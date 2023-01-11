 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get 2 months of Amazon Kindle Unlimited for FREE — no strings attached

Jennifer Allen
By
Kindle Unlimited service

If you love to read, you’re going to love the offer Amazon has right now on Amazon Kindle Unlimited. For a limited time only, you can sign up for a two-month trial for precisely nothing. Normally only offering 30 days of access to Kindle Unlimited, this time around, you get double the length out of the free trial working out as a $20 saving compared to paying for it each month. A great deal for so many people, either hit the sign-up button below or read on while we explain why it’s worth it.

Why you should sign up to Amazon Kindle Unlimited

Amazon Kindle Unlimited is the home of a wealth of great content. You can check out up to 10 e-books, audiobooks, or comic books at any one time. As well as that, you can check out many magazine subscriptions to some of the most popular options around. There are no penalties or due dates to worry about so this is the ultimate library for most folk. There’s an extensive variety of titles from different genres ranging from crime fiction to romance, science fiction, and much more. There are also plenty of books from self-published, indie authors too so you can find something completely new to you.

The Amazon Kindle Unlimited deal is two months of the service entirely for free. To be eligible, you need to be an existing Amazon Prime member (although signing up to the 30-day free trial will suffice). You also need to have not signed up to a Kindle Unlimited free trial in the past. From there, you get access to more than a million ebooks. You don’t even need to own a Kindle either as the service is available on Amazon Fire tablets, along with all other tablets, smartphones, and even all major web browsers. It’s even available on Fire TV streaming devices along with all Echo devices so Alexa can read a book to you.

Related

A great deal for anyone interested in reading more, Kindle Unlimited is available for two months entirely for free via this offer. All you need to do is remember to cancel it before the two months are up, otherwise you’ll be charged $10 per month for each subsequent month. It’s guaranteed to be a great way to be entertained for less.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Reserve Samsung’s next Galaxy Book laptop and get up to $100 credit
Event invite for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2023.
Best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals for January 2023
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus on carpet.
Best Samsung deals for January 2023
person holding galaxy buds and galaxy phone
Best touchscreen laptop deals for January 2023
The new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 sitting on a wooden table.
Best MacBook deals for January 2023: Save on MacBook Pro
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Hurry! Best Buy has the air fryer deal you’ve been waiting for
A meal is prepared around the Bella Pro Series 6-quart digital air fryer.
This ThinkPad laptop deal cuts over $2,000 off the price
A view of the opened ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9.
Grab a 55-inch TV for $300 with this Best Buy deal
Toshiba 55-inch-class C350 series 4K smart Fire TV on a gray shelf and light gray background.
This Lenovo laptop is usually $999, but today it’s only $269
The ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 11-inch open and ready to use.
Best Microsoft Surface Laptop deals for January 2023: Prices from $600
A woman using the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 while sitting on a block.
Best GPU deals for January 2023
An AMD graphics card in an external GPU enclosure.
Best external hard drive deals for January 2023
A man uses a WD My Passport external hard drive alongside his laptop.