features and streaming options. After the trial period, ESPN+ costs only $5 per month or $50 per year, with the annual subscription option saving you $10. The monthly sub isn’t too expensive if you don’t want to sign up for a year, but even if you do, you can end your subscription without any cancellation fees or hidden charges at any time.

Free Trial

Looking for more great stuff? Find streaming deals, Amazon sales, and much more on our curated deals page.