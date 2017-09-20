Illuminate hard to reach places with these Eufy Lumi Stick-On Night Lights

Illuminate even hard to reach places with a set of Eufy Lumi Stick-On Night Lights, which are currently 46 percent off on Amazon. These handy lights can be placed anywhere you don’t have adequate lighting from built-in lights and lamps, such as hallways, stairs, closets, and more.

These small lights can make a world of difference from ensuring you can better see where you’re walking to helping you better see what you have stored. Conveniently, the lights have motion sensor technology built in. When the built-in light sensor perceives darkness, the motion sensor activates lighting when movement is detected. A wide 120-degree field of view detects movement up to 10 feet away, giving you light before you need it.

The lights also have an automatic lighting feature. When ambient light becomes low, the Eufy lights automatically emit light when motion is detected and turn off after 15 seconds. Eye-protection technology is another plus that maintains even, non-flickering light for stress-free work and relaxation. These Lumi lights are built with a light diffuser and guiding plate that prevent light flicker and harsh glare, protecting you against eye fatigue, strain, and irritation.

Unlike other stick-on lights that lose their power and have to be replaced after a few months, these lights are extremely economical. They operate on three AAA batteries that not only can be replaced but also last up to a year before they need to be changed. This standardized battery size makes replacing batteries wallet-friendly and easy to source.

Two installation options give you more flexibility to use the lights when and where you need them. An adhesive back allows you to stick them to a variety of surfaces for instant and automated lighting. Additionally, mounting screws are provided for more permanent installations. Each light comes with two screws and two wall plugs so you can install them quickly upon arrival.

These Eufy Lumi Stick-On Night Lights are available in a pack of three and usually retail for $26 but are currently on sale for just $14 on Amazon, providing a discount of $12 (46 percent).

