Laptops are the second most popular Black Friday purchase (after TVs), and there are some great HP laptop Black Friday deals to help you save some cash. HP is coming on strong with its holiday deals, and has slashed prices on several of its most popular models like its mid-sized laptops, Chromebooks, and Pavilion line. Some of the best Black Friday deals are on student laptops, work laptops, and gaming laptops. HP has them all, and we’ve pulled our favorites below.

There’s a big shortage in consumer electronics this year because of a decline in microchip production. Black Friday laptop deals are one of the most popular sales categories, but they rely heavily on microchips. If you see a deal you like, you should jump on it quickly. These things are selling like hotcakes, and if you wait too long, you could miss out.

Today’s best HP laptop Black Friday deals

HP 11-inch Chromebook — $150, was $260

HP 15-inch Laptop — $420, was $600

HP Pavilion x360 15-inch Convertible w/ touchscreen — $530, was $750

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop — $600, was $800

HP Pavilion x360 15-inch Convertible — $970

HP 11-inch Chromebook — $150, was $260

Why buy:

Portable and compact, making it great for travel

Integrates perfectly with Google Drive applications

Very affordable

Powerful for its price range

Chromebooks are perfect for students. They’re compact, easy to use, and cheap. HP’s best Black Friday Chromebook deals check all the boxes. This Chromebook runs on Chrome OS, and anyone who uses Google Docs and Gmail will fall in love with how naturally their files and programs will integrate into the Chromebook setup. It has a modest processor and graphics card, but 4GB of RAM. It’s certainly not a gaming laptop, but it’s comparable to most casual-use laptops. You’ll be able to run several apps at once without experiencing any slowdowns. It’s perfect for people who manage big projects, or just want to listen to Spotify while they update their Excel sheets.

The screen is 11.6 inches diagonally. That’s smaller than your average laptop, but big enough to display movies and documents without getting claustrophobic. It uses a 1366 x 768 resolution, which might not sound like much, but the compact size of the laptop means the density of the pixels is enough to make streamed movies and shows look nice, and text will be clear and crisp. It comes with a webcam and internal speakers, which not every Chromebook has.

This Chromebook uses Wi-Fi — there’s no Ethernet port. But you do get a microSD reader, multiple USB ports and a USB-C power supply port. It’s designed to be used on the go, in cafes and lecture halls. To that end, it has an impressive 13 hours of battery life. That’s the power of an undemanding operating system in a sleek package.

HP 15-inch Laptop — $420, was $600

Why buy:

Thin and light

Very affordable

Big screen and keyboard

Comes with Windows 11

Need a new laptop that’s fully upgraded for 2022? This HP 15-inch laptop comes with Windows 11, so it’s completely up to date. It’s a modestly priced laptop that will work great for students, home office professionals, and casual users alike. Power-wise, it has an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, which is a decent processor capable of running any common application. It comes with 8GB of RAM initially, but you can customize it to get 12 or 16 for a bit more cash. The base 8GB will let you run a couple of small programs or one hefty program at once without a slowdown. You get 256GB of storage, which is plenty if you mostly save images and documents. You’ll want to get an external hard drive if you edit movies, music, or photos, though.

The screen is 15.6 inches diagonally, so it’s a bit on the large side for your average laptop. That kind of space will make movies and shows look great, and you’ll have room to run multiple windows at once without constantly switching between them. Having that big of a screen allows the keyboard to be large too, so you get a full numeric keypad next to the QWERTY keys. The bezels are fairly small on the sides, but get thicker on the top to make room for the HD webcam. It measures 0.78 inches thick when closed, and weighs in at just under 4 pounds — nice and light for carrying with you. If you need a good laptop for work or school that’s modestly priced, this is a fantastic option.

HP Pavilion x360 15-inch Convertible w/ touchscreen — $530, was $750

Why buy:

Convertible mode makes it a tablet and a laptop

Touchscreen mode in both configurations

Thin and light

Very affordable during Black Friday

The Pavilion is one of HP’s staple laptop lines. It’s a great laptop with some fantastic features. But by far the most unique aspect of the HP Pavilion x360 is its 2-in-1 capability. You can flip the laptop a full 360 degrees around its hinges to make it a tablet. The computer has a full touchscreen that can be used in both the laptop and tablet modes. You can also flip the computer into an easel shape by propping it up on its screen and keyboard. That mode is perfect for writing or drawing with a stylus, or watching movies.

