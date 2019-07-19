Walmart drops prices of these George Foreman grills by up to 44%

Share

Summer is probably the best time of the year to grill up delicious food for family and friends. Unfortunately, there are some areas where charcoal and propane are prohibited due to the hazards they present. That’s when electric grills come in. This device offers the same grilling features of an open-flame grill and comes in compact and convenient units that can be used inside your home.

If you missed out on Prime Day offers, now’s your chance to score amazing deals on indoor/outdoor electric grills. Walmart launched its own summer sale event (which is extended until July 21) and dropped scorching hot discounts on numerous George Foreman electric grills. Models offered are apartment-approved, allowing them to be used anywhere there’s electricity. Enjoy grilling throughout the year by taking advantage of these discounts.

GEORGE FOREMAN INDOOR/OUTDOOR ELECTRIC GRILL GFO240GM (15+ SERVING) – 44% OFF

This electric grill sports a 240-square-inch round grilling surface that can accommodate more than 15 servings for large groups of people. The plate is covered in a George Tough nonstick ceramic coating that ensures durability and fast cleanup. An easy-to-remove stand is included so you can switch from patio to countertop grilling in no time.

George Forman designed this grill with the company’s signature sloped surface that helps remove up to 42% of fat to produce tastier and healthier meals. It also has an adjustable temperature control that lets you select from five heat settings to get the best results on your grilled food.

Normally $99, you can order this indoor/electric grill for only $55 during Walmart’s “The Big Save” summer event. Get yours now while in stock.

GEORGE FOREMAN INDOOR/OUTDOOR ELECTRIC GRILL GFO201R-T (12+ SERVING) – 22% OFF

If you’re looking for something with a pop of color, check out this George Foreman grill. This model has a 200-square-inch rectangular plate that is large enough to cook more than 12 servings. Coated with a nonstick material, there’s almost no need to use oil or butter when grilling. It also has a sloped surface that drains away excess fat while maintaining food flavor, and a removable stand for patio-to-countertop grilling versatility.

From afternoon cookouts to dinner feasts, you’ll find love with the George Foreman GFO201R-T. Get your hands on this model for only $69 instead of $89.

