The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is only $40 today

No home theater is complete without a library of content to watch on it, and if streaming platforms are your favorite way to access that content, look no further than one of the best Roku deals available, which sees the Roku Streaming Stick 4K discounted to just $40 at Amazon. That’s a savings of $10, as the popular streaming device typically costs $50. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Roku TV is a simple way of being able to watch streaming services on your TV, and with the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, you can access your favorite content more easily than ever. It’s perhaps the most unobtrusive home theater peripheral you’ll come across, as it’s able to hide behind you TV with an all-new design that plugs right into the back of the TV. It comes with everything you need to get started right in the box, including a remote control that is enabled for voice commands, allowing you to power up your TV, search for content, and control the Roku Streaming Stick 4K with just your voice.

In addition to its simplicity and ease of use, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is incredibly fast and efficient in presenting your favorite streaming channels. While there are a lot of great streaming media players that can claim to be among the best streaming devices, including the Apple TV 4K, few bring the value the Roku Streaming Stick 4K does. Its tiny footprint and wealth of streaming content accessibility is magnified by its ability to present an amazing image. With the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, you can watch all of your favorite content in the sharp resolution of 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+. It’s one of the best Roku devices for every home and every budget, and it’s a great device to break in with the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more.

A great pairing with some of the best 4K TV deals taking place right now, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is just $40 at Amazon. That’s a savings of $10 from its regular price of $50, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