Power-wise the HP Pavilion x360 comes with an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, a standard mid-range processor for laptops. It has an Intel Iris Xe graphics card, good for any standard programs or operations. The base model has 8GB of RAM, which is also standard for laptops primarily used for school, work, or casual browsing. If you need something more powerful, say for editing videos or exporting large files, you have options to upgrade. HP gives you the option to enhance any aspect of the Pavilion x360 and still get the Black Friday deal.

The screen is the Pavilion standard of 15.6 inches diagonally, which means you get space for a full keyboard and number pad. It measures in at less than an inch thick when closed. That’s a great size for a laptop, but it will of course be clunkier than a tablet when you flip it around. Despite being two different devices simultaneously, it still weighs less than 4 pounds.

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop — $600, was $800

Why buy:

Built for gaming

Easily customizable

HD screen

Wide keyboard with number pad

While this laptop shares the same Pavilion name, it’s radically different than its traditional laptop counterparts because it’s optimized to run high-end games. Instead of an Intel processor, the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop uses an AMD Ryzen 5, much better suited to performance. The graphics card also pivots from Intel to bring you the king of gaming graphics card brands, NVIDIA. This Pavilion has an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, an excellent mid-range card. It comes standard with 8GB of RAM, which isn’t ideal for multitasking, but should be plenty for more modest tasks. Of course, you can upgrade the processor, graphics card, and RAM for a bit more money, while still keeping the initial Black Friday discount. If Black Friday gaming laptop deals are your top priority, this is a good option.

HP even switched up the bodywork on this machine. The chassis is more stylish, with harsher angles. The keyboard has a full numeric keypad, and you have the option of upgrading to a backlit keyboard in white or green. Of course, we can’t forget the screen, a vital component of any gaming setup. All models have a 15.6-inch display, the standard for the Pavilion, with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and anti-glare coating. Basically, anything under 2K is going to look good on this setup. The gaming laptop comes with Windows 11, so it’s fully upgraded and ready to tackle 2022. Some nice bonuses are the HDMI port for using an external monitor, an Ethernet port for faster web connections, and a USB-C port for fast file transfers.

HP Pavilion x360 15-inch Convertible — $800, was $970

Why buy:

Significantly more power than a standard HP Pavilion

2-in-1 capabilities

Quick charging time

Relatively light for its power

This is the big sibling of the other Convertible HP Pavilion x360, one of the best 2-in-1 laptops out there. It looks exactly the same, and has the same convenient 2-in-1 abilities, but it’s much more powerful. Instead of an Intel i5 processor, this version has the i7, which is much better suited to multitasking and heavy duty tasks like video editing. It comes with 16GB of RAM as standard, which is double that of its little sibling, although it keeps the same Intel Iris Xe graphics card. Put together, that’s leaps and bounds more power — well suited for a creative professional.

If you’re looking for a laptop that can export large, detailed files like movies or heavily edited photos, this is your machine. The power does the heavy lifting, but the convertible nature of a 2-in-1 is what you’ll really love. When using the pen, you have a whole new world of drawing and editing opened up to you. Flip it into tablet or easel mode and you’ve got yourself a miniature art studio. When it comes time to export your creations, the processor and extra RAM will have your back.

If you like doing your work at coffee shops or outside, the Pavilion x360 can help. It has about seven hours of battery life when in use, and more if you’re only streaming video. It charges quickly — 45 minutes gets you back to 50%. HP also didn’t sacrifice too much weight when it beefed this thing up, as it weighs in at just barely over 4 pounds. When you need to export what you have, you can use an external drive or the built-in microSD slot. This is a creator’s powerhouse.

Should you shop these HP laptop Black Friday deals or wait until Cyber Monday?

Black Friday isn’t the only day of deals this November — there’s also Cyber Monday a couple days later. That might make you wonder whether it’s better to hold fire and see if you can score an even deeper discount on Cyber Monday.

The problem with doing that is that there’s no guarantee you’ll get a better deal than what you’d get on Black Friday — or even that the Black Friday deals are still hanging around. Especially since this year we’re going through a global chip shortage, waiting until Cyber Monday could mean the HP laptop you’ve had your eyes on sells out before you can grab one.

If you do decide to buy an HP laptop on Black Friday and then see an even better deal come Cyber Monday, you can always return it to get your money back, then spring for the Cyber Monday deal if it delivers in time for the holidays. But we still think the best option is to stick to Black Friday deals — they’re usually the best you can find, and waiting around could mean you miss out.

