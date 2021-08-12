These laptops are all under $500 for back-to-school

If you’re heading back to school soon, you’ll almost certainly want a new laptop to take to class. Fortunately, there are plenty of great back-to-school laptop deals, so you don’t have to worry about spending a fortune on a great device. Walmart offers many of the best laptops under $500 so you can save cash on your technology purchases while still getting a great laptop for school. In terms of laptop deals as well as great Chromebook deals, Walmart is a great place to check out. We’ve helped out by narrowing things down to some of the best of the bunch. Keep on reading while we break things down for you, ensuring there’s a laptop for every budget and need.

Lenovo SS30 Chromebook — $159, was $239

The best Chromebooks offer reliable specs and good build quality while keeping costs down. Thanks to Lenovo being one of the best laptop brands out there, you’re guaranteed of this with the Lenovo 81JW0001US Chromebook S330. It has a Mediatek processor, 4GB of memory, 32GB of eMMC storage, plus a 14-inch HD display. That’s pretty basic but it’s everything you need to be able to access your files in the cloud and type while on the move without any issue. At this price, it’s ideal for the student on the tightest of budgets.

HP 15-dw1001wm — $249, was $379

With a $130 price reduction, the HP 15-dw1001wm is instantly tempting. For the money, you get an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of memory, plus 128GB of SSD storage. The storage means you can store more files on your PC rather than rely on cloud storage plus you get Windows 10 Home in S Mode which is beneficial for many users. A 15.6-inch full HD screen means plenty of room to spread out your files and windows too. HP Fast Charge technology is great if you’re in a rush too, since it gives a 50% charge in just 46 minutes, plus there’s up to 9 hours of battery life too. Not bad for the price, right?

ASUS VivoBook 15.6 — $349, was $399

Looking super sleek and stylish, the Asus VivoBook is a bargain with these kinds of looks. You get an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, 4GB of memory, plus 128GB of SSD storage, alongside a 15.6-inch full HD display. What we love most here are the little things. The Asus VivoBook is pretty compact and looks sleeker than many other laptops at this price point but it still squeezes in a backlit keyboard plus a fingerprint reader. That means you get to feel like you have a more premium experience but at a lower cost than many alternatives. It’s a sweet deal.

Gateway 15.6 Notebook — $399

If you can stretch your student budget a little further, this Gateway 15.6-inch FHD Ultra Slim Notebook is gorgeous. It has a more powerful processor than other devices listed here thanks to its AMD Ryzen 5 3450U processor, and that’s enhanced by 8GB of memory plus 256GB of SSD storage. It’s the little details that make the Gateway 15.6-inch FHD Ultra Slim Notebook even sweeter though thanks to its ultra-slim design, THZ Audio tuning, fingerprint scanner, and up to 10 hours of battery life. If you’re looking for a laptop to study on but also watch your favorite streaming shows, this is a great option.

