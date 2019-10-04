If you’re still deciding on what Roomba model to get, the Roomba 960 is one of the best options there is. It’s currently our favorite among iRobot’s lineup of robot vacuums, offering a solid mix of performance, features, and affordability. Right now, Amazon is holding a sale on the iRobot Roomba 960 which lets you in on a $150 discount. Don’t miss the chance to score this stellar robot vacuum for only $549 instead of the usual $699.

This robot is equipped with an array of cutting-edge technology to ensure effective cleanup of floor dirt. It’s also an ideal choice for pet-friendly households as it’s capable of sucking pet hair from wherever it hides. Stay on top of daily mess and fur piling up on your floors by taking advantage of this sweet offer from Amazon.

The iRobot Roomba 960 uses a patented AeroForce three-stage cleaning system consisting of tangle-free multi-surface rubber brushes and a power-lifting suction. This system has five times more air power than the Roomba 600 series, allowing for enhanced performance on both hard floors and carpets. It also comes with a high-efficiency filter rated to trap 99% of even the tiniest of particles.

A true smart vacuum, this device is outfitted with an iAdapt 2.0 technology with vSLAM navigation. This helps the robot keep track of its location for seamless navigation around your home and thorough coverage of all floors. There are also smart sensors that guide the robot around furniture and against bumps, drop-offs, and other obstacles. If there’s somewhere you don’t want it to go, you can set up no-go areas through the included virtual wall barrier.

Cleaning and setting up schedules are all made easy with the iRobot Home app. Through this app, you can customize cleaning and view Clean Map reports whenever and wherever you are. You can even opt to voice command your Roomba if you have an Echo-enabled device around the house.

Take away the hassle and tedium that come with housework by getting your hands on a reliable helper like the iRobot Roomba 960. Grab this robot vacuum today on Amazon at a discounted price of $549.

