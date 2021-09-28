Disney+ is one of the best streaming services out there right now thanks to offering a wealth of your favorites from years gone by alongside plenty of great Disney+ originals too. However, did you know you can enjoy Disney+ at an even better value price than ever before? The absolute best way to save on a Disney+ subscription is to sign up for The Disney Bundle. For just an extra $6 a month on top of your existing Disney+ subscription, you can add Hulu and ESPN+ so it works out at just $14 per month for a ton of great content for the whole household. Read on while we guide you through your options.

Okay, so you can always start out with just Disney+. Priced at just $8 per month, you can enjoy some of the best movies on Disney+ along with the best shows on Disney+ too. We’re talking all things Star Wars, all things Marvel, and some fantastic classics like The Muppets Show too. There’s something for everyone here with cute shows for the little ones to gripping movies like the entire Star Wars saga for the evenings too. There’s always something new on Disney+ to check out but unfortunately there isn’t a Disney+ free trial, so you will need to pay for the luxury.

While Disney+ alone is great value, The Disney Bundle is what most people should subscribe to. It’s $14 per month so it’s $6 per month more than simply going with Disney+ but in exchange, you get two extra services — Hulu and ESPN+. By subscribing to all three within a bundle, you save $6 a month on doing so individually.

We’ve already picked out the best shows on Hulu right now including the likes of Law & Order: SVU, What We Do In The Shadows and American Horror Story. In addition, the best movies on Hulu include The Wrestler, Office Space, True Grit and much more. ESPN+ adds to your options too with select live sporting events including MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS games as well as college sports, PGA golf, Top Rank Boxing, and Grand Slam tennis matches. You’ll also find the United Soccer League, cricket, rugby, Canadian Football League, English Football League, and UEFA Nations League games.

Tremendous value for money, the Disney Bundle is the ideal streaming bundle for everyone. Subscribe to it now and enjoy some fantastic content all year around for less.

