Google has pulled the perfect balance between laptops and tablets by combining the two with 2-in-1 functionality. If you want to get your hands on this marvelous gadget, now is your lucky day as Best Buy drops a whopping $450 off the Google Pixel Slate 12.3-inch tablet with keyboard case package. You can grab one now for only $748 instead of its regular price of $1,198, so order yours today while the offer is still available.

For years, this hybrid device competes with Apple’s iPad Pro and Microsoft’s Surface Pro, but neither of these two rivals yet achieved an equally capable tablet and laptop experience than the Google Pixel Slate. This gadget holds the portability of mobile and the extensive productivity of a desktop, both packed in a single unit.

Showcasing its gorgeous 12.3-inches molecular display, the Pixel Slate is great for binge-watching your favorite movies as more than 6 million pixels exhibit a stunning 3,000 x 2,000-pixel resolution. It is considered as the most pixel-dense screen compressed to a tablet, exceeding its contenders, including the Surface Pro 6 and the latest iPad Pro. A powerful set of front-firing speakers that deliver high-quality sound is also added for an overall immersive viewing experience.

This Google Pixel Slate is running on Chrome OS and operates with an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor that enables the tablet to perform rapid multitasking with stunning graphics. It is capable of different functions such as multi-window browsing, split-screen, Google Docs, and other multi-tasking tools for work, play, and everything in between. The 8GB of RAM capacity supports seamless app performance, including Android games, while the 128GB internal memory can hold loads of software, movies, music, and other media.

To unlock the tablet’s full potential, a keyboard for the Pixel Slate accessory is included in the package. It is cleverly designed to fold up and fasten on the back of the tablet to serve as a kickstand. This tab can also work with the Pixelbook Pen stylus and act as a sketchpad for your artistic drawings and sketches.

Don’t miss out on this wonderful deal from Best Buy and grab the Google Pixel Slate 12.3-inch tablet with Keyboard case package for only $748 instead of $1,198 regular price. You’ll save as much as $450 when you place your order today.

Looking for more great stuff? Check out other tablet deals and laptop deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations