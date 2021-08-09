Why you should do all your back-to-school shopping at Walmart

The back-to-school sales are here and you might be feeling a little overwhelmed. You know you need to buy new clothes, new technology, new accessories for your home or dorm, and probably some school supplies too. It’s tough to know where to begin. That’s why we’re recommending you do all your back-to-school shopping at Walmart. It’s a great one-stop solution for all your needs. The major retailer sells almost everything you could ever need. You can head there online and buy all your school supplies, new items for your kitchen, then treat yourself to some new AirPods Pro, some new clothes, and almost anything else you can think of. How easy is that? Yup, so much easier than having to check numerous other retailers and juggle browser tabs. You can even track down great bedding at Walmart so you get a comfier time in your dorm. Let’s take a look at why Walmart is so great.

Incredible product selection

Walmart has a simply incredible product selection. You’ve been there, right? And you’ve almost certainly checked out the website by hitting the button above. Walmart is fantastic. A veritable treasure trove of stuff, it has everything you could need and all at the click of a button.

We’re talking about the ability to buy all the clothes you could need before heading to college, or the option to buy clothes for your kids before they return to school. But then you can also simply head over to the school supplies section and fill your backpack with stationery, pens, notepaper, and more with many offers starting from $1.

Alongside that, Walmart also offers things like many of the best laptops currently out there along with the best 4K TVs and even things like the best air fryers too. Your one-stop destination, you can easily kit out your dorm by checking out everything Walmart has to offer.

On top of all the great technology, Walmart also has extensive bedding and furnishing too so if you want to make your new room feel a little more ‘you’ and personal, you’ll find something here too.

Unmissable discounts

We keep on top of all the best deals online to save you the hassle of needing to search for yourself. The key though is that Walmart is always making an appearance in our sales roundups. Whether you’re looking for the best cordless vacuum deals or the best air fryer deals, Walmart has you covered.

Walmart TV deals are particularly well worth checking out with the retailer often discounting everything from budget models to the latest high-end offerings so there’s something for every student budget or need here. The best 4K TV deals often come from Walmart.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for Apple deals or cheap laptop deals, you guessed it, Walmart is a good place to look.

Besides technology, Walmart also has school supplies from $1 and extensive sales on clothing, bedding, and furnishing, so you can get a lot for your money here. And that’s before we talk to you about Walmart+.

Free shipping with Walmart+ (and more!)

Walmart+, huh? Sound intriguing? It truly is. Kind of like Amazon Prime for Walmart, it offers a ton of benefits.

Free to try for 15 days, it’s just $13 per month or $98 per year. For that price, you get free next-day and two-day shipping on items from Walmart’s online store with no minimum order required. Perfect if you’re prone to forgetting some bare essentials or your vital laptop dies right at a crucial time.

Alongside that, you also get free delivery from your store so you can get your groceries and more delivered as quickly as the same day you place the order. All you need to do is place a $35 minimum order to reap the benefits.

Select prescriptions can also be picked up for as little as nothing with up to 85% off thousands more at Walmart pharmacies.

Drive frequently? Via Walmart+, you’ll also save 5 cents per gallon on fuel at Walmart & Murphy stations with member pricing at Sam’s Club fuel centers too. All that is sure to save you plenty of cash over time.

Walmart believes you’ll save 1.5 hours per week via Walmart+ giving you more time to enjoy yourself (or catch up on studying). Average users also save $84 per year just on gas with $816 per year saved on getting your weekly groceries with free delivery from your store. For the frugal student, it’s a great investment to make thanks to Walmart being such a good destination for all your shopping needs.

