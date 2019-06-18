Share

Who says you need an open-flame grill to make delicious grilled food? Electric grills offer the same grilling features in convenient and compact units that can be used inside your home. If you’re looking to buy one, you’re in luck, as the George Foreman Indoor and Outdoor Electric Grill is currently on sale on Amazon. Normally priced at $140, it is now available for only $70 – that’s a huge 50% savings. If you’re looking for a great deal on an outdoor grill, Walmart is discounting the Cuisinart 360 Griddle Cooking Center.

From backyard cookouts to family dinners at the table, you can’t go wrong with the George Foreman Electric Grill. With its fully electric system, you get to enjoy high-quality grilling without the mess of charcoal or the danger of flare-ups.

If you live in an area where propane or charcoal is not allowed, this electric grill for indoors is perfect for you. Since it’s apartment-approved, it can be used anywhere as long as you have access to electricity. It comes with a 240-square-inch circular grill plate that lets you make over 15 servings of food for large groups of people. The plate is covered in a premium nonstick ceramic coating that guarantees long-lasting performance and fast cleanup. It also comes with a removable stand so you can easily switch from patio to countertop grilling and vice versa.

Another notable feature is its adjustable temperature control. A simple dial allows you to choose from five heat settings to ensure the best results for a variety of foods. The temperature gauge on the dome grill cover gives an accurate heat reading so you can monitor the heat throughout the cooking process.

This George Foreman Electric Grill also boasts a unique sloped surface that helps remove up to 42% of fat from a ¼ pound of uncooked ground chuck, resulting in tastier and healthier meals. The excess fat and grease are collected in a dishwasher-safe drip tray.

With the George Foreman Indoor and Outdoor Electric Grill, hosting barbecue parties for friends and family is more convenient than ever. Order yours now on Amazon at a hefty 50% discount, and experience excellent grilling all year round.

Looking for more great stuff? Find Ninja kitchen appliance deals, robot vacuum deals, early Prime Day deals, and more on our curated deals page.

Follow @dealsDT