As the Made by Google event on October 15 approaches, we can see more discounts on Google devices across the top online retail shops. You can even get the Pixel Slate 2-in-1 tablet complete with keyboard and Pixelbook Pen on Walmart for $269 less. This Google device deal saves you hundreds of bucks on the best 2-in-1 Chromebook.

This Google Pixel Slate, keyboard, and Pixelbook Pen bundle is usually $1,439 but Walmart’s discount drops it to $1,170. Hurry and place your order now before stock runs out.

In our review, we mentioned that the Pixel Slate is a uniquely Google take on the 2-in-1. It harnesses the strengths of both Android and Chrome OS, uniting the mobile and desktop worlds in a new way. This hybrid is a great option for people relying on the Chrome OS ecosystem who are looking for a device that can do what a laptop and tablet can do.

The Google Pixel Slate features a molecular display with 3:2 ratio and an outstanding 3,000 x 2,000-pixel resolution. This 2-in-1 tablet is a delightful device for watching movies. Even the dark scenes in Solo: A Star Wars Story looked clear and atmospheric. Matching this incredible display is one of the best speakers we have ever heard on a tablet.

When you switch to productivity mode, you can expect an excellent typing experience with the included keyboard. It allows fast and efficient typing while staying very quiet. The keys are also backlit, and they provide a snappy feedback that we enjoyed. Its built-in touchpad is also a breeze to use, with smooth tracking and a good tactile feel in the click action. And with the included Pixelbook Pen stylus, you can add writing notes and drawing to the list of tasks you can do with the Pixel Slate.

The Google Pixel Slate is built with premium hardware and will remain up-to-date for years. The continuous improvement of the Chrome OS further makes it worth the investment. Save on this unique 2-in-1 tablet when you get this Pixel Slate bundle complete with keyboard and Pixelbook Pen stylus on Walmart. Place your order now and pay only $1,170 instead of $1,439.

