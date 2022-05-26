Save $20 on Grand Theft Auto V for PS5 at Best Buy today

Grand Theft Auto V is probably one of the few games on the planet that needs no introduction, having been a hit from its launch in 2013 all the way until today, making it one of the most successful games ever released. It’s easy to forget that it was originally released on the PlayStation 3 generation of consoles, with a PS4 remaster soon after. And now, finally, the game has arrived on current gen with a native PS5 version. If you haven’t played it before or want to pick it up for the newest PlayStation console, then you can grab it from Best Buy for only $20, down from $40 and a nice discount for those who may have already bought a copy on a previous console.

While the main game essentially remains the same, what sets the PS5 version apart is all the improvements that come with being on the newest console. For example, the visual improvements alone are quite spectacular, bringing the game up to 4K resolution, adding HDR options, and even making it hit up to 60 frames per second. Not only that but loading times are drastically improved, which, if you’ve ever played any of the GTA games before, you’ll know can take a bit of time.

Beyond that, the PS5 version adds advanced haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support that the PS5 DualSense controller offers, giving you an even more immersive experience of the world and better gun and vehicle control. There’s also the addition of Tempest 3D audio, essentially the spatial audio processing engine of the PS5, which makes the audio landscape deep and adds to the immersion. There are a couple of unique content additions, too, mostly in the form of new cars, customizations, time trials, and races.

All in all, GTA V is a monolith of gaming, and upgrading to the latest version gets you a lot of new features, especially given the discount price of $20 at Best Buy. While you’re here, check out some other gaming deals to spend that $20 you saved when picking up GTA V.

