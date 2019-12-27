Amazon slashes up to $100 off these iRobot Roomba robot vacuums for the holidays

We’re in the last few days of December and it’s about that time of the year when we start drafting a couple of New Year’s resolutions. If you’ve been quite the workaholic and looking for ways to give yourself a break, a robot vacuum is a perpetual little helper that will always care for your floors. Right now, you can even bank on up to $100 worth of savings with Amazon’s holiday deals on two iRobot Roomba models. An additional $50 discount can be applied when approved of an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

iRobot Roomba E5 — $299 ($81 Off)

Got a furry friend that’s constantly been putting you in a hairy situation? iRobot’s Roomba E5 cleans across all floor types and tackles pet hair as well as ground-in dirt with its power-lifting suction. Its pick-up performance is boosted to deliver five times the air power of any Roomba in the 600 series. You’re in store for more breathable spaces with high-efficiency filters that guarantee 99% of allergens, as tiny as 10 microns, will stay trapped in its detachable dirt bin instead of being blown back out.

The iRobot Roomba E5 will hardly require your attention. You can trust it to clean for up to 90 minutes and it pauses only to recharge. With the full suite of sensors, it can steer clear of obstacles and prevent itself from falling off edges. Dust bunnies will barely get a chance to linger with Dirt Detect technology. For your utmost convenience, voice commands can be enabled when paired with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. And when you’re away, a clean can be scheduled from anywhere through the iRobot Home app.

Leave the tedious task of vacuuming to the iRobot Roomba E5 while it’s selling for just $299 instead of $380 on Amazon.

iRobot Roomba 675 — $200 ($100 Off)

If you’re leaning toward affordability, the Roomba 675 is one of iRobot’s budget-friendly vacuums equipped with a three-stage cleaning system to maximize its use on both carpets and hard floors. It features dual multi-surface brushes and an edge-sweeping brush that loosens, lifts, and sucks away small to large debris. Its cleaning head even automatically adjusts its height to always be in close contact with surfaces.

Since robot vacuums were designed to keep up with your busy schedule, the Roomba 675, like the E5, can also be programmed through the iRobot Home app and voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. It runs for 90 minutes before it goes back to its charging dock. Rest assured, it finishes the job it started and works extra hard on high-traffic areas with its featured Dirt Detect technology.

Usually listing for $300, you can have a hands-free clean with the iRobot Roomba 675 available for just $200 from Amazon.

