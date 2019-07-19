Deals

Walmart drops prices of these George Foreman grills by up to 44%

Erica Katherina
By

Summer is probably the best time of the year to grill up delicious food for family and friends. Unfortunately, there are some areas where charcoal and propane are prohibited due to the hazards they present. That’s when electric grills come in. This device offers the same grilling features of an open-flame grill and comes in compact and convenient units that can be used inside your home.

If you missed out on Prime Day offers, now’s your chance to score amazing deals on indoor/outdoor electric grills. Walmart launched its own summer sale event (which is extended until July 21) and dropped scorching hot discounts on numerous George Foreman electric grills. Models offered are apartment-approved, allowing them to be used anywhere there’s electricity. Enjoy grilling throughout the year by taking advantage of these discounts.

GEORGE FOREMAN INDOOR/OUTDOOR ELECTRIC GRILL GFO240GM (15+ SERVING) – 44% OFF

george foreman grills walmart deals electric grill gfo240gm

This electric grill sports a 240-square-inch round grilling surface that can accommodate more than 15 servings for large groups of people. The plate is covered in a George Tough nonstick ceramic coating that ensures durability and fast cleanup. An easy-to-remove stand is included so you can switch from patio to countertop grilling in no time.

George Forman designed this grill with the company’s signature sloped surface that helps remove up to 42% of fat to produce tastier and healthier meals. It also has an adjustable temperature control that lets you select from five heat settings to get the best results on your grilled food.

Normally $99, you can order this indoor/electric grill for only $55 during Walmart’s “The Big Save” summer event. Get yours now while in stock.

BUY NOW

GEORGE FOREMAN INDOOR/OUTDOOR ELECTRIC GRILL GFO201R-T (12+ SERVING) – 22% OFF

george foreman grills walmart deals electric grill gfo201r t

If you’re looking for something with a pop of color, check out this George Foreman grill. This model has a 200-square-inch rectangular plate that is large enough to cook more than 12 servings. Coated with a nonstick material, there’s almost no need to use oil or butter when grilling. It also has a sloped surface that drains away excess fat while maintaining food flavor, and a removable stand for patio-to-countertop grilling versatility.

From afternoon cookouts to dinner feasts, you’ll find love with the George Foreman GFO201R-T. Get your hands on this model for only $69 instead of $89.

BUY NOW

Looking for more great stuff? Check out these amazing post-Prime Day deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best post-Prime Day deals 2019: 4K TV, wireless earbuds, and Walmart discounts
Up Next

A fan re-created a FF7 Remake battle scene using Dreams and it looks awesome
Frigidaire Smart AC
Deals

Amazon cuts $51 off Frigidaire Gallery smart portable air conditioner

If you are looking for air conditioners, check out this post-Prime Day discount on the Frigidaire Gallery 12,000 BTU Cool Connect Smart Portable Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi Control. Get it on Amazon and Walmart at $549.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best indoor grills philips hd637194 mem 3
Deals

Grill with Philips’ smokeless indoor grill, now 48% off after Prime Day

Fact: Americans love grilled food. If you have one, the problem is the smoke, which your neighbors may not like. The solution is a smokeless indoor grill, like the Philips Avance Indoor Grill. Get it post-Prime Day at 48% off for only $150.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
why fitness trackers are losing popularity fitbit versa jacket lifestyle
Deals

Walmart cuts prices on Apple Watch and Fitbit smartwatches before Prime Day

We've been monitoring Prime Day smartwatch deals over the last week or so, and many of the most attractive sales appear to be on fitness watches. Apple and Fitbit, in particular, are offering discounts on the Versa and Series 3 models.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Swagtron eBikes
Deals

Amazon and Walmart slash prices on two electric bicycles ahead of Prime Day

Electric bikes are convenient, fun and environmentally responsible answers to commute. Amazon is offering the Swagtron EB-5 for the discounted price of $420, Not to be outdone, Walmart is offering the Hyper E-ride for $598.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
honeywell portable air cooler walmart price cut co25ae
Deals

Beat the summer heat: Walmart cuts 51% off the Honeywell portable air cooler

This is a perfect moment to get your own air conditioning as Walmart slashed the price of Honeywell CO25AE Portable Evaporative Air Cooler by over 50%. It mormally sells at $672, you can now get it at a stunning price of $330.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

Walmart’s Prime Day Nintendo Switch bundle deal is still going on

The best bet for anyone looking to get their hands on Nintendo's latest console is to grab one of the bundle deals that pop up from time to time, and Walmart is still offering its Nintendo Switch offer that it ran during Prime Day.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are ending, but you can still get great bargains

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the Prime Day deals are over. With deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon still going on, this massive shopping event is continuing on through the week.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best cheap Beats by Dre deals
Deals

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones still $140 off on Amazon after Prime Day

While Prime Day may have ended, Amazon has extended some deals for a few days. Wireless headphones are a popular purchase, and now on Amazon, the matte black Beats Solo3 wireless headphones can be yours for just $160.
Posted By William Hank
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

Walmart slashes prices on Xbox One, Sony PS4, and Nintendo Switch games

If you're in the market for a new Xbox One, Sony PS4, or Nintendo Switch games, there are quite a few Walmart discounts to choose from right now. This big sales event only lasts through Sunday, July 21.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
air conditioner deals
Deals

Best air conditioner deals: LG, TCL, and Frigidaire get discounts

We’re well into summer, but the hottest days are yet to come. Here are a few air conditioner deals available online right now for both portable and window-mounted units in a variety of BTU outputs so you can find the right one for your…
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart knocks down prices on dyson handheld vacuums in post prime day sale v6 trigger vacuum car boat 3
Smart Home

Walmart knocks down prices on Dyson handheld vacuums in post-Prime Day sale

Post-Prime Day sales often include great deals when sellers clear out extra inventory after the sales event. Walmart knocked down the prices on two Dyson V6 Trigger handheld vacuums and one of the deals is clearly better.
Posted By Bruce Brown
walmart slashes prices on dyson ball multi floor upright vacuums post prime day small vacuum 2
Deals

Walmart slashes prices on Dyson Ball multifloor upright vacuums

Walmart continues to offer attractive post-Prime Day deals on Dyson vacuums. In addition to significant price cuts on Dyson cordless handheld vacs, Walmart also slashed the prices of two Dyson upright vacuum models.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Presidents; Day Sale
Deals

Walmart extends Prime Day sale into Sunday: 4K TV, Apple, and Smart Watch deals

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the deals are over. Walmart's Prime Day sale has been extended into the weekend. With 4K TVs, Apple Watches, and Nintendo Switch deals, there are great savings.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
2018 kano computer kit deal 71su1lb5 l sl1500
Deals

A PC anyone can build: The 2018 Kano computer kit is the cheapest it’s ever been

The pocket-sized Raspberry Pi is a dream toy for tinkerers, coders, do-it-yourselfers, and even kids, and the Kano computer kit (a perfect gift for any budding tech enthusiast) is now on sale from Amazon for the lowest price we’ve seen.
Posted By Lucas Coll