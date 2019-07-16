Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon plunges price of this already-affordable Kayak set to $42 for Prime Day

Drake Hawkins
By
intex challenger k1 kayak set amazon prime day deal

We only have a few hours left before Amazon wraps up Prime Day 2019. This 48-hour sale has proven to be the hottest shopping event this month but the discounts are still coming. If you are looking to get an inflatable kayak for your next trip outdoors, now is the time. The Intex Challenger K1 Kayak is available on Amazon at just $42 but only for a limited time. We’ve also curated a bunch of other great Prime Day deals on camping and outdoors.

The usually $64 Intex Challenger K1 is already discounted. But it gets a bigger price cut as Deal of the Day. You can save a total of $22 on this one-person inflatable kayak if you order before the time expires. The complete set, which includes the Challenger K1, an 84-inch aluminum oar, and a high-output manual hand pump, can also be bought on Amazon for $150.

Our beautiful country has many serene lakes and slow-moving rivers one can explore with a small watercraft. If you are planning to go on a solo backpacking trip somewhere with calm waters, the Intex Challenger K1 Kayak is a great addition to your gear. This kayak comfortably sits one adult weighing up to 220 pounds.

The Challenger K1 is made of heavy-duty, puncture-resistant vinyl. It is designed with two separate air chambers for stability and an inflatable I-beam floor for rigidity. And for your further peace of mind, the Challenger K1 is certified by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) using American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) standards.

Once the kayak is inflated, it is easy to get cozy in the cockpit of this one-person kayak. Its seat even comes with a backrest and can be adjusted to your preference. But before you set out on your ride, be sure to attach the removable skeg and secure all your necessary gear in the kayak’s cargo net storage.

Buy the Intext Challenger K1 Kayak on Amazon today for only $42. This Deal of the Day saves you $22. Order now while this Prime Day discount is live.

Looking for more Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals on sleeping bags, tents, and other camping gear? Visit our curated deals page for the discounts on sports and outdoor gear, automotive accessories, and more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Prime Day deals 2019: Amazon Echo, laptop and smartwatch discounts
Up Next

Prime Day beauty deals save you up to 45% off of skin care devices
Presidents; Day Sale
Deals

Walmart Prime Day sale: 4K TV, Apple Watch, and Nintendo Switch Deals

The Walmart Prime Day sale continues to go strong as the first day of Amazon's 48-hour deals event comes to a close. There are loads of great Apple Watch, Nintendo Switch, and 4K TV deals going on right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
apple macbook pro prime day 2019 deal 2016 featured
Computing

Amazon Prime Day deal slashes $200 off of this MacBook Pro

Amazon’s Prime Day deals have extended to Apple’s MacBook Pro, with deep discounts galore. You can save $200 on a 2018 MacBook Pro, making it a superb bargain if you’re in the market for a MacBook.
Posted By Alex Blake
Amazon Echo Show 5 review
Deals

The all-new Echo Show 5 gets 44% shaved off its price for Prime Day

From playing music to controlling smart home devices, the Echo Show 5 makes a friendly, all-around house helper and entertainment device. Normally $90, Amazon has made it even more affordable for only $50 this Prime Day.
Posted By Erica Katherina
amazon prime day 2019 best deals so far apple watch and echo
Deals

Best of the best Prime Day 2019 Tuesday deals on Echo, 4K TV, Apple, Instant Pot

The deals keep coming for Prime Day 2019 as we enter the second day of the summer sales bonanza. Here are the very best of the best Prime Day deals for smart home devices, 4K TVs, Apple products, and small kitchen appliances.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Google Pixel 3 XL review
Deals

Amazon knocks 29% off the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones for Prime Day

Looking to get your hands on a premium Google Pixel phone? Now’s your chance to score amazing deals on Pixel devices. For Prime Day, Amazon is offering the Pixel 3 (128GB) and the Pixel 3 XL (64GB) for just $639 each.
Posted By Erica Katherina
corsair hyperx headsets amazon prime day deal hs60
Deals

Looking for a gaming headset? Amazon cuts prices of Corsair and HyperX for Prime

Whether you’re building a gaming setup or looking to upgrade, now’s your chance to score amazing deals on gaming headphones. The HyperX Cloud II and the Corsair HS60 are both available at hefty discounts for Amazon Prime Day.
Posted By Erica Katherina
apple ipad pro 10 5 review screen on angle
Computing

This iPad Pro is at its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon Prime Day

On the lookout for a new iPad Pro on Prime Day? Look no further, because we’ve found the mother of all deals. You can save $430 on an iPad Pro, bringing its price down to a super-low $699.
Posted By Alex Blake
best smart home deals for prime day amazon echo and google 123
Deals

The best Prime Day smart home deals: Echo, Blink, and Google Nest discounts

Amazon, Walmart, and Google Nest played a hard game with pre-Prime Day announcements and enticing early smart home deals. Now the pre-game show is over Amazon, Walmart, and Google Nest have rolled out their best Prime Day 2019 deals.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best laptop deals for prime day macbook and xps 189
Computing

The best Prime Day laptop deals: MacBook, Razer, HP, and Dell XPS discounts

Amazon Prime Day is now in its second and last day. Time is ticking to sort through some amazing laptop deals. We're seeing huge discounts on gaming laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, and more. If you're on the hunt for a solid laptop deal…
Posted By Luke Larsen
samsung wh n950 soundbar deal amazon prime day 2019 hw
Deals

The ultimate Prime Day deal? Amazon knocks $700 off the Samsung WH-N950 soundbar

Talk about a cracking Prime Day deal. Amazon has knocked a staggering $700 off the Samsung HW-N950 — a top-rated Dolby Atmos soundbar that comes bundled with two wireless rear speakers and a subwoofer.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Deals on Sony headphones, Apple iPads, and smartwatches

The best Amazon Prime Day deals have finally arrived. 4K TVs, Nintendo Switch bundles, iPads, and more are all on sale during this 48-hour stretch. Now is the time to find the savings you've been waiting for.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
olarhike air mattress prime day deal twin
Deals

Sleep soundly with the OlarHike twin air mattress, now 50% off for Prime Day

Is your house not big enough to accommodate more beds? What if you’re going camping and you can’t handle lying on the hard ground? The solution is an air mattress, like the OlarHike, which is available on Prime Day for only $60.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
AMD Ryzen 9 3900x
Deals

Amazon Prime Day slashes prices on AMD Ryzen 7 and Intel Core i7 CPU systems

Amazon Prime Day is back and it's better than ever with some amazing deals on AMD and Intel processors. Looking for a Ryzen 7 or Core i7 CPU? These are the best deals we could find with them inside.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Sony WH-1000xM3 headphones
Deals

Pick up Sony’s best noise-canceling headphones on the cheap this Prime Day

There's never been a better time to snag a pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones. That's because Amazon, as part of its ongoing Prime Day celebrations, has knocked $50 off one of the best pairs out there — the Sony WH-1000XM3.
Posted By Josh Levenson