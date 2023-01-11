If you love to read, you’re going to love the offer Amazon has right now on Amazon Kindle Unlimited. For a limited time only, you can sign up for a two-month trial for precisely nothing. Normally only offering 30 days of access to Kindle Unlimited, this time around, you get double the length out of the free trial working out as a $20 saving compared to paying for it each month. A great deal for so many people, either hit the sign-up button below or read on while we explain why it’s worth it.

Why you should sign up to Amazon Kindle Unlimited

Amazon Kindle Unlimited is the home of a wealth of great content. You can check out up to 10 e-books, audiobooks, or comic books at any one time. As well as that, you can check out many magazine subscriptions to some of the most popular options around. There are no penalties or due dates to worry about so this is the ultimate library for most folk. There’s an extensive variety of titles from different genres ranging from crime fiction to romance, science fiction, and much more. There are also plenty of books from self-published, indie authors too so you can find something completely new to you.

The Amazon Kindle Unlimited deal is two months of the service entirely for free. To be eligible, you need to be an existing Amazon Prime member (although signing up to the 30-day free trial will suffice). You also need to have not signed up to a Kindle Unlimited free trial in the past. From there, you get access to more than a million ebooks. You don’t even need to own a Kindle either as the service is available on Amazon Fire tablets, along with all other tablets, smartphones, and even all major web browsers. It’s even available on Fire TV streaming devices along with all Echo devices so Alexa can read a book to you.

A great deal for anyone interested in reading more, Kindle Unlimited is available for two months entirely for free via this offer. All you need to do is remember to cancel it before the two months are up, otherwise you’ll be charged $10 per month for each subsequent month. It’s guaranteed to be a great way to be entertained for less.

