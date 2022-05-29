Memorial Day Grill Sale: Save on Gas, Pellet, and Charcoal Grills Today

Grilling seasons is upon us and so are the Memorial Day sales. Whether you’re looking for the best charcoal grills, best gas grills, or best pellet grills, this holiday season is your chance to score the best grill deals. We rounded up a varied selection of charcoal, gas, and pellet grill deals below for your holiday grilling pleasure.

Memorial Day Grill Sale: Today’s Best Deals

Royal Gourmet CC1830F 30-inch Charcoal Grill with Offset Smoker — <strong>$97</strong>, was $116

Expert Grill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill — <strong>$174</strong>, was $197

Kamado Joe Jr. 13.5-inch Portable Charcoal Grill — <strong>$299</strong>, was $499

Z Grills 553-square inch wood pellet grill and smoker — <strong>$400</strong>, was $440

Blackstone 2-Burner 28-inch Griddle with Electric Air Fryer and Hood — <strong>$447</strong>, was $497

Why Buy

Versatility with grill and smoker

Compact size with ample cooking area

Easy to move and keep clean

Excellent value for a small investment

This Royal Gourmet 30-inch charcoal grill with an offset smoker is an excellent example of a versatile outdoor cooker. It proves the point that you needn’t spend a ton on a new grill to host your own grilling extravaganza. Use charcoal to grill and smoke meat, fish, or vegetables at the same time, getting double benefits when the charcoal burns. Thoughtful features include an adjustable charcoal pan to control heat, porcelain-enameled cooking grates, and a side door for adding charcoal and removing ashes. Two wheels make this grill easy to move, so why not move one into your back yard today?

Expert Grill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill — $174, was $197

Why Buy

Push-button ignition simplifies lighting

Four burners with independent controls for multiple cooking areas

Side shelves hold accessories, spices, and condiments

Space to cook up to 25 burgers at once

The dependability, fast warmup, and easy-to-control temperature of this Expert Grill 4-burner propane gas grill can give you confidence in your ability to control the cooking temperature for different types of grilled food. Four separate burners with independent temperature dials allow varied temperature cooking areas when you need them or one large space to cook up to 25 burgers. Convenience features include wheels for portability, a spacious warming rack, side shelves to hold food, tools, and condiments, and a built-in temperature gauge so you can monitor cooking readiness and progress. Cook quicker and easier with less mess with propane gas.

Kamado Joe Jr. 13.5-inch Portable Charcoal Grill — $299, was $499

Why Buy

Consistent cooking temperature to lock in flavor and moisture

Light weight for portability meets durable thick-walled construction

Unique shape enables concentrated cooking

Allows direct or indirect cooking for different ingredients

You don’t have to get a friend to help you wheel in the Kamado Joe Joe Jr. charcoal grill. You and that same friend can grab the handles on the case iron stand and carry this compact but powerful cooker to whatever spot you prefer. Your guests will know right off that you mean serious cooking business with the Joe Jr.’s iconic shape. Kamado grills consistently make our short list of best outdoor grills. The thick, heat -resistant ceramic walls of this Kamado Joe grill mean your charcoal will be used for cooking, not for heating the surrounding air. You can cook directly on the stainless steel cooking grate or use the included ceramic heat deflector to cook more delicate foods such as fish. If you’re ready to refine your cooking skills and want your guests to line up eagerly for the results, this choice is easy.

Z Grills 553-square inch Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker — $400, was $440

Why Buy

Versatile 8-in-1 cooker

Seasoned hardwood pellets infuse rich flavor

Pellet hopper feed and digital temperature control take the guesswork out of cooking

Cook for the whole crowd at once

For more precise cooking control than charcoal plus the smoked natural flavor of hardwood, this Z Grills pellet grill is the right answer. Fill the pellet hopper to automatically feed more pellets and needed, set the desired temperature, and the Z Grills cooker will do the rest automatically. With its unique design you can use the Z Grills pellet grill to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, sear, char-grill, or barbecue. Smoke ribs, sear a steak, and bake brownies all with the same grill. Don’t let your friends borrow this grill or you won’t see it until winter.

Blackstone 2-Burner 28-inch Griddle with Electric Air Fryer and Hood — $447, was $497

Why Buy

Dual-powered independent propane gas griddle and electric air fryer

Versatile combination lets you bake, sear, roast, griddle, and air fry

Warming drawer keeps all of your cooked food ready for guests

Multiple convenience features help you cook, clean, and move this cooker

You can take outdoor cooking to new levels with Blackstone’s 2-burner griddle and electric air fryer. Hook up a propane gas tank for the 524-square inch griddle and plug in the 2-quart air fryer drawer and you may be the only one in your neighborhood who can grill burgers and cook fries in the backyard with the same cooker. A boat scupper-like rear grease managment system directs grease from the griddle into a waste bin. Two shelves, a magnetic tool rack, and hooks for accessories add to your cooking convenience.

