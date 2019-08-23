Walmart blows up to 42% off these Haier portable air conditioners

Summer is in its final wave, and the weather is still warm and dry. For keeping rooms with small spaces and fewer windows cool, the portable air conditioners are one of your best choices. These types of aircon are affordable and space-savers, giving you more convenient cooling options. In searching for the best air conditioner deals in the market, we’ve found a few Haier products that are currently discounted on Walmart by up to 42%. Check them out here as we have listed them all for you.

HAIER QPCD06AXLW 6,000 BTU PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER, WHITE – $190 (29% OFF)

For rooms up to 250 feet, the Haier QPCD06AXLW 6,000 BTU portable air conditioner is a solid pick. It highlights its two cooling speeds and two fan speeds that you can customize to your needs. It includes an easy-mount window exhaust kit for cooling down the area more quickly. This aircon also has an adjustable electronic thermostat and a 24-hour timer for setting your desired temperature and switching it on or off in a specific time of the day.

While it usually sells at $268, it can now be yours for only $190 as Walmart dropped its price by $78. Order now while stocks still last.

HAIER QPHD10AXLB 9,000 BTU PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER WITH HEAT OPTION, BLACK – $265 (42% OFF)

If you are looking for an aircon that can cool down or heat up your room, you should be considering the Haier QPHD10AXLB 9,000 BTU Portable air conditioner with heat option. This black aircon unit has both cooling and heating function that you can use not just in summer but also during winter. It is compact, lightweight, and has caster wheels perfect for moving around the house.

The Haier QPHD10AXLB has permanent mesh filter for minimal maintenance, so you will save more instead of buying replacement filters. Included in the package is a remote control, and a window exhaust kit with a 5-inch hose. You can order this today at Walmart for only $265 instead of $458, so you will save a whopping $193.

HAIER QPCD10AXLW 10,000 BTU PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER, WHITE – $279 (30% OFF)

Perfect for cooling rooms up to 450 feet is the Haier QPCD10AXLW 10,000 BTU portable air conditioner. It has a digital timer and temperature display for easy monitoring. Its auto-restart function allows the unit to resume your set operating condition if ever there’s a power supply interruption.

You can vent the hot air outside with its window exhaust kit included in the package. This unit has a 115-volt capacity and has a 6-inch power cord. Walmart is giving away a huge $119 discount on this item so you can take it home today for only $279 and not its original price of $398.

