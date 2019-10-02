Amazon’s deal on the Google Pixelbook saves you $290 on a premium Chromebook

Google has confirmed in the past that it’s working on a new Pixelbook, which rumors suggest will be launched at the company’s hardware event on October 15. Along with the hype over this upcoming release, Amazon has been ramping up great offers on the current Pixelbook models. One fantastic deal we found is for the Intel Core i7 variant which is now available for only $1,359 after a cool 18% discount. Order this premium Chromebook today and enjoy a significant savings of $290.

The Google Pixelbook is featured in our best Chromebooks list. With an impressive set of functionalities under its belt, it’s a capable replacement for a MacBook or a Windows laptop. Its high price tag is well suited for professionals and anyone else looking for some serious power in their Chromebook.

BUY NOW

If you want to go all-in on Google, this Pixelbook is a dream machine. It runs on Chrome OS backed by a powerful seventh-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM. Multitasking as well as mobile and 3D games run with no hiccups. It also zips through tasks even with demanding browsing activities or multiple tabs open. This model comes with an internal storage of 512GB, large enough to accommodate your photos, videos, apps, and more.

There’s plenty to praise about the display as well. Google gave this laptop a resolution of 2,400 x 1,600 which works out to a spectacular 235 pixels per inch, knocking down the MacBook’s Retina display. Respectable black levels, vibrant colors, and solid brightness all add up to deliver an amazing picture quality. The speakers are also impressive with sound that is loud and clear enough to fill a small room.

Battery life is important when it comes to portable devices, and the Google Pixelbook fares well in that area. Its long-lasting battery can deliver up to 10 hours on a single charge but can extend further depending on usage. It can also juice up to 100% in just over two hours, thanks to its fast-charging capability.

A truly versatile workhorse, the Google Pixelbook can be used in a variety of ways. From tablet and tent modes to full-on laptop mode, it can fully adapt to cater to your productivity and entertainment needs. Don’t miss the chance to score the best premium Chromebook at a discounted price of $1,359 on Amazon. If you still find the price a little too steep, you can always consider the 2-in-1 Google Pixel Slate.

Head over our curated deals page for exciting discounts on other high-end tech products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations