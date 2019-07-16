Amazon plunges price of this already-affordable Kayak set to $42 for Prime Day

Share

We only have a few hours left before Amazon wraps up Prime Day 2019. This 48-hour sale has proven to be the hottest shopping event this month but the discounts are still coming. If you are looking to get an inflatable kayak for your next trip outdoors, now is the time. The Intex Challenger K1 Kayak is available on Amazon at just $42 but only for a limited time. We’ve also curated a bunch of other great Prime Day deals on camping and outdoors.

The usually $64 Intex Challenger K1 is already discounted. But it gets a bigger price cut as Deal of the Day. You can save a total of $22 on this one-person inflatable kayak if you order before the time expires. The complete set, which includes the Challenger K1, an 84-inch aluminum oar, and a high-output manual hand pump, can also be bought on Amazon for $150.

Our beautiful country has many serene lakes and slow-moving rivers one can explore with a small watercraft. If you are planning to go on a solo backpacking trip somewhere with calm waters, the Intex Challenger K1 Kayak is a great addition to your gear. This kayak comfortably sits one adult weighing up to 220 pounds.

The Challenger K1 is made of heavy-duty, puncture-resistant vinyl. It is designed with two separate air chambers for stability and an inflatable I-beam floor for rigidity. And for your further peace of mind, the Challenger K1 is certified by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) using American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) standards.

Once the kayak is inflated, it is easy to get cozy in the cockpit of this one-person kayak. Its seat even comes with a backrest and can be adjusted to your preference. But before you set out on your ride, be sure to attach the removable skeg and secure all your necessary gear in the kayak’s cargo net storage.

Buy the Intext Challenger K1 Kayak on Amazon today for only $42. This Deal of the Day saves you $22. Order now while this Prime Day discount is live.

