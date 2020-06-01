It’s hard to fathom that Seinfeld celebrated its 30th-anniversary last year. Hardly a day that goes by — at least in New York, the city where the series is set and which acts as a major supporting character — when someone doesn’t quote lines of its dialogue or ask, “Remember in that Seinfeld episode…?” The sitcom classified itself as being “a show about nothing,” but it’s actually a refreshingly unconventional show about friendship and taking part in the little things in life together that is relatable to people far beyond NYC’s Upper West Side. In the late ’80s, Jerry Seinfeld enlisted pal and fellow comedian Larry David (the “George” of the show and the man behind HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, which recently concluded its hilarious 10th season on HBO) to help develop sitcom ideas, and the rest is history. Their brainchild turned out to be among the top-rated series the majority of the time it aired between 1989 and 1998 on NBC, and it remains one that viewers go back to again and again. So, luckily for all, there’s an easy way to watch Seinfeld online in its entirety.

Created By: Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David

Cast: Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards

Number of Seasons: 9

Watch Free On Hulu

How To Watch Seinfeld In The U.S.

Since mid-1995, Hulu has been the only destination where the entire 172-episode run of Seinfeld can be watched free of charge. The Disney-owned service offers a complimentary one-month trial for new subscribers who sign up for either of their regular plans that go for $6 per month for Basic with limited ads and $12 per month for Premium, with no ads.

While Hulu has been the streaming home for Seinfeld since mid-1995, come the end of the year the show will be moving on over to Netflix, who has recently acquired the rights for the next five years, and will present the series in 4K Ultra HD scanned from the original 35mm.

Another alternative to stream Seinfeld (though only a selection of episodes) is through FuboTV, the sports-focused live-TV service that additionally provides access to movies, television series, and news programs. A seven-day free trial is available, before rates starting at $55 would kick in.

For audiences who prefer the purchase-for-download option, they can take their pick from Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNOW, Google Play Movies, iTunes, Microsoft Store, or Vudu, where Seinfeld can be bought by the episode ($2 for SD or $3 for HD) or the season ($20, either definition). (Note: Seasons 1 and 2 are shorter, so they are combined). All platforms except for Amazon Prime Video and FandangoNOW also offer the complete series for $100 — not a bad price to pay for owning every second of what is widely considered to be the best sitcom of all time.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations