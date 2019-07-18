Share

Prime Day may be over, but there’s no need to worry if you missed it. There are still a ton of deals waiting for you to take advantage of, including plenty in home and kitchen appliances, especially for grills.

We love grilled food, whether it’s hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, and steaks. Even if you’re not a meat lover, grilled vegetables are also a sumptuous dish. But the problem can be the smoke. You may appreciate the smoky goodness that permeates barbecued food, but your neighbors may not.

But there’s a solution — a smokeless indoor grill, like the Philips Avance Smokeless Indoor BBQ grill, which is currently available on Amazon for an unbelievable 48% off as a post-Prime Day deal. Originally sold for $300, you only need to pay $155.

The Philips smokeless indoor BBQ grill lets you enjoy grilled food cooked in a cleaner and healthier way. Is the weather outside not suitable for a barbecue? Not to worry. This electric grill is designed for indoor use. It’s perfect for condos and other high-rise apartments.

The grill works through the use of advanced infrared technology and special reflectors that guide the heat toward the grid to evenly grill food while releasing virtually no smoke. Grilling in conventional grills can involve continuous temperature fluctuations that could char your food on the outside while leaving it undercooked, or uncooked, on the inside. With this indoor grill, you don’t need to adjust the temperature. It quickly heats up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit and holds the temperature at that level. According to Philips, this is the perfect temperature to sear meat while maintaining its juiciness.

It comes with a drip tray underneath that remains cool throughout and minimizes unpleasant smoke and grease splattering. It also ensures food is not cooked in its own grease and that the fat is separated during grilling.

This electric grill is easy to set up and clean. It has a simple two-piece design that requires no assembly. Just put the grill on the base, flip the switch — and you’ll be grilling in no time. The interior’s surface is made with a non-stick material that’s easy to wipe clean. As mentioned earlier, the drip tray reduces splattering, so the cooking surface remains neat for the most part.

The Philips Avance smokeless indoor BBQ grill has received an outstanding 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Customers love how fast it heats up, how easy it is to clean, and how it lessens smoke while it grills. However, you should be aware that it’s designed to cook only at 446 degrees Fahrenheit, and you cannot adjust the temperature whatsoever. This limits the food that you can cook in it to red meats like steaks and hamburgers. If you intend to grill other types of food, you may want to consider other options.

