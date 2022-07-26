 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Home Theater

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is only $40 today

Andrew Morrisey
By
A Roku Streaming Stick 4K box.

No home theater is complete without a library of content to watch on it, and if streaming platforms are your favorite way to access that content, look no further than one of the best Roku deals available, which sees the Roku Streaming Stick 4K discounted to just $40 at Amazon. That’s a savings of $10, as the popular streaming device typically costs $50. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Roku TV is a simple way of being able to watch streaming services on your TV, and with the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, you can access your favorite content more easily than ever. It’s perhaps the most unobtrusive home theater peripheral you’ll come across, as it’s able to hide behind you TV with an all-new design that plugs right into the back of the TV. It comes with everything you need to get started right in the box, including a remote control that is enabled for voice commands, allowing you to power up your TV, search for content, and control the Roku Streaming Stick 4K with just your voice.

In addition to its simplicity and ease of use, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is incredibly fast and efficient in presenting your favorite streaming channels. While there are a lot of great streaming media players that can claim to be among the best streaming devices, including the Apple TV 4K, few bring the value the Roku Streaming Stick 4K does. Its tiny footprint and wealth of streaming content accessibility is magnified by its ability to present an amazing image. With the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, you can watch all of your favorite content in the sharp resolution of 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+. It’s one of the best Roku devices for every home and every budget, and it’s a great device to break in with the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more.

A great pairing with some of the best 4K TV deals taking place right now, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is just $40 at Amazon. That’s a savings of $10 from its regular price of $50, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

This 75-inch 4K TV deal cuts over 50% off the price — save over $600!

Front angle of the Hisense 75-inch A6 Series 4K smart TV.

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake reportedly delayed indefinitely

Knights of the Old Republic character holding a lightsaber.

‘Get off my plane!’ 5 movie presidents who can kick your ass

Harrison Ford as President James Marshall, Air Force One (1997)

Destin Daniel Cretton will direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

The title logo for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Dell is having a SURPRISE SALE on curved gaming monitors

The Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor sits on a white background with the Alienware logo pictured on the display.

Why you should buy a refurbished Chromebook during back-to-school sales

A stylus on the Samsung Chromebook Plus.

That Dirty Black Bag’s Douglas Booth on playing a killer and his love for spaghetti Westerns

douglas booth that dirty black bag interview 3

Check out this HP Chromebook sale for your back-to-school laptop

HP Chromebook x360 14c sitting angled on a desk.

Showtime debuts teaser trailer for Let the Right One In

Madison Taylor Baez in Let the Right One In.

How to make a collaborative playlist in Spotify

Spotify app library screen..

Minecraft becomes Bikini Bottom today with SpongeBob SquarePants DLC

spongebob squarepants makes a splash in minecraft dlc

The Last of Us Part I remake: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Ellie draws back a bow in a The Last of Us Part 1 screenshot.

The best prepaid phones for 2022

Best pre-paid phones feature image.