You won’t believe how cheap this 65-inch QLED TV is today

With 4K TV deals and QLED TV deals, you don’t need to break the bank if you want to upgrade your home theater setup. There are different kinds of discounts from the various retailers, depending on the size and type of TV that you want to buy. One of the offers that you shouldn’t miss comes from Best Buy, which is is selling the 65-inch Hisense U6G Series Quantum ULED 4K TV for just $630, after a $70 discount to its original price of $700.

If you go through Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy and you end up with a 65-inch display, the Hisense U6G Series TV should be at the top of your list. It comes with 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details, Quantum Dot technology that creates more brilliant and accurate colors, and the brand’s Quantum ULED technology that further improves color, contrast, brightness, and motion. With Dolby Vision HDR picture and Dolby Atmos sound, the TV will bring the cinematic experience into your own living room, just like the best 4K TVs.

Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide recommends smart TVs, and the Hisense U6G Series Quantum ULED 4K TV fits the bill as it’s powered by Google’s Android TV. The platform enables easy access to your favorite apps, including the most popular streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. Every purchase of the TV comes with a free three-month subscription to Apple TV+ for new subscribers, so you’ll have content to watch right away. There’s also a voice remote that will let you use voice commands for functions such as launching apps, adjusting volume, and searching for shows, with the help of Google Assistant.

Upgrade your home theater setup’s display in time for the New Year by purchasing the 65-inch Hisense U6G Series Quantum ULED 4K TV. It’s available from Best Buy at $70 off, which brings its price down to just $630 from its original price of $700. The offer may end at any moment though, so you shouldn’t be wasting time if you want to take advantage of this special price for the 65-inch Hisense U6G Series Quantum ULED 4K TV. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations