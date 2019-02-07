Digital Trends
Deals

Watch the India vs. New Zealand cricket match for free with an ESPN+ 7-day trial

Lucas Coll
By
espn free trial cricket t20i match

On the heels of the massive success of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, more and more television channels are offering their own streaming options for people who want to enjoy their content away from the TV. ESPN, a household name in the world of sports entertainment, was a little slower on the uptake than other companies, but finally rolled out its streaming service – ESPN+ – early last year.

Unlike some other streaming apps, ESPN+ isn’t meant to replace ESPN’s cable TV channel. Instead, it’s an easy and convenient way to enjoy both pre-programmed and live sports content like UFC, NBA, boxing, cricket, rugby, soccer, and just about anything else you could want to watch. ESPN+ offers a 7-day trial, too, so if you’re looking to watch the ongoing India vs. New Zealand cricket One Day T20I matches, then you can take advantage of this to stream them for free.

New Zealand currently leads India 1-0 in this series. The first cricket match was completely dominated by New Zealand with India losing by 80 runs. India received an early blow to their lineup with Rohit Sharma getting dismissed for 1. After being asked to chase down 220 in this first match, India were bowled out for 139.

The second T20I match is set for Friday, February 8, with India now leading 1-0 over New Zealand heading into the match.  Taking place in Auckland, New Zealand, the match is set to begin at 7 p.m. local time if you happen to be in the area. However, if you’re planning on watching this in America, viewers can catch the match at 1 a.m. ET. With ESPN+, though, you can also watch them live, or later at your leisure.

Your 7-day free trial gives you access to the whole suite of ESPN+ features and streaming options. After the trial period, ESPN+ costs only $5 per month or $50 per year, with the annual subscription option saving you $10. The monthly sub isn’t too expensive if you don’t want to sign up for a year, but even if you do, you can end your subscription without any cancellation fees or hidden charges at any time.

Free Trial

Looking for more great stuff? Find streaming deals, Amazon sales, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for February 2019
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Deals

You can pre-order ‘The Division 2’ Xbox One S and Xbox One X bundles now

Ubisoft and Microsoft have revealed two new Xbox One bundles for Tom Clancy's The Division 2. The bundles are for Xbox One S and Xbox One X and both include a copy of the game and a 1TB hard drive.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
apple music vs. spotify
Music

Apple Music vs. Spotify: Which service is the streaming king?

Apple Music is giving Spotify a run for its money, but which service is best for you? In our Apple Music vs. Spotify showdown, we compare and contrast all we know about the two streaming music services.
Posted By Parker Hall
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
sergey kovalev vs eleider alvarez 2 espn plus title fight
Deals

Watch Sergey Kovalev vs. Eleider Alvarez II for free with ESPN Plus 7-day trial

Sergey Kovalev vs. Eleider Alvarez II is sure to be an exciting rematch between two incredible fighters, and if you’re looking for a way to watch it online, then now’s your chance to start your ESPN Plus 7-day trial and stream it…
Posted By Lucas Coll
ufc fight night 144 espn plus trial
Deals

Stream UFC Fight Night 144: Assunção vs. Moraes 2 for free with ESPN Plus trial

If you're looking for a way to stream UFC Fight Night 144 for free, or if you've been on the fence about getting ESPN Plus and need a nudge, now's the perfect time to start your 7-day free trial for ESPN's premium streaming service and give…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best iphone deals x
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for February 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for February 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
echo dot 2018 3rd generation
Deals

Amazon Echo, Google Home, and Apple HomePod get generous discounts

Amazon and Walmart are both offering generous discounts on smart home bundles, speakers, and displays right now. With discounts up to $65, now is a great time to add a little extra smart to your home.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for February 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best new games of the month version 1480401360 last guardian upcoming header
Deals

The best cheap-but-awesome PlayStation 4 game deals under $20

The PlayStation 4 has hit its stride in recent years and is now more affordable than ever. If you have a PS4 or are thinking of buying one, we’ve collected some must-have games. The best part? Each of them is just $20 or less.
Posted By Lucas Coll
ticwatch e2 s2 announced ces 2019 black
Mobile

Get that special someone a TicWatch with these Valentine’s Day discounts

Mobvoi's TicWatch lineup is one of the most-loved lineup of smartwatches, and for good reason. For Valentine's Day, the company announced some pretty sweet discounts for its devices.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Amazon iPad deals
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on the 2018 iPad and iPad Pro for a limited time

Apple continues to offer the best tablet computers on the market today. If you’re in need of some new mobile tech, then Amazon has a few iPad models on sale right now, and we've rounded them up here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
cheap macbook deals
Deals

Snatch up Apple’s latest and lightest 12-inch MacBook for $300 off

Are you looking for a great deal on Apple's 12-inch 2017 MacBook? If you're hunting down a great thin-and-light notebook, both B&H and Amazon are offering the lightest laptops in Apple's lineup for $300 off.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Deals

From Samsung to HP, here are the best cheap Chromebook deals right now

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cheap laptop deals
Deals

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for February 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll